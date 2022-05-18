Work is underway on the Swansboro budget for 2022-23.
In a meeting of the town’s board of commissioners and department heads on April 28, Paula Webb, town manager, and Sonia Johnson, finance director, provided a glimpse of the draft budget.
Webb said the infusion of cash from the American Rescue Plan Act was helpful in balancing the budget.
“Without your contribution from the ARP, I’m not sure we’d be where we are today,” she said.
Swansboro is poised to receive about $1 million from the federal stimulus program. That money can be used in a variety of ways. Swansboro, for example, plans to use the money to purchase needed police cruisers.
Entering the budget cycle Swansboro is proposing to maintain the town’s tax rate of 35 cents, according to Webb.
With updated property values in place – although some appeals continue – in Onslow County due to revaluation, Swansboro current assessed value for real estate is $615,330,642, according to information from Harry Smith, Onslow County tax administrator. Prior to revaluation – as of 2021 – the real estate value was $467,763,420.
“These numbers do not include personal property, public service company and registered motor vehicle values,” Smith said.
And with the appeal process ongoing, the real estate number is likely to decrease as adjustments are processed, according to Smith.
“I have not calculated a revenue-neutral rate for Swansboro,” he said.
The revenue-neutral rate refers to the tax rate applied to the revalued property total that would generate the same amount of revenue as the previous tax rate and the previous property valuation.
According to information from Webb, the proposed budget is the result of consultation with department heads. Highlights of the budget include:
• A 3 percent cost-of-living increase salary hike for employees – Webb’s message points out that average COLAs “gathered to date” suggest a 7 percent hike
• New personnel – a project coordinator and a maintenance technician – $112,887
• Purchasing a Proud City Website, which requires a one-time cost of $6,000 and $1,200 for annual support and maintenance
• A Municode Agenda Manager subscription at $3,600
• An N.C. League of Municipalities Property and Casualty Insurance increase of 9.4 percent
• An NCLM Workers Comp insurance decrease of 5 percent
• An NCLM Group Health insurance decrease of 3 percent
The budget also funds the town’s Capital Improvement Plan, first adopted in 2017-18 but largely unfunded since then, in the amount of $144,366
“Generally, capital improvements are defined as physical assets constructed or purchased that have a useful life of 10 years or longer and have a cost of or exceeding $25,000,” the material states.
A fire engine falls into this category.
Capital Outlay spending under the proposed budget totals $214,900, according the budget materials.
“Generally, a capital outlay item may be defined as an item valued at less than $25,000 with a usual life expectancy of less than10 years,” according to the materials.
