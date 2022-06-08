Given the chance to review progress on the Swansboro Architectural Survey, the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission discussed some concerns.
The topic was covered at the May 17 meeting of the commission.
Ellen Turco, principal with Richard Grubb & Associates, the Wake Forest firm working on the architectural survey, provided a written report for the commission.
“We are working away on your project,” she states in the report.
An in-person summary of the report is going to be delivered in July or August, she said.
Turco said that she and Annie McDonald met with Amelia Dees-Killette and Kim Oliver-Kingrey to review project objectives.
Dees-Killette is president of the Swansboro Historical Association and Oliver-Kingrey is vice-chair of the historic preservation commission.
“Dees-Killette and Oliver-Kingrey subsequently provided corrections to the existing National Register inventory list for incorporation into updated survey files,” Turco states in the report.
And that item – the idea that corrections are needed – prompted the discussion at the meeting.
When Jennifer Ansell, town planner, presented Turco’s report for discussion Oliver-Kingrey pointed out that the report needed to be the subject of intensive research in order to ensure its correctness.
The report could result in changes to the town’s local and national historic district status.
Oliver-Kingrey told the commission members that she has discussed with Paula Webb, town manager, taking steps to ensure accurate information is included.
“It was her idea actually, to look for some more grant money so that we could have some more in-depth investigation,” Oliver-Kingrey said. “I think we need see if we can do that.”
Ansell said she would work with Webb to see if that is possible. But, she added, “It has to be complete by September.”
Over the course of discussion specific mistakes in the registry were noted. One home, for example, is listed by the name of a man who could not have been the home’s builder. A home was listed with a constructed date that was off by 20 or 30 years, Kingrey said.
“We’re concerned that finalizing this would lock us into the results when research has been done that says our registry is not accurate and we want more time to get the local registry accurate and submit revisions,” Patrick Larkin, commissioner chair, said.
But as for finding a way to slow down the survey, Ansell said, “I am not aware of that. I’m not sure how the process works out. You have to meet their grant cycle.” And, she added, “That’s the purpose of the grant, to update the registry.”
In her dealing with the survey contractor, Oliver-Kingrey said she has come to a realization.
“I think we misunderstand their role in this,” she said. “They don’t have the capability or the time to complete the research that’s needed.
“That’s why we went to the lengths we did to try to give them as much as we could. They are not hired to make all these corrections.”
Ansell said that while she is unaware of any additional grants, the commission might have funds in the budget to pay for research. Mayor John Davis, who attended the meeting, said he would support finding additional funds if needed.
Ed Binanay, a commission member, said the memo indicates the draft will be available in June.
“Once we have that … do we have time to review it?” he asked.
Ansell said the document will need to be complete in September.
Larkin said it would helpful to have as much time as possible to review the document.
“These reports are very, very important for us to review,” Binanay said. The stakeholders should have the opportunity go over the listings. “Once the report is finalized, that’s it.”
Oliver-Kingrey said correcting issues with properties could be time consuming. “There is a lot.”
“I understand that, I just don’t have an answer,” Ansell replied.
Christina Ramsey, a commission member, suggested looking over the terms of the contract to determine if Richard Grubb & Associates will be responsible for correcting any errors, if any are found after the presentation.
“They might be financially obligated to do it,” she said.
Larkin summed up the commission’s thoughts.
It is critical that the update is as accurate as possible, he said. In order to ensure that the update is as accurate as possible it may be necessary to employ additional staff or find additional funding to do more research.
“We are worried that once we are locked in it will be difficult to revise our register” Larkin said.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.