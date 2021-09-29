Three of Swansboro’s town commissioners have taken issue with what they perceive as Mayor John Davis acting unilaterally in seeking to secure state funds for an emergency operations center.
Without the elected officials being involved, Commissioner Frank Tursi said the town was embarking on “the largest capital improvement project in the history of Swansboro.”
During the commission’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 27, Davis defended the process that has resulted with $6 million being included – at this point – in the state budget.
Commissioners’ displeasure with the seemingly good news is in the fact that none were consulted and, in fact, were not made aware of the unfolding plans until Thursday, Sept. 23.
Davis said the money was included after he had a “hallway conversation” with Rep. George Cleveland, who represents Swansboro in the N.C. House.
Following Hurricane Florence in 2018, Swansboro determined that the Swansboro Public Safety Facility is unsafe for any storm event above a Category 1. Commissioners are in the process of considering options to remedy the situation and so far reports are very preliminary.
In an interview with the Tideland, Chris Seaberg, town manager, said the process for seeking state funds started sometime in or prior to August with Davis’ conversation with Cleveland.
“What is taking place is he made a request to Rep. Cleveland,” Seaberg said. As a result of that, as of Monday, $6 million is included in the state budget earmarked for Swansboro. “The budget itself is currently in a committee. It’s still early in the ballgame.”
Seaberg said the amount requested is based on a preliminary estimate to build a new public safety facility on property yet to be purchased.
Referring to the development as a “good thing for Swansboro,” Seaberg said he informed the five town commissioners on Thursday night.
“I apologized for not letting them know sooner,” he said.
Questioned by Commissioner Laurent Meilleur during the meeting Monday night – which took place virtually utilizing the Zoom platform – Davis said he spoke with Cleveland and, eventually, Sen. Michael Lazzara, who represents Swansboro in the state senate.
“I did have a hallway conversation with George Cleveland and George Cleveland asked me to send him the report from Wooten,” Davis said. Wooten refers to one of the engineering firms preparing assessments of the town’s EOC. “Last week, we got an email from George saying that there was a $6 million line item in the budget for Swansboro.”
In a Tuesday, Sept. 28, email, Cleveland said he had been aware of the town’s efforts to rectify its EOC issues.
“No request was made,” Cleveland said. “I was aware of the lack of a proper Emergency Operations Center for the Swansboro area and when the opportunity presented itself for funding, I took it. I had communicated with the town manager on a couple occasions as to what they were thinking of doing and their estimated cost. The money is in the budget if the governor signs it. The funds are coming from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund.”
Davis said there are steps yet to be taken.
“The hope is this will make to the governor’s desk and the governor will sign it,” Davis said on Monday night.
Davis also said that Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has not signed a budget prepared by the N.C. Legislature, controlled by Republicans, “in four years.”
“We have to wait for it to get through the process,” Davis said.
Commissioners, meeting with member P.J. Pugliese in an excused absence, discussed the plan during the town manager’s report.
Meilleur took the opportunity to criticize Davis on several points.
He said Cleveland, in a conversation that morning, told him the funds were “intended for the area, not just Swansboro,” despite Davis’ characterization.
Meilleur was also unhappy with Seaberg actions in the matter.
“I have to put it out here … Chris you engaged with this in early August, providing information for Mr. Cleveland. This was done without other board members being notified by the town manager or the mayor, is that true?” he asked.
Seaberg indicated that was true.
Directing the next comment to Davis, Meilleur said, “So you made a request without notifying the board … and on top of it you engaged Chris to provide information for George.”
Speaking to Seaberg again, Meilleur said, “Chris, withholding information from the board like that, that is a nontrivial thing. Doing that sort of thing could lead to your termination of employment.”
Then, speaking again to Davis, Meilleur said, “Chris did that, I think, to help … you John. You are the root of the issue here.”
Tursi said that he found out about the request for the $6 million last week when he was notified by a constituent.
“Why didn’t one of you guys … a seasoned town manager and a mayor … figure out your board of commissioners … should have been notified?” he asked.
Commissioner Larry Philpott opened his comments by thanking Cleveland for being interested in and supporting the town. But, he added, “I think what really concerns me the most … is that this proposal has been going on for several months.” And that none of the five other elected officials learned of it until discussion “on the street” prompted Seaberg to call.
“I had no idea what had been going on,” Philpott said. “When you are talking about a project of this magnitude … the governing board should have been involved in this discussion long before Thursday night.
“To me this is not good government. It does not reflect well on us as elected officials.”
Meilleur made the same point.
“Think how much better it would have been if the board and the town had made the request,” he said. “It shows a lack of respect and a lack of management, and it should be called out.”
Both Meilleur and Tursi blamed Davis for acting without consulting as being the source of problems for the town.
“The whole process of making a request without the approval of the board is a chronic problem,” Meilleur said.
Tursi said that Davis had acted in a similar fashion in requesting state funds for sidewalks and in appointing an economic development committee without consulting the town commission.
“It is real indication of the dysfunction that has gone on under your term,” Tursi said.
Meilleur accused the mayor’s behavior of being behind a high rate of employee turnover.
“What I’m most troubled with,” he said, is that the process put Seaberg at risk. “Please try not to over manage your professional employees.”
