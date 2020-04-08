Prior to shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Swansboro Board of Commissioners agreed on general directions for creating one-way traffic in the historic downtown.
Continuing a discussion that has been going on for years, commissioners questioned the one-way plan Jeff Hochanadel, special traffic engineer with the Timmons Group, presented last year and again at the March 9 commission meeting. At the recent meeting, he suggested traffic be directed off N.C. 24 onto Church Street and travel one way to Front Street and travel one way on Front Street to N.C. 24. Traffic on Main Street would travel one way from Front Street to N.C. 24 and the lone stoplight serving Historic Downtown Swansboro.
Swansboro paid $29,900 for Timmons Group proposal.
When given the chance, commissioners offered suggestions of their own on potential traffic patterns. At the end of the discussion, it was this information that Hochanadel took from the meeting along with a request to return with an altered plan.
Of course, that meeting took place just days prior to Swansboro deciding to cancel all public meetings in response to the threat of COVID-19. In light of that, it may be later before commissioners have the opportunity to view the revised traffic plan, according to Chris Seaberg, town manager.
“We are just trying to get to the other side of the event,” he said.
In explaining the suggested route Hochanadel said the decision to have Front Street exit on N.C. 24 was based on a couple of reasons. For one, it blends better with Church Street traffic entering from N.C. 24. Hochanadel pointed out to the commissioners that in doing the study, while there were no actual wrecks observed, there were several “near-misses.” The one-way on Church and Front streets “would eliminate some of the conflict points.” Also by exiting onto N.C. 24, it allows for six or seven extra parking spaces on Front Street.
And, perhaps most importantly, it also allows for Main Street to go one-way to N.C. 24.
“You are not doing an un-signalized movement,” Hochanadel said of the exit from Main Street to the traffic signal on N.C. 24. “It’s a safe movement to get on N.C. 24 with it signalized.”
In his estimate of costs for the traffic-pattern changes, Hochanadel listed some expense to reprogram the traffic lights at N.C. 24 and Main Street if the pattern is accepted. One estimate put the cost of altering the traffic light at about $15,000.
Mayor John Davis did not like the pattern. He pointed out that Front Street is the last street into downtown for traffic traveling from the west. And he said that traffic exiting Front Street turning left could be a safety issue.
Commissioner Laurent Meilleur asked Hochanadel if a traffic signal could be added at another downtown intersection. Hochanadel said that is not likely, based on the expected traffic counts.
“What if Main Street remained two-way?” Commissioner Frank Tursi asked.
If that were the case there would be no need to alter the N.C. 24 traffic light, according to Hochanadel. But it could confuse drivers who might expect the “smoother flow” of one-way traffic.
Tursi also asked about the time involved to make the changes, whatever was decided.
“If you could start tomorrow, when could this be done?” he asked Hochanadel,
Hochanadel’s response was in general terms, saying the changes could not be in place for this season.
Commissioner Larry Philpott agreed with Tursi on Main Street.
“Main Street ought to remain two-way,” he said, as that would accommodate traffic off Main Street Extension.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese also agreed and provided some reasons why. He mentioned that a new neighborhood was in development on Swansboro Loop Road and a new church was being built on Main Street Extension, traffic from both of which would access N.C. 24.
“There is going to be a lot more traffic on that road,” Pugliese said of Main Street Extension. For that reason he supports making Main Street two-way, at least partially. Pugliese suggested making the street one-way from Front Street to Water Street.
Hochanadel reminded the board that the goals of the traffic study – conducted in July 2018 – were to maximize parking and mixing one-way and two-way traffic might not allow for that. Also, enforcement of a partial one-way could be difficult.
Tursi suggested seeking the opinion of Chief Ken Jackson of the Swansboro Police Department on the enforcement issue.
Commissioner Pat Turner, who as a planning board member and as a commissioner has sat through years of discussion – going back to a failed attempt in 1993 – on the one-way traffic issue, said she wanted the board to make a decision and get the project moving.
“We are bypassing the season once again,” she said.
When Davis followed that up with a suggestion he appoint a committee of commissioners, business owners and citizens to come up with a plan, she disagreed.
“That is kicking it the can down the road,” Turner said of another study. “We need to make the decision.”
Before going to a vote or a poll of commissioners, Davis allowed citizen comment. Randy Swanson, owner of two Front Street restaurants, said he would like to see Front Street one-way from N.C. 24 to Church Street.
Commissioners agreed to ask Hochanadel to take the board’s suggestions – which include making Front Street one-way from N.C. 24 to Church Street, Church Street to be at least partially one-way to N.C. 24 and Main Street to be at partially one-way to N.C. 24 – and come back with an engineering and implementation estimate.
Hochanadel said the first thing he would do would be meet with DOT to see if those plans would be feasible.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
