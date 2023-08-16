The Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission has signaled its intent to amend the town’s Unified Development Ordinance.
Discussion at the July 18 meeting started when Jonathan McDaniel, chair, asked if the panel could update the landscape ordinance.
Becca Brehmer, Swansboro projects/planning coordinator, explained that there is a process.
“We’d have to recommend a motion to do a text amendment to change the ordinance,” Brehmer said. “We’d have to go to the planning board.”
The idea of an ordinance amendment led Kim Kingrey, commission member, to ask about establishing appearance requirements for metal roof replacements.
Andrea Correll, town planner, cautioned the panel on setting too-strict standards as it might place a burden on homeowners.
Kingrey then said she is interested in setting standards for window replacements. In fact, she said that there are ways to maintain wooden windows in an energy efficient manner and that doing so could eliminate the need for vinyl replacements. There are inserts, placed inside the existing window frame, that provide insulation similar to a vinyl replacement, according to Kingrey.
She stressed that her goal is to maintain the town’s historic structures as close to original as possible.
“The longer we allow these rules that we already have in place, the more the integrity is compromised,” Kingrey said.
Brehmer suggested the commission members schedule a work session with John Wood, preservation specialist with State Historic Preservation Office.
But Correll said the topic, and perhaps the meeting itself, should be the result of a commission decision.
“I appreciate every one of you … but it needs to be a group request,” she said.
Kingrey said commission members could share thoughts on potential text amendments at a future meeting. “Then we could have the discussion,” she said.
When Brehmer then summarized the areas for change – gathered to that point – she noted the landscaping, roofs and windows.
But, Kingrey added, “There are other things I can think of.”
In addition to discussion on landscaping, roofs and windows, Kingrey said, “Lime green paint.”
She was referring to a home in the historic district that had been painted a light shade of green.
“If I painted my bungalow lime green, people would have a stroke,” Kingrey said. “I think we need to address the color palette so we don’t let it get out of control.
“We’ve been really lucky.”
Eric Young, an alternate member of the commission sitting for that meeting, suggested discussing the items by email.
“We can’t do that,” Kingrey said.
The N.C. Open Meetings Law generally requires that meetings and discussions of boards and commissions be in “open session,” available for the public to attend.
“I’m just trying to figure out how we generate this list,” Young said.
Kingrey said the members should bring items of concern to a meeting to share with each other and with staff.
“I agree, we should review the color palette,” said Christina Ramsey, a commission member.
Correll said colors listed on the color palette – colors that are allowed in the Swansboro Historic District – could be changed.
“You can remove lime green,” she said. “If you have a color you don’t agree with, then you need to amend it.”
Until that is settled, the colors in the palette are available for use.
“As staff we accept the color palette, and that is what we approve,” Correll said. “If there is a color you don’t agree with … then you need to change it.”
Ramsey then revived the original topic, asking if the commission would start from scratch on a landscaping ordinance.
Correll said that there is an ordinance in place, so amendments would be possible.
“I understand if you don’t want a palm tree, but you need to look at what you want to promote,” Correll said of possible changes. “If you were advocating for trees … you would advocate for live oaks,” she suggested.
“We’ll be glad to bring an ordinance,” Correll said. But she also said the commissioners must come up with suggestions. “You need to walk the district. You need to come up with that.”
Kingrey suggested being proactive in restricting certain types of trees.
“We should probably consider things that aren’t in the historic district, like Bradford pears,” she said. “I’m not sure why anyone would want to plant one.”
Elaine Justice, a commission member, agreed.
“Bradford pears are destructive to our environment,” she said. (See related item.)
It would be important to base any restrictions in historical context, according to Justice.
“I don’t know whether we can say, ‘No palm trees.’ But I think we should make a cogent argument that they’re not really appropriate in a colonial setting, where they are not natural to that environment,” she said.
Gregg Casper, an alternate member of the commission, introduced a booklet on coastal vegetation that speaks to native species.
“I don’t know that we want to use it as a guide, but it’s from Sea Grant North Carolina,” she said.
Kingrey asked if that booklet, or something like it, could be used as a guide.
If something like that is possible, Casper added, it should include a reference to the edition. “I think this is fairly recent,” she said.
“We are going to contact Sea Grant and get everyone one of these,” Correll said.
Noting that the ordinance should encourage planting live oaks, Kingrey added, “Maybe we could challenge each other,” and plant live oaks.
As the discussion was wining down, Kingrey said, “I just thought of something else, trashcans.”
She said the current refuse and recycle collection containers are bright green rollout carts that are distracting when seen from the street.
Kingrey said she rolls her carts to the backyard when they are not curbside for collection. She wanted a way to encourage others to hide the cart away between collections.
“I don’t know what we can do,” she said.
Correll had a suggestion.
“Those of you that are handy could promote a garbage corral, which could be a little enclosure for the cans,” said. The commission could offer the plans; offer a solution.
As for the meeting when topics are shared, Correll said, “It’s going to be more of a ‘speaking meeting.’”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
Purchase a copy of the Aug. 16, 2023, Tideland News for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.