A change is needed in the way Swansboro renews a preliminary plat request in order to streamline the renewal process, according to Jennifer Ansell, town planner.
A motion to recommend approval of a text amendment for preliminary plat duration passed by a 6-0 vote
The new text reads: “The subdivision shall submit to the Town Manager or his/her designee the final plat within one year (that is before the anniversary date) of the date upon which the Board of Commissioners as per divisions (G)(4) and (5) of this section approved the preliminary plat. The Town Manager or his/her designee may in its sole discretion permit one extension of one year after approval of the preliminary plat when the following conditions exist
1) Substantial progress has been made toward the completion of the required improvements;
2) The development is proceeding substantially according to a development timetable or schedule, which was submitted and approved at the time of Preliminary Plat approval;
3) The developer has submitted evidence that circumstances exist which indicate that the delays in construction are reasonable. It shall be the responsibility of the developer or his/her representative to request an extension in writing of the preliminary plat at least 30 days prior to the anniversary date of its approval.
Commissioners will consider the request at their April 27 meeting, which will take place electronically through Zoom.
To view the meeting, email pwebb@ci.swansboro.nc.us 24 hours in advance of the meeting start time to obtain a participant-link. Comments or questions should be emailed to pwebb@ci.swansboro.nc.us by noon the day of the meeting.
This will be the second board meeting taking pace in an online format. Paula Webb, assistant town manager and town clerk, has asked the public to be patient.
“The town is making every effort to ensure that the public can listen to the meeting while still maintaining all the town’s statutory requirements and keeping the public safe,” she said in an email. “Thank you for both your interest in your town government and your patience and understanding while we navigate these uncharted waters together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.