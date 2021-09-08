As Swansboro Board of Commissioners was putting an agenda policy in place, members also continued discussion over the manner in which board meetings are conducted.
Paula Webb, at the direction of the commissioners, presented a draft policy for consideration at the July 26 meeting of the board.
“A draft policy has been prepared with a purpose to set forth the procedures, criteria and conditions under which the board of commissioners meeting agendas are created,” Webb, assistant town manager and town clerk, said in a memo to the board. “A comprehensive agenda, which sets forth the items of business and the order in which they are to be considered, is vital to the order and efficient handling of any meeting.”
The policy followed a back-and-forth in a Tideland News article between Mayor John Davis and Commissioner Laurent Meilleur over Davis’s leadership style.
Meilleur stated that one of his reasons for deciding against seeking reelection in 2021 was Davis’s tendency to insert opinion into matters before the board of commissioners.
In response, Davis referred to his desire to represent the citizens of the town.
During the commissioner comments section of the board’s July 23 meeting Meilleur referred to Davis’s style again, and presented a copy of the town’s rules of procedure that refer to the mayor.
As the presiding officer, according to the rules, the mayor “shall preserve order and decorum and shall decide all questions of order, subject to the right of appeal by any member of the full board.” For any point of procedure not covered in the town’s rules, Swansboro will follow “Roberts’ Rules of Order,” according to the town’s local law.
Meilleur provided to the board a copy of the section from “Roberts’ Rules,” to which he has referred on previous occasions. It states, “If the chairman has even the appearance of being partisan, he loses much of his ability to control those who are on the opposite side of the question. There is nothing to justify the unfortunate habit some chairman have of constantly speaking on questions before the assembly, …”
On the question of the agenda policy, Webb presented an overview of how the draft policy came into being.
“Board members have shown interest in a more formal agenda development process to assist in the order and efficiency of how their meetings are handled,” she stated in the memo. “The agenda is typically prepared by the town clerk in coordination with the town manager and department heads. ‘Future Agenda Items’ was added to the agenda in 2020 to inform the board of upcoming agenda items and to provide an opportunity for board members to introduce items for discussion, consensus, and future action.
“The purpose of this policy is to set forth the procedures, criteria and conditions under which the board of commissioners meeting agendas are created.”
A motion to adopt Board of Commissioners Policy No. 17 as presented was approved by unanimous vote.
The policy includes not only details on how items can be included, but also what should be included on a meeting agenda. It speaks specifically to recognition of groups and individuals by the board.
The policy states, “Citizens seeking recognition should submit their request in writing to the town clerk at least 30 days prior to the date of the event so that the proper document can be prepared.”
Presentation of proclamations, certificates and letters of recognition – all of which are defined in the policy – will require prior approval of the full board, according to the policy. “Otherwise, the mayor may present such recognitions at such events. A copy of all documents will be filed with the town clerk whether recognition is done at a regular meeting or by the mayor at such event.”
The policy also provides limits on what the board will recognize.
“Proclamations will not be issued for matters of political controversy, ideological or religious beliefs, individual conviction, events or organizations with no direct relationship to the town of swansboro, campaigns or events contrary to town policies,” it states. “Proclamations should affect a broad group of people, not individuals and will only be issued once per calendar year.” Letters, awards and certificates can be prepared for individuals.
The policy will not affect the mayor’s ability to recognize and honor schoolchildren, but it does organize the procedure.
“In 2020, the board agreed by consensus that recognitions such as sports and academics, … would only be done at board meetings when a state championship level was achieved,” the policy states. “The mayor has discretion to provide any other such awards at the schools and/or locations where other achievements were obtained. Requests for such recognitions would still run through the proper process and be filed with the town clerk when given.”
