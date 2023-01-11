Swansboro High School will honor its first-ever Athletic Hall of Fame inductees next month.
The school’s inaugural class includes six athletes, coaches and an administrator, two will be honored posthumously.
The class will include Rick Mobley, Joan Riggs, Peace Shepard Easton and Bob Vroom, along with Joseph Beasley, who died in December 2006, and Ronnie Ross, who died in December. 2022
A reception and banquet to honor the recipients at the Rotary Civic Center in Swansboro on Feb. 4 begins will begin with the reception at 5:30 p.m. with a plated dinner at 6 p.m.
The induction ceremony will follow dinner.
Inductees will also be honored at the halftime of the girls basketball game the previous night, Friday, Feb. 3.
Tickets are available for the banquet on Feb. 4 at a cost of $40 per ticket. They can be ordered online at onslow.schoolcashonline.com/fee/details/17944/250/false/true.
No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets purchased online will be available at the check-in desk the day of the event.
The deadline for purchasing tickets is Saturday, Jan. 21.
The six inductees have all left lasting impressions with the school’s athletic programs.
Beasley was the longtime principal at Swansboro and was responsible for hiring many of the coaches who helped shape the school’s athletic programs.
Ross was a former Pirate who returned to the school and served as its athletic director for 25 years. He also coached the football team 18 years and the boys and girls basketball teams for 25 years.
Vroom helped create the thriving soccer program at Swansboro, leading the boys program to seven state championships and reaching the state final with the girls team.
Riggs, a former Pirate herself, helped the Bucs become a volleyball powerhouse with five state championships in 10 years at Swansboro.
Easton, a 1993 alum, was a standout for the Pirates in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She went on to play Division I basketball at N.C. State University.
Mobley was a former soccer standout and 1986 alum. He played at Campbell University, played professionally and coached 19 years at Carroll University.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.