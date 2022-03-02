Several employees of Dewberry Engineers Inc. were in Swansboro Town Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management was also represented along with the town’s Resilient Coastal Communities Committee.
There were posters, an abundance of supporting information and plenty of surveys for folks to fill out.
All that was missing was people.
Aside from a handful of town officials – commissioners and advisory board members – the drop-in public meeting failed to generate much interest.
And that’s too bad, because out of this effort there are likely to be changes – primarily in land-use and construction requirements – at the local and state level that will have an effect on Swansboro’s citizens.
The information-gathering meeting was called as Swansboro is considering plans to improve the town’s resilience to coastal hazards.
The town is among the 25 communities to receive state funds for technical assistance in flood-risk assessment and resilience planning work. Funding for the NC Resilient Coastal Communities Program was announced in March 2021.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management selected Swansboro.
The public input is needed to help the town committee determine improvements in coastal hazard avoidance, according to Commissioner Frank Tursi. Tursi serves as chairman of the committee.
Out of this process, local governments will be able to compete for funding for projects that will improve resiliency. In Swansboro, that project could be mapping the storm water system or elevating infrastructure, according to Tursi.
But no matter what project the town seeks to undertake, public support is critical, he said.
Paula Webb, town manager, said even though there was a low turnout, the consultant was pleased with the information received. As of the meeting, about 15 surveys have been submitted.
“We of course would have liked to have much more than that,” Webb said.
Through the public meeting and the survey – that is available online – the consultant hopes to gather information on issues Swansboro residents are experiencing, according to Beth Smyre, senior planner with Dewberry.
“We want to know where people are experiencing problems, hurricanes … storms … wind events … anything like that,” she said.
While there are long-term solutions, such as zoning to guide development and possible changes in state permitting, there are also short-term goals.
“It’s more focused on what we can do for now,” Smyre said.
MacKenzie Todd, coastal resiliency specialist with the Division of Coastal Management, agreed.
A display nearby outlined various short-term projects communities might consider.
Todd also pointed out that a long-standing program – land-use planning as prescribed by the Coastal Area Management Act – is also in play.
“There are communities that haven’t updated theirs,” she said.
Every local government in the state’s 20 coastal counties is required to not only have one, but to also update it periodically.
Swansboro updated its plan in 2018. During that update the town engaged in the Vulnerability Consequences and Adaptation Planning Scenario process. And, as a result, Swansboro fell into a smaller, more advanced, group of communities selected for the NC Resilient Coastal Communities Program.
Through VCAPS, the town was able to determine the factors that make Swansboro vulnerable to high water; explore adaptation and mitigation practices that may be used to offset negative impacts of sea-level rise at a local scale; identify potential projects for more living shore lines, possibly acquiring wetlands to ensure their preservation or replacing traditional paving with permeable paving; and adopting a risk-based approach in planning policies.
Key to all of that, according to Tursi, is gathering reliable data on things like tidal action, storm surge and sea-level rise.
Currently, the most reliable data that has been tracked is at Beaufort Inlet, which is a long way from Swansboro.
But thanks to a pilot program launched in February 2020 that included Swansboro, more accurate data is becoming available.
Swansboro has installed at Bicentenial Park a Divirod, according to Tursi.
Manufactured by a company in Boulder, Colo., the Divirod is a device that monitors water levels and uploads the data, which is retrievable in real time, according to Javier Marti, the chief executive officer and founder of the company.
As more data is gathered on fluctuations on tides, mapping areas vulnerable to rising water can be improved, according to Tursi.
Scott Chadwick, committee member, said low-impact development would be near the top of his list of projects. Burying power lines, which would help to limit power outage, is also at the top of his list.
Jeff Conaway, a town commissioner, pointed to stricter zoning requirements while he was at the drop-in.
“We have to do something or we’ll get to the point that … Main Street Extension is going to flood out because of development,” Conaway said.
In fact, it has already happened, according to Conaway. Hh pointed out that heavy rains following the clear-cutting of the Swansgate neighborhood property a couple of years ago produced extreme runoff.
“We’ve already had a flood because of development,” Conaway, who lives not far from Swansgate, said. “It almost came into my backyard, and I’m one street up.” As protections are considered, not everyone will be happy, according to Conway. “Some people, their feelings are going to get hurt, and they’re not going to like it.”
State officials paired Dewberry Engineers Inc. with Swansboro, according to Smyre.
She said her firm is working with three other local governments – Craven County, Cape Carteret and Pine Knoll Shores – on similar plans.
Dewberry has been in existence since 1956 and has been in North Carolina for 35 years, according to Smyre.
“North Carolinians on our coast are on the front lines of climate change,” Dionne Delli-Gatti, secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality, said when Swansboro was selected for the study in March 2021.
The NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management press release said the NC Resilient Coastal Communities Program took into account seven criteria in selecting the communities.
Included in the state’s list were the level of risk exposure to vulnerable population and critical assets, their economic status and need, and their internal capacity and momentum with related efforts.
