An investigation into the Swansboro Police Department ended on Friday, May 20, with the resignation of Ken Jackson, the department’s chief.
“In an email to Town Manager Paula Webb late Thursday evening, Swansboro Police Chief Ken Jackson submitted his resignation effective immediately,” Alissa Fender, town clerk, stated in an email to the newspaper.
Fender’s email pointed out that Jackson was placed on administrative leave with pay on Wednesday, May 11, “Following the resignation of three officers earlier this month.”
She said, “reports of detrimental conduct within the department surfaced” on May 11.
“An internal investigation was conducted, resulting in Chief Jackson’s resignation,” Fender said. With the resignation, “The town considers the internal investigation closed.”
While the newspaper is attempting to determine which three officers turned in their resignations, an email from Paula Webb, town manager, indicates that Officer Ryan Tallman may have been one of them.
“I am happy to report that Officer Ryan Tallman rescinded his resignation today,” Webb states in her weekly email report to commissioners on Friday, May 20.
Lt. Dwayne Taylor, assistant chief, was serving as acting chief in Jackson’s absence, according to Webb. His status was elevated, according to the email from Fender.
“Assistant Chief Dwayne Taylor will serve as interim chief,” she said.
Reports of Jackson’s suspension surfaced on Tuesday, May 17.
“Right now it’s a personnel issue,” Webb said last week.
Local government officials have no legal obligation to reveal details of personnel matters under the state’s current laws.
However, Webb said last week that the investigation is focused on matters within the department. And, she said, no other officers were placed on leave or under investigation.
Jackson, a member of the department since 2005, was named chief in January 2016 after serving a brief probationary period that began in September 2015. He had been working as detective lieutenant at the time.
Jackson joined the department as a detective and was promoted to detective lieutenant in 2014.
A graduate of Swansboro High School, Jackson was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice when he was appointed chief.
He began his law enforcement career with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in 1991.
His tenure as chief followed a period when Taylor, a fellow SPD veteran officer, was serving as interim chief. Taylor had been named to the post following the resignation of Bob Ritchie. Ritchie was the town’s “public safety director” from August 2013 until Dec. 2014.
Email and text inquiries to Jackson went unanswered.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
