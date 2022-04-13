Swansboro Planning Board didn’t agree to recommend approval of a boat dock project at Bake Bottle Brew at 147 Front St. in downtown Swansboro, but the planning board didn’t technically recommend denial either.
However, when the town commissioners are handed the special-use permit request from Jack Harnatkiewicz, they will see that the planning board voted 5-2 against a recommendation for approval.
The planning board acts in an advisory capacity, considering items such as requests for special-use permits, but the ultimate decision rests with the Swansboro Board of Commissioners. The commissioners are scheduled to hear this request when they meet on April 25.
The planning board took up the matter at its regular meeting on April 4. The in-person meeting, which included comments from citizens, drew about 15 people.
In introducing the matter, Scott Chadwick, planning board chairman, qualified his comments, which, it turned out, was wise.
He said the planning board had been presented details of the request for the dock and would accept comments from the crowd and then, “We will make a recommendation,” Chadwick said, “most likely.”
Harnatkiewicz has already received a CAMA permit from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management for the dock, according to information provided by Jennifer Ansell, town planner.
He actually wants to extend the existing dock at Bake Bottle Brew to add four slips for annual rental and additional spaces for day dockage, a total of 11 slips, according to a memo from Ansell.
The town’s Unified Development Ordinance defines a marina as a dock with more than 10 slips, according to Ansell. Marinas are allowed in that area by special use.
When Chadwick opened up the floor for comment, Jane and Tim Simpson, owners of the tour boat, “The Lady Swan,” moored just upriver at the Fish House Dock, spoke.
Jane Simpson said her husband has worked on the Swansboro waterfront for 31 years, first as operator of a marine towing service and now with “The Lady Swan.”
She said that the wind and the tide in that section of the White Oak River combine to create difficult conditions for navigation.
Tim explained that the source of the problem is that the river’s course was altered during the construction of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. At that time the Swansboro causeway and various spoil banks were created changing the natural flow and causing a “funnel effect” that results in swift tides.
Jane Simpson said “The Lady Swan” could be hampered by the presence of the Harnatkiewicz dock, as proposed.
“If that dock is put in place … we will not be able to use our dock,” she said. “That’s our biggest concern as a business.”
But that is not the only concern. She also said the Harnatkiewicz dock as proposed would impact the Church Street Dock, just downriver, built with state funds to attract boats 26 feet in length and longer for overnight stays in town.
With the Harnatkiewicz dock in place, Jane Simpson said, “That navigation area is going to be very difficult.” If boaters can’t use that dock, she added, “Are we going to owe them (grant agencies) some money back?”
Tim Simpson said he needs 2-1/2 times a boat’s length to safely navigate the area around the Fish House Dock. As proposed, the Harnatkiewicz would impede that area for “The Lady Swan.”
Dave Newsom, the engineer who drew the plans for the Harnatkiewicz dock – and also a licensed boater with credentials he said are equal to or greater than Tim Simpson’s – said a boater needs 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 boat lengths to safely navigate a dock.
Bob Shuller, owner of the Fish House Dock, told the planning board his docks have been in place for 8-10 years.
In that time he has seen boaters have great difficulty reaching the dock. In one case, a boater drifted into a piling and damaged it.
“It is surprisingly difficult at times. It’s so easy for that to happen inadvertently,” he said. “It is a very important issue.”
Cindy Norris Garb told the planning that she operates a dive charter business and docks at the Fish House Dock.
Docking in that area, she said, “is not for one who’s not experienced.”
The final speaker before the planners began deliberations was Harnatkiewicz.
“We’ve been working on this well over year,” he said. In that time he has watched many boaters come and go and some have more problems docking than others: “Not that I should be punished for these people.”
Harnatkiewicz also said “The Lady Swan,” a 40-foot vessel, was using a 20-foot slip at the Fish House Dock.
“We are within our legal rights, our riparian rights,” he said.
Chadwick opened the board discussion by saying that Harnatkiewicz was granted a CAMA permit and, as far as he is concerned, “That carries a lot of weight.”
Edward Binanay, planning board member, said he frequents both businesses, Bake Bottle Brew and “The Lady Swan.”
“I am familiar,” he said. “These two businesses attract tourists.”
And, while he agreed with Chadwick that the permit had been issued, he suggested the two parties meet to see if there is a better version of the dock plan that could be built, one that both parties could agree on.
“The two businesses are essential,” he said.
Planning board member Christina Ramsey said she agreed with Binanay.
“I would love to see the two businesses … come to a compromise,” she said.
Ed McHale, planning board member, said he believed the CAMA permit comes with conditions that would speak to navigation.
But Laurent Meilleur said that he spoke to the CRC representative who signed the Harnatkiewicz permit.
“They are really only looking for structural issues that are not conforming,” Meilleur said he was told. The permit process does not include navigation for nearby docks.
(The Tideland called the CRC office where the permit originated for comment, but the telephone call was not returned.)
Mike Favata, planning board member, said his concern was safety.
Planning board member Sherrie Hancock agreed with Favata about the safety issue.
“Adding more obstacles is not a good idea,” she said.
Chadwick chose to make a motion to recommend the commissioners approve the special-use permit.
“He has rights,” Chadwick said of Harnatkiewicz. “He’s gone to the trouble of paying an engineer to design it.”
His motion, seconded by McHale, fell by a 5-2 vote. Chadwick and McHale voted for; Binanay, Favata, Hancock, Meilleur and Ramsey voted against.
A motion by Meilleur to recommend denial failed to garner a second.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.