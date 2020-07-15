While no funds are set aside in the 2020-21 budget, Swansboro will continue to pursue establishing an improved Emergency Operations Center this year.
Town commissioners approved the 2020-21 budget at their June 22 regular meeting. During discussion, the mayor and commissioners expressed concern that no funds had been set aside for the EOC.
The EOC becomes the center of local government activity in terms of severe weather events. It serves as the round-the-clock home for police, fire and administration.
Since Hurricane Florence in 2018, elected officials have been uneasy with the EOC being housed in the town’s Public Safety Building. The building suffered roof damage and various other problems during the Category 1 hurricane. There is concern that catastrophic damage could occur should a more powerful storm visit Swansboro.
Since Florence, the town has funded an engineering report, purchased new generators and completed repairs, but the concern remains. Chris Seaberg, town manager, shared the report with the commissioners at the meeting.
“Do we have any money in the budget to further this along?” Commissioner Frank Tursi asked as the the budget was being considered.
“Not yet,” Seaberg replied.
The manager said funds from reimbursements Swansboro expects to receive from the Federal Emergency Management Agency could be used for more study. Swansboro paid for clean-up and repairs covered by FEMA and much of that money has yet to be reimbursed. Also, Seaberg said the town could dip further into the unrestricted fund balance.
“There is a $2 million fund balance,” he said.
“I understand,” Tursi replied.
Commissioners had been reluctant to rely too heavily on the fund balance in order to balance the budget, choosing to be as frugal as possible instead.
While the budget discussion was ongoing, Commissioner Larry Philpott expressed some urgency about the town’s lack of a suitable EOC.
“We need to take a look at that real soon,” Philpott said.
“This is your budget,” Seaberg said. He indicated the commissioners could add a line item on the EOC work if they chose to.
Mayor John Davis asked Mark Tessing, chief of the Swansboro Fire Department, what he thought the finished product might cost the town. Tessing said a new EOC could cost into the millions of dollars.
He later explained that his rough estimate included the cost of land acquisition.
That would be necessary, Tessing added, “If the town decided to provide a public safety building that will serve our needs for the next 30 to 50 years it could in fact be in the millions of dollars.”
That kind of investment deserves some planning, commissioners believe.
“If our property is deficient … and it appears that it is … what is the next step?” Tursi asked.
Davis then suggested putting in $25,000, presumably from the fund balance.
But Commissioner Pat Turner suggested the town not be in a hurry to on transfer the funds.
“There is no reason not to approve the budget as is,” she explained. “If it is a priority, it can be taken up later in the year.”
Tursi agreed, noting that the money to pay for more information would have to come out of the town’s fund balance anyway.
Alex R. Wood, PE, of Jacksonville was hired to perform an inspection of both the Public Safety Building, which houses the EOC, and the Swansboro Town Hall complex, according to Seaberg.
Wood noted that observations made during Hurricane Florence show that prolonged exposure of Florence’s winds – 90 MPH at landfall – were devastating to the Public Safety Building. The age of the roof did not help, but the overall facility performance failed in some cases.
“My understanding of the purpose of the assessment was to determine what wind speeds that the building could withstand and still protect the staff inside,” Seaberg stated in a memo to the commission.
Wood offered his opinion on the Public Safety Building in a November 2019 report.
“The document presented his observations, as a structural engineer, of the limitations of the Public Safety Building in its current state, along with some repairs to help improve its stability,” Seaberg states.
Wood’s ultimate recommendation is “that this facility not be used as an ‘essential’ building. Basically, stating that it will not withstand much beyond a Category 1 Hurricane.”
“… Given the critical importance and presumptive performance characteristics associated with ‘essential’ building classifications, reliance upon this facility as a pre- or post-wind event operations center is not practical,” Wood states in his report. “While the 1989 portion of the overall building certainly has existed now for almost 30 years, it has not experienced a ‘direct’ impact from a design wind event of 96 mph. The building at this address simply does not possess characteristics of an essential operations building expected to be in service during and after a severe high wind event.”
Wood offered a list of recommended structural Improvements for ongoing defects but noted that the measures provide “no amendment to his overall assessment of the Public Safety Building.”
As for the town hall facility, Wood delivered that report on June 4.
“… The combined structure at this address should not be considered to have ‘essential building’ wind performance design characteristics for a reliable severe weather operations center,” Wood states in the executive summary. “Such critical facilities are intentionally designed with a minimum 15 percent wind load design increase and with component and cladding design factors of safety of 2.0 or more. Typical ‘normal use’ design conditions generally allow for structural survival but with moderate to severe component and cladding damage. This can result in an unusable facility during and after severe- to extreme-design load exposure. Essential structures should be designed for structural survival with minimal component and cladding damage in order for the structure to remain in operation …”
In his conclusion for this document, Wood states, “The building at this address simply does not possess characteristics of an essential operations building expected to be in service during and after a severe high wind event.”
“Like his review of the Public Safety Building, Mr. Wood provided the town with a listing of recommended structural Improvements for ongoing defects,” Seaberg said. But, he added, “Installing such measures provides no amendment ...”
Moving forward will require both short-term and long-term goals, according to Seaberg. “Both facilities provide some protection during a Category 1 event, but not much beyond that level.”
Seaberg said the short-term goal would “a realistic understanding … when there will be too much anticipated exposure to the personnel doing their very best to protect the town.”
Long-term, the goal would a plan demolish the Public Safety Building and rebuild to higher standards desired. This will require finding alternate locations for both the fire and police departments during the work or, perhaps, relocating the facility to a different parcel through property acquisition.
“Unfortunately, there is no quick fix to these problems,” Seaberg states in his memo. “We are faced with a desire to provide the best available protection to our citizens while ensuring that our staff have similar protection. My honest opinion would be assess each event in the format listed in the short-term goals with a plan to acquire additional land to serve the immediate needs with the ability to expand when necessary.”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.