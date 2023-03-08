For years, going back to at least the mid-1980s, there has been an effort to keep the Swansboro waterfront open to the public.
That effort resulted in official validation when town commissioners voted to put in place the Business-2 Historic District Overlay zoning along the White Oak River from N.C. 24 to Ward Shore Park.
The change meant that property along the waterfront could include residential uses, but only if the residence was secondary to a commercial usage. The idea was that with a business, people would be welcome to the waterfront.
Now, a town-generated effort to undo much of that change has sparked a debate. Swansboro is proposing a downzoning of Water Street from B2HDO to Residential-6. If that happens, the possibility of public access along that section of the waterfront is greatly diminished.
The matter will likely come up at the Monday, March 13, meeting of the town commissioners, and a vote could be taken.
For Susan Casper, a Swansboro native and owner of Casper’s Marina, the debate is one with which she is quite familiar.
The marina at one point was the only commercial dockage in downtown Swansboro and is still the primary access point for day visitors and overnighters traveling by boat.
Casper’s was one reason the town chose to propose a pedestrian link – the Swansboro Dock Walk – along the waterfront. Allowing easy pedestrian access from the marina to downtown shops would be good for business.
Through various committees, both citizen-driven and from consultants, the Dock Walk was expanded to be a “sidewalk along the water’s edge” between Swan Harbor and Ward Shore Park. In some of those studies, it was noted that owners of residences were reluctant to allow pedestrian access along the waterfront.
And so the change of zoning along Water Street from commercial to residential, takes on added importance in the town’s long-time plan to create a pedestrian access that could add to the town’s waterfront being a more desired destination for visitors.
Casper said she remembers well the effort to get the Dock Walk established. Joe Wansong, chairman of the Swansboro Planning Board, regularly brought together stakeholders – decades ago – in an effort to smooth out differences and get the project underway, according to Casper. But the residential property owners threw up too many roadblocks, she said.
“In the end I just gave up,” Casper said. “They said they did not want people docking at the Dock Walk and walking across their yards to get downtown.”
Over the years though, and for at least two of those anti-Dock Walk property owners, things changed, according to Casper. Now, they have built commercial docks on their waterfront and rent them out for short- and long-term users.
It proves a point to Casper: “People that are so scared of the Dock Walk just don’t understand it.
Under Swansboro’s Unified Development Ordinance commercial docks are allowed in areas zoned business-2. Commercial docks are not allowed in areas zoned residential-6.
In a short-term outlook, the idea of giving up the option of commercial development might seem appealing. It was to Debbie Wilson, who has been trying to sell her family home on Water Street.
In fact, the idea for downzoning came about when Wilson began looking into ways to improve her chances of selling the family home at 209 Water St.
She has said that the property has been vacant since before Hurricane Florence in 2018. And there had very little interest from potential buyers of the property, which has most recently been a single-family home but has also been the site of a commercial fishing operation.
Over the past several months she has received permission to raze the home from the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission. And, at the request of the town, the Swansboro Planning Board took up the downzoning proposal. The planning board voted unanimously to recommend the downzoning.
But disagreements over direction of downtown development, and uncertainty about what a waterfront zoned R-8 might look like, caused town commissioners to put off a vote on the downzoning.
While some concerns have been addressed – Swansboro has approved limits on replacement structures in the Swansboro Historic District – the question of public access has not been dealt with to the satisfaction of all.
Commissioner Larry Philpott, for example, was not willing to support rezoning at the Dec. 12 meeting for a couple of reasons.
“It was the vision and the dream of some of our past leaders,” Philpott said at that meeting. That dream included a return to a working waterfront on Water Street. “I don’t know what that would be, but I think that with residential, it would eliminate that opportunity.”
Likewise, Laurent Meilleur, planning board member, expressed an interest in seeing the Dock Walk allowed along the waterfront. He asked Andrea Correll, town planner, if the town could impose a condition requiring access.
That would not be allowed under the downzoning being considered, according to Correll.
However, the state does allow for types of zoning other than simply downzoning, and one specifically would allow a condition – the requirement of the Dock Walk – assuming all the parties agreed. (See related item.)
Under conditional zoning, according to information published by David Owens of the UNC School of Government, the town and the property owners have the option of rezoning the waterfront section of Water Street residential with the stipulation that the town has the right to construct a Dock Walk along the water’s edge.
Reaching that compromise would go a long way toward achieving the goal of the B2HDO designation.
Owens calls conditional zoning “a popular development regulation tool used in North Carolina.”
He writes about conditional zoning, used in the state since the 1990s, in a blog dated Nov. 11, 2021.
Conditional zoning districts can include individualized development conditions, according to the blog.
While the blog does not speak specifically to the sharing of a property owner’s riparian rights, it does refer to land use.
It is “entirely appropriate to consider … what the comprehensive plan suggests,” Owens writes in the blog. He goes on to write, “Not surprisingly, the two most used conditions are ones that limit the range of permitted uses and that require a detailed site plan for future development of the site. Both types of conditions are permissible in North Carolina. Over 70 percent of the jurisdictions responding to our 2018 survey reported that their conditional zoning either always or frequently included these two conditions.”
Furthermore, public access is mentioned in the blog. Owens writes, “The location, construction standards, and financing of … greenways are important for both the developer and the local government.”
A key condition of conditional use zoning is that the property owner must agree to the condition imposed and petition for the rezoning.
This requirement would, presumably, negate the possibility of the town-driven downzoning currently under discussion.
If an owner objects to a proposed condition, it cannot be included. When the owner objects to a particular condition, the local government has the choice of approving the conditional zoning without the objectionable condition or denying the conditional rezoning if the governing board concludes the rezoning without that condition would be inappropriate.
While allowing the change to R-6 would probably mean the end of commercial waterfront on Water Street, the presence of the Dock Walk would be welcome, according to Casper.
“When you’ve got residential mixed with business, it’s always a problem,” she said. “But if conditional could get a Dock Walk … I would never stand in the way of a Dock Walk. We want it to go all the way to Ward Shore Park.”
