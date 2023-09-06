For a town with a name associated with swans, it might seem strange that ducks have dominated the Swansboro conversation lately. But the Muscovy duck mascots have been the talk of the town.
In July, after calls from citizens to thin the population – some suggesting euthanasia if necessary – the town responded in a kinder, gentler way.
“I don’t think we want to eliminate them,” said Mayor John Davis. “That is not the goal. The goal is to find that balance – what I’ve been saying – the balance between novelty … and nuisance.”
Tank Bates, Swansboro Public Works director, was put in charge of that effort. And Bates has done, in the words of the mayor, “a great job.”
But it is ongoing.
Bates said the department is making progress in bringing the duck population under control. Since that July meeting, he said he has employed techniques suggested by Toni O’Neil, executive director and founder of Possumwood Acres Wildlife Shelter of Hubert. And he has followed her advice to seek guidance from the Humane Society of the United States.
The process involves not only thinning the raft – or group of ducks – but also controlling the number so it doesn’t explode again.
There is no question that the town, which has laws that prohibit feeding the ducks, was getting overrun with the Muscovy ducks.
Bates originally estimated that there were between 200 and 250 ducks in town. But as the thinning process began in earnest, he said that estimate was probably low.
“I have found out there are three residents who have duck sanctuaries,” he said. Each could have been home to anywhere from 10 to 30 ducks. And there could be others.
Back in July, when he was asked how many ducks the town could support, Bates – admitting he was providing a very un-scientific response – said about 50. At the same meeting, O’Neil – who has a lot of experience in wildlife management – said 20 ducks would be ideal.
Today, Bates will say a healthy population will be between 20 and 50 ducks. But along with that, he would say, “That’s something the staff and the commissioners have to decide.” What he is surer about is the task ahead. “We have to get the number reduced.”
And that is happening.
The three known residential “sanctuaries” have been reduced, Bates said. Two of them are down to “almost nothing.”
The focus of thinning has been finding farmers and landowners willing to adopt the Muscovy ducks. They are great assets in a rural setting, feasting on various pests.
As O’Neil explained, the state prohibits relocation of the ducks. But “re-homing,” or adoption, is acceptable.
“So far, we have re-homed 157,” Bates said on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with five individuals accounting for the 157 adopted. They have come from nearby, Hubert, and far away, Black Mountain.
Others have likely been adopted. But, “That’s how many I have coordinated,” Bates said. Ducks might have been adopted without Bates’ involvement.
He said a Facebook post erroneously accusing the town of euthanizing the ducks might have contributed to people coming to town and leaving with ducks. He said the post, which was apparently taken down, was highly critical of Swansboro and the misinformation created an online “hysteria.”
Bates said it was never the town’s intention to resort to euthanizing the Muscovy population.
“We haven’t euthanized any,” Bates said. “Nobody ever told me to consider that. I would not be part of that.”
As for people simply picking up ducks and taking them off, there is little the town can do. “The reality is, we don’t own the ducks,” Bates said. “But what I’d like is for people to coordinate with me.”
Bates said he is approaching the task in multiple parts.
“My effort right now is getting the population down,” he said. “I’m confident we are going to reduce the number downtown to a manageable number by the end of the year.”
The public works crew does daily checks on the number of ducks. He said that the staff would cease its effort to re-home when the duck estimate gets down to 60. He estimates the population at between 65 and 80 currently.
“Then there are other phases we have to go through,” Bates said.
One phase would be population control, which includes collecting eggs and limiting the ducks to a defined area.
“We have removed six dozen eggs,” he said this week. “We will continue egg removal and we will continue to research the birth control method suggested by the Human Society of the United States.”
The birth control would require the ducks be kept to a certain area, meaning a feeding site will need to be established, according to Bates. The birth control is administered as a food pellet and a 30-pound sack costs about $300.
“It’s effective and humane,” he said. “If we decided to do it, we’d have to have a controlled feeding point.”
While various sites have been suggested, Commissioner Frank Tursi weighed in at a recent town meeting.
“When the feeding starts, I assume it will have to be on public property,” he said to Bates, who said that is the case.
Tursi then suggested setting aside an area at Swansboro Town Hall.
“It seems to me we have the room down here,” he said.
There is plenty of parking and a feeding machine, similar to one that was downtown, could be installed.
Commissioner Pat Turner pointed out that the ordinance relative to feeding would have to be changed for the effort to be effective.
Bates said the rules would have to be changed. And, he added, the rules would need to be followed, if the stabilization effort is to be successful.
Public education would be another phase, one that is critical to maintaining the population. Bates said he would rely on various types of social media and signage to spread the word.
“We want to give everybody a chance to know what we are doing and why we are doing it,” he said. “It’s a matter of educating the public.”
Eventually, and finally, town ordinances would be enforced. Violators would be subject to a fine.
But, before it gets to that point, Bates said, “I want everyone to understand what we are doing.
“I’m trying to do the best I can.”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.