Though work to rebuild the Swannsborough Yacht Club has come to a halt, Drew Lutheran, owner of the nightclub and restaurant on the Swansboro causeway, is working with town officials to reopen, according to Michael Lincoln, the attorney representing him.
Swansboro officials have cited Lutheran for violations of building codes that have occurred during the renovation of the building.
Chris Seaberg, town manager, provided an update on the situation at the July 19 special meeting of the Swansboro Planning and Zoning Board.
Planning board members were first made aware of issues with the project at their May 17 meeting when Jennifer Ansell, town planner, said the work had possibly run afoul of local and state ordinances. The report was part of a much broader look at possible zoning violations along N.C. 24.
As it turns out, Michael J. Parrish, the town attorney, had reached out to Lutheran through Lincoln in March, according to documents provided by Seaberg.
The building was damaged during Hurricane Florence in September 2018 and had been under reconstruction since then, according to Ansell. It appeared the cost of renovations had exceeded 50 percent of the building value, Ansell explained, meaning the building must be renovated to meet the current building codes or be in violation of the flood ordinance. Also, she said Lutheran was doing the work without benefit of a building permit.
At the planning board meeting of July 19, questions from the membership on enforcement were answered. Planners wanted to know what procedure the town had in place to deal with work that might be outside the town’s rules and regulations.
While the planners had been prepared to consider suggesting such language be added to the town’s Unified Development Ordinance, Seaberg provided information from the town attorney explaining that rules already in place.
“At the June regular meeting, the (planning board) requested to discuss and draft a Commercial Maintenance Code as an amendment to the town code,” Seaberg noted in the July 19 agenda. “Subsequently, the town attorney discovered that our town code contains provisions for commercial property maintenance.”
According to the code, “If the cost to repair the building or structure to bring it into compliance with minimum standards is 50 percent or less of its then-current value, the ordinance shall require the owner to either repair or demolish and remove the building or structure within 90 days. If the cost to repair the building or structure to bring it into compliance with minimum standards exceeds 50 percent of its then-current value, the ordinance shall require the owner to demolish and remove the building or structure within 90 days.”
In this case, according to Lincoln, the town and Lutheran are at odds over the values – at least – associated with the site and the work.
In a letter to Lincoln dated March 18, Michael Parrish, attorney for the town, details the town’s beliefs in the matter. (See related article.)
In an April 23 letter to Lincoln, Parrish notes that while Lutheran “has failed to take any corrective action that was set forth in our March 18, 2021, letter to you to remedy the existing violations of the town’s ordinances,” Lutheran has requested a hearing with the floodplain administrator.
That hearing was scheduled for May 4 and Parrish, in the letter, explains that following the hearing Lutheran may be ordered to vacate, demolish or alter the property or face civil penalties of $100 a day.
In the most recent correspondence made available to the Tideland News, a letter from Parrish to Lincoln and Lutheran dated May 26, Parrish said that the hearing took place with Russ Davis and Lincoln in attendance, but not Lutheran.
“During that hearing, the town explained … that it had repeatedly requested information from you concerning the scope of work actually undertaken to date, the labor performed, and estimates of the cost of materials yet to be applied.” Davis and Lincoln “committed to obtaining your verification of the accuracy of the information to be provided,” Parrish sates in the letter. “The town allowed several weeks, until May 21, 2021, for you and your representatives to provide this information.”
While that information was not provided, Parrish does note that the town building inspector did a walk-through of the project with Lutheran’s representative – not named in the letter. “During the walk-through the town building inspector and your consultant learned that the scope of repair and the prospect of compliance with applicable building codes would be a much more expensive and intensive task than they previously believed.”
The May 26 letter, according to Parrish, should be considered “An Order to Take Corrective Action” as issued by the town’s floodplain administrator.
“Specifically,” Parrish writes, “the floodplain administrator has determined and orders as follows:
“The repairs undertaken and necessary at the property are substantial damage/substantial improvement such that the Town’s Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance and all relevant portions of the North Carolina Building Code apply to the Property;
“You and the Property continue to be in violation of the Town’s Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance.
“You may remedy your violation of the Town’s Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance only by, within 60 days from the date of this letter, either:
“• Submitting a Floodplain Development Application complying in all respects with the Town’s Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance and containing all information and materials required thereby, with all information verified by you, which proposes to bring the Property into compliance with the town’s Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance and comply with all applicable portions of the North Carolina Building Code. If that application is denied, then this option for remedying the existing violation is no longer available to you and you must proceed to remedy your violation as set forth below.
“• Submitting an application for the demolition of the structure and decking located on the Property and complete that demolition in accordance with an issued permit
“Should you fail to comply with the order to take corrective action, the town will pursue all available remedies. Those remedies include imposing civil penalties, which continue to accrue as set forth in our March 18, 2021, letter to you, pursuing misdemeanor criminal charges, and/or pursuing an order from the Superior Court compelling the demolition of the structures and decking at the Property.”
Lincoln said the negotiations are ongoing.
“Russ Davis, a general contractor, is helping with him (Lutheran) getting the information organized,” he said. The first thing he needs to do is get “a new building permit.”
“It is Drew’s intention to reopen the Yacht Club.”
In addition to working with the town to accomplish that, Lincoln said Lutheran is also working with federal officials on the building to ensure FEMA regulations are met, although he said that if the situation can be ironed out at the local level that may not be necessary.
But, the attorney admitted, “We’re not clear to start right now.”
The two sides need to come to an agreement on the facts of the case, Lincoln added. “They have estimates but we have actual figures.”
Lincoln could not say when the two sides would be coming together for further discussion other than to say, “Soon.”
“There are a lot of details that need to be ironed out but we are not there yet,” he said.
