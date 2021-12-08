At its meeting on Nov. 10, Swansboro Planning Board considered, but took no action, on a proposal “to clarify the allowances for political signs.”
While the planning board members were generally supportive of the changes, they chose to put off a decision in order to see if one more provision could be included.
The meeting took place in-person at Swansboro Town Hall.
Jennifer Ansell, town planner, said the amendment was needed “due to an inadequacy within the current ordinance which was recently discovered.”
Proposed changes would align the ordinance with the N.C. General Statutes, remove the requirement for a permit and clarify penalties for placement of signs, which do not meet these criteria; the types of signage allowed under this section; and the size limitations for signage under this section.
“It seems to be very timely,” Scott Chadwick, chairman of the planning board, said when he opened the meeting.
Chadwick was likely referring to the town staff having to ask Mayor John Davis to bring his campaign signs into compliance for a couple of different violations in the municipal election of Nov. 2.
“I think it’s pretty clear what you are trying to do here,” Chadwick said. He referred to Nos. 6 and 7 of the amendment under consideration. “It would clarify the types of signs allowed.”
Chadwick asked Ansell if a fee could be levied due to the time it takes to track down and penalize an offender.
“I know the staff spent quite a bit of time on this,” he said. “I think we need a fee.”
Ansell said the UDO does allow for penalties.
Jeffrey Conaway, planning board member who was elected to the board of commissioners on Nov. 2, suggested a provision be added that would limit yard signs to either a specific area or a total number.
In considering the suggestion, Chadwick asked Ansell, “Can we put more restrictions on the signs than the state does?” Ansell replied, “I would say no.”
But Conaway, referring to other North Carolina local governments, said it might be possible.
“I think we can do a number, it just has to be ‘reasonable,’” he said. Referring to the recent camping cycle, which, he indicated, produce a large number of yard signs, Conaway said, “It’s difficult to keep top with 70 signs.”
He also said that in the midst of his campaigning he encountered a motorist who was angered by the presence of political signs that were blocking his line of vision as he tried to enter traffic.
“I’m also in favor of limiting signs,” Christina Ramsey, planning board member, said.
Chadwick suggested Ansell get the opinion of the town attorney, Cliff Parson.
“We want you to go back and talk to Cliff about the possibility of limiting signs,” he said.
The vote to table until then was 5-0.
