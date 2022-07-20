Time is running out on the Edward M. Hill House at 214 Water St. in Swansboro.
Unless the owners have a change of heart; or unless someone is willing to move the house off the lot; the structure will likely be razed to allow the owners bigger side yards.
Jennifer Ansell, town planner, said the home was recently listed with Preservation NC, a nonprofit agency that seeks to match buyers with historic properties.
But only about a month remains before time runs out.
The Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission approved the demolition request – with a delay of 365 days – on Aug. 17, 2021, according to Ansell.
“I received an inquiry about relocating the home in October, but no application has been submitted,” she said.
In an email on July 11, Ansell said, “I reached out to Preservation NC this morning to find out more about listing it on their site, and I have provided the property owner with their information.”
As of Tuesday, July 19, the home is not on the Preservation NC website. The process requires cooperation of the owners and in the email Ansell indicates she has shared details with the owners.
In conversations with members of the Swansboro Historical Association, a private nonprofit group, John Wood, preservation and restoration specialist with the State Historic Preservation Office, said the best outcome would be to restore the home on the lot.
But Owners Frank Weaver, who owns a home at 212 Water St., and Bennie Goodwin, who owns a home at 216 Water St., made it clear in comments last year that their intention is to remove the home and enlarge their yards.
Kim Kingrey, vice chairman of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission, has been advocating for the Preservation NC listing.
The best chance of saving the home is to find someone willing to move it, according to Amelia Dees-Killette, president of the Swansboro Historical Association.
“My understanding is that the best thing would be for it to be moved somewhere in the district,” she said. “So anyone who has property available, they would be saving a house that from the 1880s until the mid 20th century was the home to some of the most prolific boat builders in North Carolina.”
Dees-Killette recently published a Tideland News article on the home’s occupants and their association with boatbuilding in Swansboro.
“Their efforts, including numerous ‘party boats,’ represent one of the most important eras in Swansboro’s maritime history.”
While finding a vacant lot in the district on which to place the home is the best option, it’s not the only option, according to Dees-Killette.
“The next option would be to have someone move it somewhere else in town adjacent to the historic district and, lastly, somewhere out of town.
“I believe initially the owners agreed to give it away but now it may be a timing issue and whether or not they are willing to wait on demolition to allow someone to move it.”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
