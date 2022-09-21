Chief Dave Degnan of the Swansboro Fire Department said the investigation of a house fire has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.
Firefighters called to battle the blaze at the Oyster Bay Estates home of Debbie and Robert Fisher recovered a body, according to Chief Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department.
Officials are awaiting the results of the autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death, Taylor said.
The Friday, Sept. 16, blaze badly damaged the home.
Degnan said crews from several departments responded to the 5:40 p.m. report of a structure fire with possible entrapment at 112 Oyster Bay Road.
Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke at about 5:30 p.m.
Tim Jackson, who lives a few houses away on Oyster Bay Road, said he was alerted about that time to the fire by the noise – “like firewood burning” – and when he arrived at the home, joined two men trying to force open the front door. Once open though, smoke and flames prevented them from entering directly.
“One of the guys ducked down to floor level and called out, ‘Is anybody in there?’ I didn’t hear a response,” Jackson said.
Within a few moments, Jeff Brooks, a next-door neighbor of the Fishers, came over and he tried the same thing, according to Jackson.
Again, Jackson said, “There was no response.”
At about that time, the fire departments began arriving.
“They got there pretty quick,” Jackson said.
Degnan said that Onslow County Communications Center dispatched Bear Creek, Hubert, Western Carteret and Pumpkin Center fire departments for automatic aid.
“Upon arrival, the residence was found to be fully involved with heavy fire conditions,” Degnan said. “Fire suppression operations were initiated, and extinguishment was hampered due to rapid fire progression and structural instability.”
The SBI and the North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s office Investigation teams were requested for assistance because of the severity of the fire, according to Degnan.
While no other structures were damaged, Degnan said the department was called to the site four times that night and the next day to extinguish “hotspots.”
