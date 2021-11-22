Swansboro issued the following statement on the morning of Monday, Nov. 22 ...
Due to scheduling conflicts around the Thanksgiving holiday, yard waste collection will occur on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, this week.
The collection will return to the normal collection day of Wednesday next week.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
