Swansboro will not host any of its signature events this fall. The Mullet Festival, the Christmas Flotilla and Swansboro by Candlelight have all been canceled, victims of the effort to stem the transmission of COVID-19.
The decision by the Swansboro Board of Commissioners came at its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 10, after hearing a report from Anna Stanley, Swansboro Parks and Recreation director.
She expressed concern over the three events and the fact that they attract tens of thousands of visitors to Swansboro’s Historic Downtown.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said Monday, noting that Gov. Roy Cooper last week extended phase two of the plan to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic restrictions until at least Sept. 11.
Mullet Festival, Stanley told the commissioners, would then be about one month away. Phase two, which limits groups to 25 people, could continue beyond then. Mullet Festival, a two-day event that takes place throughout downtown, brings as many as 30,000 people to town, according to information provided by Stanley.
“I think we need to make a decision now,” she said.
In a memo to the board, Stanley called the situation arising from the pandemic “unprecedented.”
“Given the guidelines set forth by the governor (and) the Department of Health and Human Services, we recognize that it may not be safe to hold the Mullet Festival,” she said in the memo. “The festival draws approximately 30,000 patrons and is well above the mass gathering limit. The Parks and Recreation Department and the Parks Advisory Board recommend that the Mullet Festival be canceled this year.”
In her comments, Stanley told commissioners the town staff and volunteers are developing virtual-event ideas that could be alternatives to the in-person events.
“We are working on coming up with a week’s worth of events,” she said.
Mayor John Davis looked to the commissioners for comment, specifically if there would be any aspect of the festivals that they could support going forward with. There was none.
“I agree,” Commissioner Frank Tursi said of canceling the Mullet Festival. And he added, “All the events this fall and winter need to be canceled as well.” Swansboro should not encourage a mass gathering of people downtown. “That would not be the right thing to do.”
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese was bitterly disappointed, but resolute.
“As much as I’d love to see it … we are still in phase two,” he said. He said it would be irresponsible to bring so many people together.
Tursi suggested canceling all the town-sponsored events through Dec. 31.
“For us to encourage people to come downtown is just wrong,” he said.
The action to cancel also apparently eliminates the annual Halloweenie Roast, a late-October event geared for children and adults which features – along with a Halloween theme – a lot of Swansboro history. The event is a partnership between parks and recreation and the Swansboro Historical Association.
Parks and recreation staff and festival volunteers are will be meeting in the coming days to develop the alternative events, according to Stanley.
“We want to be able to offer some alternatives,” she said.
In her memo to the board, Stanley said, “We know that nothing can replace the camaraderie the community feels but can acknowledge and honor the longtime tradition.”
The concept is to offer smaller events and activities Oct. 5-11. The 2020 Mullet Festival was scheduled to take place Oct. 10 and 11.
Among the ideas being considered are Chalk the Park (Mullet Themed), a virtual 5K/10K Mullet Run, Blessing of the Fleet, Vendor/Sponsor Spotlights, Scavenger Hunts, and Throwback Thursday.
Pugliese asked how the staff would monitor a virtual 5-kilometer run.
“It’s an honor system,” Stanley said. And, she added, though participants would pay a fee to take part, they would also receive a T-shirt.
Stanley pointed out that while Swansboro by Candlelight might not take place, the town Christmas tree would be erected on the ground of Olde Towne Square as usual, there would just be no tree-lighting ceremony that normally takes place during Swansboro by Candlelight.
Tursi suggested the staff consider offering the Christmas Flotilla as a virtual event. Boat owners could decorate and provide video, which could then be broadcast on the town’s website, perhaps, at the appointed time, the Friday after Thanksgiving.
“We can give prizes like we normally do,” Tursi said.
Stanley agreed with the concept.
“Staff and volunteers will meet in the next couple weeks finalizing the events, programs, and activities,” she said.
As the meeting came to an end, commissioners agreed that having to cancel these events is a blow.
“This is a sad night,” Tursi said. “We decided to cancel the signature events for Swansboro.”
Pugliese said the festival is a very special time for his family.
“I really hated to cancel the Mullet Festival,” he said. “We love that time of year.”
“I hate that we have to cancel,” Commissioner Pat Turner said.
“The fall season is celebrated through all the festivals, and we’re certainly going to miss that,” said Commissioner Larry Philpott.
