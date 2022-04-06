With four of five elementary schools in northeastern Onslow County bursting at the seams, the Onslow County Board of Education is making plans to build a school that could draw students from some or all five of the elementary schools in the Swansboro-Hubert area.
Onslow County Board of Commissioners has endorsed a plan to support Onslow County Schools as it pursues grant funds that would construct a new elementary school and expand Northwoods Park Middle School.
“Due to continued student population growth, OCS has identified two projects as our highest ranked facility needs,” said Brent C. Anderson, chief communications officer with Onslow County Schools. “This includes expansion of Northwoods Park Middle School and construction of a new elementary school in the eastern/northeastern portion of the county.”
The source of school funding discussed at the March 7 commissioners’ meeting is the state’s Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund Grant, according to Anderson. The program assists counties with critical public school building capital needs.
“Grants from the NBPSCF are funded with revenue from the N.C. Education Lottery,” Anderson explained.
Onslow County is “a rapidly growing school district with student enrollment increasing on average 300-plus students a year,” according to material presented to county commissioners by Onslow County Schools.
Based on information from Anderson, the new elementary school would be situated in an area that could affect attendance at Morton Elementary, Queens Creek Elementary, Sand Ridge Elementary, Silverdale Elementary and Swansboro Elementary schools.
Based on 2021-22 Operational Capacity with no Mobile Classrooms and Second Month Average Daily Membership: Morton Elementary has an operational capacity of 588 but now houses 675 students; Queens Creek Elementary has an operational capacity of 563 but now houses 717 students; Silverdale Elementary, 465, but has 583 students; and Swansboro Elementary, 537, but has 695 students.
Sand Ridge Elementary, with a capacity of 573, but with a student population of 537 students, is not listed among the schools that would be affected, according to the application for the grant. However, Sand Ridge could be involved in the redistricting process, according to Anderson.
“Discussion on this would be pretty far down the road at the moment, however,” he said.
The new elementary school, along with redistricting, is planned to relieve overcrowding at Morton, Queens Creek, Silverdale and Swansboro, according to the grant information. Construction of the 800-student elementary school “will have a positive impact on more than 2,670 students and staff,” the information states.
Expansion of Northwoods Park Middle will relieve overcrowding at Jacksonville Commons Middle School.
Anderson said redistricting for any new construction would be done as timely – “Typically, redistricting is done 16-18 months before opening a new facility” – as possible to give students plenty of notice.
“Both projects were previously included in the district’s current 10-year construction needs plan, and both qualify for participation in the NBPSCF program,” Anderson said. “If either, or both, of the projects are selected for participation in the program, a 15 percent local match would be required. Approval was needed from the Onslow County Board of Commissioners to move forward with the grant application.”
The 10-year capital program included six construction projects. In addition to a new elementary school and expansion of Northwoods Park Middle, the projects included a new Dixon Middle, a new Richlands Elementary, Coastal Elementary and Clear View Elementary.
“Due to increased lottery revenues, $395 million will be available for NBPSCF grants statewide in the 2021-22 award cycle. Grant funds are administered by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and are available to eligible counties for construction of new school buildings and additions, repairs and renovations of existing facilities,” he said.
According to documents shared in a memo to the county commissioners Onslow County Schools is requesting $30,000,000 in grant funds and county funds totaling $12,602,183 fors the elementary school. The $30 million requested for the new school is the maximum allowed under the program.
For the Northwoods Middle expansion project, OCS is seeking $12,978,545 in grant funds and county funds of $2,290,333.
According to a document shared with the commissioners, Onslow County is eligible for $12,483,704,364 in NBPSCF for the current fiscal year.
Funds from the program, according to the grant application, cannot be used for property acquisition. So the cost of property for the new elementary school – if there is a cost – would be in addition to the $42.5 million in construction costs.
No site has been identified for the new school yet, according to Anderson.
Applications for the grant funds were due on March 15. Notification on the grant application is expected on April 12, according to information submitted to the county commissioners.
“It is important to know that this step was only to allow OCS to move ahead with the application for funds,” Anderson said. “We appreciate the commissioners support of this opportunity; however, no money has been awarded to Onslow County for either of these projects.
“If the grant funding is not awarded, OCS will continue working with the county on how best to move forward with these projects.”
That would mean finding ways to provide space for students using the county’s available capital funding, according to Anderson.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
