When Darryl Marsh presented his quarterly report on marketing and advertising for the Swansboro Tourism Development Authority, TDA member Junior Freeman had a few questions.
Front Row Communications, the company Marsh represents, handles the TDA marketing and advertising. Marsh reported to the TDA at its regular meeting on Thursday, April 14.
Specifically, Freeman said he was concerned by what he considered the absence of promotional information on the “Lady Swan” tour boat.
Front Row places print ads in some newspapers and magazines. It also utilizes the online platforms Facebook and Instagram, and those are what Freeman referred to.
The comment took Marsh by surprise.
“Lady Swan” is a 40-foot pontoon boat which offers not only harbor cruises around Swansboro but also serves as a private ferry to Bear Island, part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Husband and wife Tim and Jane Simpson operate the business.
Freeman said that in going through the TDA’s marketing and advertising materials, “There is nothing on the ‘Lady Swan.’” And, Freeman added, “I know you have a personal item going on with the Simpsons.”
Apparently uncomfortable where the conversation was going, Randy Swanson, TDA chairman, interrupted Freeman.
“I need to redirect our business,” Swanson said.
But Freeman asked to continue. “This is business,” he said. Freeman said that he was told Marsh had gone to Susan Casper, owner of Casper’s Marina to tell her he “would not be doing business with her … and I did find this from her directly.”
Freeman said that is not the type of interaction he wants a representative of the TDA to be involved in.
Marsh, a tour boat operator, said his discussion with Casper was personal and had nothing to do with TDA business.
“I had a conversation with Mrs. Casper regarding my personal tour business,” he said.
Marsh said it is no secret that he and other Swansboro tour boat operators have had disagreements with Simpson. Marsh said he told Casper it was best he not frequent Casper’s as a way to limit possible interaction with Simpson.
Swanson attempted to lend perspective to the discussion by saying personal issues should not be allowed to overshadow the work of the TDA. And he seemed to voice support for Marsh, when he said, a “he said, she said” issue does not rise to level of concern.
But he also said, “Any reflection on what we do in the TDA is of utmost importance. We have a job to do let’s focus on that.”
Marsh did say that while Front Row has had concern about Simpson and his interaction with other tour boat operators, the marketing firm does share “Lady Swan” events. “No question about that.”
Apparently expressing his understanding of the situation, Swanson said, “You are concerned about the liability (it’s) not a personal thing.”
Marsh indicated that is correct.
“He has other issues with other tour operators. It has been public, it has been embarrassing,” Marsh said.
Marsh said an online post for “Lady Swan” had drawn a negative comment and had to be taken down. “We just want to avoid that.”
After Marsh had finished, Freeman summed up his feelings. “The company and the principal that we are paying to operate for the TDA need to put aside their problems.”
Of Simpson and “Lady Swan,” Freeman said, “He has been around a long time. He has provided a service for this community for a long time. There are a lot of people who recommend him.”
Linda Thornley, a TDA member, said the idea of any merchant being singled out for any reason should be brought to the TDA.
“It has to come back to us to say, ‘Is this somebody we want to be promoting to be part of tourism?’ Darryl doesn’t need to be judge and jury, Junior doesn’t need to be judge and jury, it needs to be a board decision,” she said.
Asked to comment on the discussion, Jane Simpson replied by email.
“Although I’m not clear about the goals of the TDA, I can tell you that Lady Swan Tours enjoys providing a great service to the tourists who visit our town every year and to the local residents,” Jane Simpson said in a written response to a request for comment. “Our mission from the very start was to support the working waterfront in downtown Swansboro and to perpetuate the maritime heritage that spans three centuries in our town.
“We have brought thousands of people to our Front Street location since opening and hope many of the other businesses in town have benefitted from our customers shopping and dining while visiting here.”
Ann Marie Bass of Front Row manages the online content, according to Marsh. Marsh is content provider. He provides photos, videos and information.
Again, generally speaking, Bass searches Facebook and websites to repost events on the VisitSwansboroNC Facebook page. She does this for all the water-based businesses in Swansboro, just as she does for restaurants and retailers.
In a report to the TDA concerning the “Lady Swan” comments, Bass not only listed recent postings, she also sought advice from the TDA on matters of this nature, should they arise in the future. (See related item.)
Freeman also said he worried that groups and individuals were being left out of the TDA’s marketing efforts.
Freeman said – and comments by Thornley indicated she agreed – that most of the marketing, perhaps too much, is focused on downtown Swansboro and Hammocks Beach State Park.
“I went through 70-some posts and everything is concentrated downtown,” Freeman told Marsh.
Freeman also said there was scant information on the Swansboro Baseball and Softball Association or the Swansboro Soccer Association. These youth sports groups bring people to Swansboro.
“They are going to bring a lot of teams in,” Freeman said, apparently referring to an upcoming tournament.
In response, Marsh said, “We have had a tremendous amount of posts about Hammocks Beach. I understand your concern about the baseball and softball association.”
“I can certainly address that … and talk about how we can include some of those,” Marsh explained.
In her comments Thornley said the TDA has a responsibility to not only bring people downtown but also across N.C. 24 to other businesses.
“I want to make sure we are playing fairly here,” she said. “We have a responsibility to promote Swansboro.”
