Swansboro has received grant funds in the amount of $242,000 to make improvements at the historic Emmerton School on Church Street.
“We received the notification,” Chris Seaberg, town manager, said in an email. But, he cautioned, “Please note that it is a provisional approval based on the Federal Review process. A more formal approval will come when we receive the grant agreement after the necessary reviews.”
The North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office administered the funds, according to a press release. A total of $9,172,500 in federal grant funding was doled out to 22 historic preservation projects in 18 North Carolina counties. The money is “to provide recovery assistance for historic properties (including archaeological sites) damaged by hurricanes Florence and/or Michael that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.”
The funding was from the congressionally appropriated Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service.
The State Historic Preservation Office provided grants tied to historic properties in counties that FEMA declared eligible for federal disaster funding, according to the press release. “The program is designed to address historic property needs unmet through other funding sources.”
“This program provides much-needed funding to not only help repair irreplaceable historic properties after storm damage, but to help local governments and non-profit organizations better prepare for future disasters,” said Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “These funds will help to ensure our state’s treasured cultural resources are included in future resiliency planning efforts.”
Swansboro Board of Commissioners approved soliciting the funds. (See related story.)
Built around 1927 as a Unitarian school, the building is currently in use as One Harbor Church and the Swansboro Area Heritage Center. Previously, the building was Swansboro Town Hall. It has also housed the Swansboro Police Department, Swansboro Branch Library, Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce and, for a number of years, was home to the Swansboro Methodist Church.
While the center is closed due to the global pandemic, the Swansboro Historical Association, a volunteer organizations, operates it as a museum as well as a repository of information on Swansboro’s history.
Amelia Dees-Killette, SHA president, said the historical association would not use any of the grant funding for exhibits or anything specifically for the museum. Rather, the funds would be used to complete repairs.
