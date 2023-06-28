If there is a key aspect to the Swansboro budget for the coming year, it is personnel.
Not only have town employees seen salary adjustments in order to bring pay in line with comparable local governments, the town has added personnel – long talked about but never acted on – for the coming year.
The budget, which maintains the town’s property tax rates of 35 cents per $100 of valuation, was approved without any comment from the public in the regular June 12 meeting of the board of commissioners
Employee pay – particularly among fire and police – has been a source of discussion for some time. And commissioners approved adjustments for several positions on May 8. The upgrades followed a study by Sonia Johnson, finance director.
She prepared a budget amendment “to address salary discrepancies discovered and compression following a review of the current NCLM Salary Study,” Johnson stated in notes to the commissioners. NCLM stands for N.C. League of Municipalities.
“We identified some needed salary adjustments and identified some compression issues within a couple departments,” she said.
At that May 8 meeting, the board approved an amendment to transfer $12,755 to address the issues. Approved by consent on May 8 were transfers from the fund balance of $1,619 to Admin Services; $2,265, Fire; $1,990, Permitting; $6,549, Police; and $332, Parks & Recreation.
Then, on June 12, the budget ordinance approved included an across-the-board salary increase of 4.4 percent, labeled a cost of living adjustment.
In addition the COLA, funds have been set aside for department heads to provide salary hikes of up to 4 percent, labeled “merit” increases, which are based on performance evaluations.
The other aspect of personnel is that positions have been added.
A full-time fire captain, with a salary of $68,081, has been approved.
A full-time dockmaster/downtown supervisor, with a salary of $66,659, is funded. That budget section also includes a part-time dock attendant with a salary of $9,656, including benefits.
Swansboro has pondered hiring a dockmaster for a couple of years as a way to improve the management of the Church Street Dock, a municipal facility that allows overnight stays for large vessels.
Along with that, the town is in the midst of improving the Swansboro Visitor Center – only a block from the Church Street Dock – in order to provide laundry and shower facilities for the overnight travelers.
“Only one major budget request was unfunded thus far,” Paula Webb, town manager, mentioned in a budget message, and that was a maintenance technician with a salary of $54,185.
When the budget came up for discussion and comment on June 12, Mayor John Davis invited Webb and Johnson to offer comments on the proposal.
“This is everyone’s favorite time of year,” Webb said, likely referring to the fact that preparing the budget has become practically a year-round task.
When she mentioned the merit raises, Davis asked, “Will that be distributed per employee? From zero to four percent?”
“Yes,” Webb replied.
While there were no increases on the tax rate, refuse collection fee or stormwater fee, a few fees did change.
A thumb drive purchase – for recordings of meetings or public records request – for example, went from $5 to $10 due to an increase in the cost of the thumb drive.
When she finished her presentation, and Davis prepared to open the public hearing, Webb said, “Your fiscal year 2023-2024 budget is balanced.”
There were no comments from public.
And, in short order, a motion to approve the budget as presented was seconded and the board voted unanimously to approve.
“Staff, well done, a lot of hard work,” Davis said. “We appreciate you pulling together.”
Other comments from the board members came at the end of the meeting.
Commissioner Larry Philpott, praised the staff for its work.
“I want to thank the staff for all of the work on this budget,” he said. “You spent a lot of time and did a good job of going through.”
He was most appreciative of the fact that the budget funds new personnel, including the dockmasater, he said, “which is needed.”
Commissioner Pat Turner praised the staff for the smoothness of the preparation.
“The budget? This is the easiest year we’ve had,” she said. “So congratulations folks, I appreciate all the hard work you’ve done. Thank you.”
Commissioner Jeff Conaway compared this year’s budget effort to last year’s.
“This year, it was a lot easier,” he said. But, Conaway added, “I want the public to know there was some give-and-take.” Most importantly to Conaway there has been no tax increase in 12 consecutive years. “We are getting better at things. Thank you staff.”
In his comments, Commissioner Frank Tursi recalled one of his publishers saying, “You have to do well before you can do good.” The point then was that the newspaper needed a solid base of income if the reporter was to be able to fairly cover the news.
“I was reminded of that as we went through this budget,” Tursi said. “This one was easy, there were a couple that weren’t so easy.” During some of those difficult budget negotiations, he said, “I used to go home and drink and cuss people.”
He praised the staff for the ease of the budget’s passage.
“I want to thank staff for making this an easy budget,” Tursi explained. “We were able, because we have done well. The actions of this board and previous boards, staff … the town is on a sound financial footing. And so we were able to do things that we should have done years ago, but couldn’t afford. We brought our salaries up to what are competitive with communities our size in the state. We added additions that are critical … like the dockmaster … and we are able to do all that because we have done well. I want to thank staff for making this one easy.”
In his final comments, Davis said he was pleased to be able to raise police and fire salaries.
He then thanked Chief Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department and Chief Jacob Randall of the Swansboro Fire Department, noting that they are doing a “fantastic job” of being part of the community.
But he expressed some discontent with the budget.
“Our budget is growing faster than our town is, that concerns me,” Davis said. He also noted his lack of support for the dockmaster position, “I’m really concerned about that.”
However, he still had praise for the work done, on both sides of the board table.
“Board, thank you for your hard work on the budget, all the things that you have done,” Davis said. “Staff, I can’t thank you enough for your accomplishment right now.”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
Purchase a copy of the June 28, 2023, Tideland News for more in this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.