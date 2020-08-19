Swansboro commissioners approved a special-use permit for a tire sales business in the former Cliff’s Car Care at the corner of Corbett Avenue and Old Hammock Road – but the approval came over concerns about its placement and with some restrictions.
The special-use permit was required – in spite of the fact that the building was previously used as an automotive repair shop – because of the length of time it had been vacant, according to Jennifer Ansell, town planner. The property at 684 W. Corbett Ave. has been vacant at least since April 2018.
While tire sales is allowed as a special use in the B-1 Highway Business zoning district, Commissioner Frank Tursi suggested the town’s recently approved land-use plan suggests that area be considered a Traditional Town Center district.
To Ansell, he asked, “It’s your opinion a tire store meets the definition of businesses allowed in the town center district?”
“The board has to make the determination of whether it is in harmony with the area,” Ansell replied
“I’d argue that a 24-hour tire shop is not in keeping with a traditional town center,” Tursi said.
Tursi then said the town should have in place a reference point for businesses that would be considered for the Traditional Town Center, as well as businesses and uses that are appropriate for all of the various districts as outlined in the land-use plan adopted in January 2019. Until that happens, he said, the commissioners will be making decisions on the spur of the moment.
Okechi M. Agurd, who submitted the application for the permit for Starlink Tires, had asked to be able operate the business 24 hours a day. Commissioners would not allow it. Also, Agurd, who was represented at the July 27 meeting by Allen Bell of Bell and Phillips, asked to be allowed to keep three crepe myrtles in the business’s front yard on Corbett Avenue instead of installing a sidewalk. Again, the commissioners refused.
Commissioner Laurent Meilleur had concerns about the building’s appearance, which he said has not been updated in the past 30 years or so.
“At this point, they are not proposing a change to the building,” Ansell said. However, in her suggestions for conditions, Ansell had included one that ensures the building will be repaired where necessary
Meilleur also asked about the lighting at the property, which might go beyond what the town allows.
Ansell said any lighting issues would be addressed by town staff before a certificate of occupancy would be approved.
Commissioner Larry Philpott asked of the change of use could be an opportunity to provide a signalized crosswalk on Corbett Avenue across Old Hammock Road. Ansell said she understood that the Americans With Disabilities Act would require the sidewalk be upgraded to include a ramp at the corner.
Commissioner Pat Turner also had questions about the sidewalk. Specifically, could the sidewalk be installed without having to remove the trees?
Bell, speaking on behalf of Agurd, said that would not be possible. But he also said there is asphalt surrounding the 65 linear feet of grass area with the three trees. And, he added, the owner agreed to a payment in lieu of sidewalk construction in the amount of $3,575.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese asked Ansell if the area around the building would be used for storage.
“There would be no outside storage,” she said. The plans do include a storage building.
Turner suggested the town consider providing leniency for the number of parking spaces required for employees – 13, according to town rules – in order to have more green space and less hard surface. “I would rather see less parking spaces,” she said.
In the end, the commissioners approved the permit, but required the sidewalk be installed along the property’s full road frontage. Also, they did not agree to 24-hour operation.
After the vote, Tursi once again urged the commissioners to be better prepared in terms of appropriate uses for a Traditional Town Center.
“I can make a strong argument against this,” he said. “A tire sales store does not meet the definition. But that is our fault. We need to have that discussion … so we aren’t flying by the seat of our pants. Let’s start serious discussions on what we want.”
The meeting took place in a hybrid format with some board members seated at the table in town hall and some participating remotely through the Zoom platform, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.