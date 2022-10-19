Swansboro commissioners have settled on a path forward for additional sidewalks.
In discussion during the past several weeks, the panel looked at various ways to improve pedestrian access in town and linking Swansboro Municipal Park with downtown emerged as the favorite.
Mayor John Davis, a strong advocate for sidewalk construction, has expressed confidence that state funding could be available to help pay for new sidewalks. So town staff was tasked with helping commissioners come up with plans to build.
Paula Webb, town manager, suggested a number of potential projects. Selections were settled at the Sept. 26 regular meeting.
In a memo to the board she offered adding sidewalks in areas that would complete them along N.C. 24 to Hammocks Beach Road and to Old Hammock Road. Webb also offered a plan for sidewalks in the area of the Deer Run subdivision, along Main Street Extension to N.C. 24 and Mt. Pleasant Road.
“If we want to continue to get help from the state to do this, or from other entities, we need to do some sort of estimates and some sort of basic project planning so that we can present this … to get grant funds,” Davis said when the plans were under review.
In the past, Swansboro has received N.C. Department of Transportation money in the form of discretionary funds provided through local state legislators.
He indicated that if the town is to get any more of that money – or any grant funding – steps need to be taken. Prioritizing projects would be the first.
“This will also tell us how much money we want to put in as a town,” Davis said.
The mayor then signaled his support for the Main Street Extension to downtown sidewalks.
“I tend to agree with Paula, that looking from the Rec Center down to Old Hammocks Beach Road is very interesting,” he said.
That section, once complete, would allow sidewalk access from the Swansboro Recreation Center to downtown.
Commissioner Larry Philpott pointed out that the town should also consider the missing sections along the south side of N.C. 24 that would complete sidewalks between downtown and three of the Swansboro-area schools.
“One is that section right across from the middle school, on the south side of (N.C.) 24,” Philpott said. “There is a little gap there.” That could be linked with the sidewalk where it ends near Norris Road. “I would think a lot of schoolchildren use that section.”
He also suggested considering sidewalks along the north side of N.C. 24 as the town’s main focus has been on the south side.
Completing the sidewalk from Recreation Way – Swansboro Municipal Park – to N.C. 24 would complete the sidewalk to the N.C. 24 underpass at the White Oak River Bridge, according to Philpott.
Commissioners agreed that Municipal Park is an area where visitors often park their vehicles and walk to downtown.
“Filling that gap in would create a safe pedestrian walkway to the stoplight and the crossover,” Philpott said. And, he added, “There are several ways you could go.”
Another way would be along Main Street Extension. As it is, there is no sidewalk between the Swansgate subdivision and Norris Road.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese favored completing that route.
“That way, people that are parking at the Rec Center could walk all the way down Main Street Extension and go underneath the bridge without having to cross N.C. 24,” he said. “It’s a safer route.”
When asked by Davis to assess the Main Street Extension route, Webb said the town would probably have to obtain easements.
Commissioner Pat Turner indicated a preference from the park to Old Hammocks Beach Road and along N.C. 24.
“That way, you are not necessarily going through the neighborhoods,” she said. And, Turner added, that sidewalk also reaches the underpass.
When it was pointed out that the section from Municipal Park to N.C. 24 to downtown would probably be the less-expensive alternative, Pugliese agreed he could support that.
Commissioner Frank Tursi said he would agree with whatever the commission decides, but cautioned against undertaking the project relying solely on third party funding.
“My only concern is that we actually put aside the money,” he said.
Gathering estimates on the priorities selected is the next step.
Webb said sidewalks funds are available. “We do still have $100,000,” she said.
Still under consideration are plans to connect sidewalks in other areas.
Webb referred to correspondence with DOT.
The state is reviewing a section proposed to connect The Villages at Swansboro along Old Hammock Road to Piggly Wiggly.
The proposal has been forwarded to the DOT’s Right-of-Way Division, according to Webb.
“I followed up … but have not heard back from them yet,” she said in the memo. “In that same email, it was indicated that the Construction Office was overseeing the Right of Way work and that they were currently understaffed.”
Swansboro had originally listed four areas in which it hoped to complete sidewalk construction, utilizing state and town funds,
Priority number 1 was to complete gaps on the south side of N.C. 24. It is approximately 1,239 linear feet from McDonald’s to Hammock Beach Road.
Priority number 2 was to complete a gap on Old Hammock Road from Deer Island Road to N.C. 24, approximately .89 miles.
Priority number 3 was to complete the sidewalk from Moore’s BBQ to Park Place, approximately .38 miles along Hammock Beach Road
Priority number 4 was the Hammock Beach Road multi-use trail from Halls Creek Subdivision to 4H Road. This section is 2,323 feet.
With the board directive of Sept. 26, there are now four additional priorities.
Priority number 5 is Pineland Drive parcel and The Cottages to the Piggly Wiggly side entrance street.
Priority 6 is Main Street Extension from the Recreation Center to Old Hammock Road to N.C. 24.
Priority number 7 is the gaps on N.C. 24 from Old Hammock Road to downtown
Priority number 8 is the south side of N.C. 24 from Walmart to Queens Creek Road.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
