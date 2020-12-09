Call it fortuitous – in one way – but Chris Seaberg, town manager, was in no danger of exposure when a Swansboro employee with COVID-19 interacted with other town employees at town hall and at the Swansboro Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Seaberg was out that week on vacation.
But Seaberg was in close contact with the situation, which was managed onsite by Paula Webb, assistant town manager and town clerk.
“We made sure we took whatever actions were necessary,” Seaberg said last week as a total of seven town employees were in either recovery or self-quarantine.
Word of the exposure came as the town prepared to take a 2-1/2-day break for Thanksgiving,
“We were notified there was a test and it was a positive result,” Seaberg said. That was on Wednesday, Nov. 25. So the timing was good, as town hall was about to close for Thanksgiving. “We closed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.”
Town officials declined to name any of the employees involved.
Managing the situation at that point – for the town of Swansboro at least – meant determining whom the “positive” employee had been in contact with at town hall. “I can only speak on behalf of town hall staff.” A press release from the town stated: “No close contact with the public was reported.”
When the list of six employees was compiled, three from town hall and three from the Rec Center, Webb had to get in touch, according to Seaberg.
“Paula notified each one individually,” he said.
The employees were told to follow a procedure.
“You have to be tested and you have to self-quarantine for a 14-day period,” Seaberg said.
The town prefers the 48-hour tests, according to Seaberg.
“They seem to be the more accurate,” he explained.
By Friday, Dec. 4, Webb was able to deliver some good news on the testing.
“So very happy to report all who had to quarantine from first exposure early last week have received negative results,” she said in an email.
Before an employee can return to work – which would be today, Dec. 9, at the earliest – a follow-up test is required if, during quarantine, there are any symptoms, Seaberg said.
“This has been an education,” the manager said of the COVID-19 protocols. “There is always something new.” But, he added, “Whatever it takes to keep everyone safe, that’s what we’re making sure we do.”
As for seven employees being out for at least two week, the town will cope. Fortunately for the employees, the time will not come out of the employees’ sick days, Seaberg explained. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has put in place a plan that would reimburse the town for the sick-days pay.
And, while the town has about 50 employees, having seven out at the same time requires some juggling of duties.
“It is challenging … to ensure that we keep things operational,” Seaberg said. “We’ve got a great staff here, they are making it work.”
Countywide, most local governments were planning to put a limited-access plan in place on Dec. 1. Swansborto started early. (See related article.)
Under the circumstances, Swansboro Town Hall, slated to reopen following the Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30, went to the plan a day early
“We closed town hall on Monday after what occurred,” Seaberg said.
The town hired a service to clean both town hall and the Rec Center on Monday, Nov. 29, the press release stated, according to a press release from the town.
Seaberg said the episode certainly validated the need for the limited access.
“I think that’s the one thing that’s proven true, the need for social distancing, wearing a mask …,” Seaberg said.
But limited access doesn not mean a limitation in services, Seaberg said.
“By appointment, we can meet with individuals in town hall,” he said. The preferred method though is handling business by telephone or email, “that’s the best way.” And, he said, “We are still working.”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
For more on this story, purchase a copy of the Dec. 9, 2020, Tideland News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.