While Christine and Chad Zuehlke want a shed removed – by whatever means necessary – from the property they own at 209 W. Main St., another downtown property owner has offered to have the shed moved to his property at 220 Water St.
The Zuehlkes are owners of the Peter Ringware House, a contributing property in the National Register-listed Swansboro Historic District. Citing what they say are unsafe conditions, they are seeking a certificate of appropriateness to demolish a shed in the home’s backyard.
Twice the owners have been before the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission. On their second trip, on Aug. 16, the couple received permission to demolish the shed but was asked to wait up to 365 days as plans to have it moved and restored play out.
Following their first visit, in April, the preservation commission sought advice from a state official on the historic value of the shed.
John P. Wood, restoration specialist and regional supervisor of the Eastern Office, N.C/ State Historic Preservation Office, said the shed is worth saving.
He outlined his reasons in an Aug. 4 letter. (See related article.)
The outbuilding is a one-story, gable-roofed, frame structure covered with board-and-batten sheathing, according to information provided by Wood. These details were gathered during a “cursory” inspection in April.
Based on that inspection he said the building was constructed in the 19th century and was probably a domestic outbuilding.
Christine Zuehlke told the preservation commission in August that, based on her discussion with locals, the building was moved to the Ringware House property in the 1960s.
Wood – in his first assessment at least – isn’t so sure.
“This building and a one-story detached kitchen/dining building occupied the rear yard of the Ringware house,” Wood said. “Both buildings were extant when archaeological investigations were conducted on the property in February 1962.”
Wood said that while the kitchen building has since been demolished, of the shed, he said, “To date I have not been able to determine if this building was original to the Ringware property or was moved to the property from elsewhere.”
Regardless though, “the building was constructed during the district’s period of significance and contributes to the significance of the district.”
A 19th century outbuilding surviving in an urban setting is rare, according to Wood.
“Outbuildings provide a better understanding of a property’s and community’s historic pattern of development, as well as providing insight into the use and function of domestic spaces,” he said in a note to the commission.
“The building contributes to the overall property’s setting and feeling,” he added. “If it is determined that the building is original to the property, then it also helps convey the property’s integrity of location, design, and association.
“We recommend that the building be preserved and encourage the commission to work with the owner to explore preservation options for the building.
When the commission heard the request at its Aug. 16 meeting, Jennifer Ansell, town planner at the time, referred to the correspondence with Wood.
“His recommendation is to try to salvage it if at all possible,” she said.
On a question from the commissioner, she said that when the district was surveyed the shed was not included in the description of the Ringware House property.
“There’s no record,” Answell said. Although she added that it does appear to have been there. “I’m not sure why.”
The commission then recognized Mike Crose, who is in the midst of restoring a home at 220 Water St.
“I was contacted by the homeowner to go look at the shed because we have a place where we could place the shed … if someone is willing to move the structure,” Crose told the panel.
On a question from Edward Binanay, commission member, Crose said the cost to lift, move and settle the building is $5,000.
However, Crose said there are other costs associated with the move, including traversing the power and cable lines between the two sites as well as trimming trees.
“The structure is in rough condition,” Crose said. But, he added, the owner of the moving company that he is in contact with has the capability. “He is not afraid to move it.”
Crose said there is a site at 220 Water St. to place the shed. The problem, he admitted, is he is not in position to pay for the move.
“We have a place for it,” he said. “It would be a considerable amount of money to get it set back down.”
Crose did offer to put in the foundation at the new site.
As for completing the repairs, Kim Oliver-Kingrey asked, “Are you willing to do all that?”
Crose replied, “I hope there would be grant money to facilitate some of that. It would be a significant cost.”
The commission, while not in a position to provide financial assistance, supported the possibility.
“It would behoove us to work with the power company,” Binanay said. “We can’t promise there would be grants, but we could ask around.”
Christine Zuehlke told the commission that while they would allow the building to be moved, they want to keep the foundation and the doors.
She also said that to make repairs would cost between $20,000 and $30,000 and they are unwilling to pay for that.
“I’m tapped out, I can’t do it,” Zuehlke said. “And it is a safety issue.”
She also said she would not pay to have the shed moved.
Looking to Zuehlke and Crose to lead the effort, Patrick Larkin, commission chair, explained their options.
“There is the potential to connect resources,” he said, urging the owners to work together and with town staff to get the shed moved.
Christina Ramsey, commission member, was not optimistic.
In the event the move can’t be accomplished, she asked, “Does the delay require that they wait 365 days?”
Ansell answered, “No.” The commission has the option to allow the demolition at any time before the full 365 days.
“I’d like us to take sometime to see what the … cost would be,” Ramsey said. “I’d also like to know if there are some grants available.”
The motion to delay was approved unanimously.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
