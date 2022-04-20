When Swansboro Board of Commissioners took up the matter of considering changes to the amortization of nonconforming freestanding signs, they faced a person with whom they were quite familiar, Mayor John Davis.
For this particular matter, Davis handed his gavel to Commissioner Frank Tursi, mayor pro tempore, and sat quietly until allowed to give comment, like any other citizen. At that point Davis, just as nearly every speaker during the public hearing at the board’s April 11 meeting, vociferously opposed amortization.
As it turns out Davis, and all the business owners in town with nonconforming freestanding signs, were granted a pass.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a recommendation from Jennifer Ansell, town planner, to eliminate a January 2027 mandatory change-date for freestanding signs.
Davis opened the meeting, which took place in-person at town hall by noting he would recuse himself from the sign proceedings.
“I was asked by a comrade to recuse myself,” he said. “I personally don’t feel like I should recuse myself.”
But Davis said that after discussing the situation with Cliff Parson, attorney for the town, he agreed to the demand.
Tursi opened discussion by allowing comments from Ansell.
She provided an explanation of the proposed amendment, which she also said deviated from the planning board’s recommendation in one way: it removes amortization from the ordinance.
Specifically, the following language, “Nonconforming freestanding signs in any zoning district … shall be removed within 10 years after the adoption of this chapter,” was removed from the town’s Unified Development Ordinance in her proposed amendment.
Ansell said the recommendation reflected the consensus received from the commissioners at their July 27, 2020, regular meeting.
In that meeting, dozens of business owners protested the amortization of their signs. Seeking change to the application of the sign ordinance, commissioners sent the matter to the planning board for review.
“The agenda was prepared with these recommendations and submitted to the planning board at their November 16, 2020, special meeting,” Ansell said. “The planning board voted unanimously to approve the changes to the ordinance proposed, except to remove the amortization provisions. They felt amortization should be required.”
Tursi questioned her on that.
“It’s hard for staff to keep up with what’s applicable,” she said.
In an email, Ansell offered a more detailed explanation.
“My comments were with regard to it being a ‘bear’ to track due to the many (seven since 2009) amendments to the ordinance and determining what rules applied when; noting that some businesses were exempt pursuant to an old ordinance provision; the fact that some businesses had brought their signs into compliance when changes to the ordinance were made in 2013 to reflect the Gateway plan recommendations, but were then made nonconforming in 2017; staff turnover and inconsistent enforcement, etc.” (See related article.)
The Gateway plan, a citizen-driven blueprint to improve the town’s appearance along N.C. 24 – referred to as “The Gateway Corridor” – gained board approval in 2013.
In information provided commissioners, Ansell points out the difficulty other towns have faced with signs.
“Sign amortization is an unenforceable nightmare unless one has a very willing elected body, dedicated legal counsel who can support staff during the process, and the amortization enforcement action does not linger beyond the stated timeframe for compliance,” Joshua S. Freeman of the Buncombe County planning department states in a letter to Ansell. “I’ve worked in three jurisdictions whose amortization timeframe came and went with lackluster enforcement due to flagging will power on the part of the elected officials. It creates all kinds of animosity … if some people comply, others don’t, and code enforcement isn’t taken against the non-compliant ones. If I had it to do over again in those jurisdictions, I would have not bothered with amortization, and simply dealt with them using well-crafted … language in the zoning ordinance.”
When Tursi opened the hearing several business owners came forward, urging commissioners to abandon the amortization schedule.
Joey Greene, representing Mills and Thomas Appliance and Furniture, told commissioners that business had spent $35,000 to take down the old sign and install a new sign in order to comply with the 2005 signs changes. All that was done just prior to the 2015 deadline.
He opposed the idea of having to remove the new sign – which works well – as long as it is working.
Keith Walsh spoke on behalf of CornerStone Square shopping center.
“The sign situation is something we never seem to get right,” he said.
In addition to threatening legal action to stop amortization, he said that he would fund opposition candidates to oust any sitting commissioner who supported amortization.
Al Whitney of Community Lumber cited the town’s historical nature as a reason to not force a change.
“Why don’t you leave us be?” he asked.
When it was his turn to speak, Davis stepped down from the dais and stood in front of the board.
The owner of three businesses on N.C.24, he said he was spending between $100,000 and $150,000 to remodel one. His point was business owners have an investment in the town.
“It is frustrating when the goal posts continually move,” he said.
Junior Freeman, owner of the Swansboro Plaza complex, pressed that point.
“We spent a lot of money on our sign,” he said.
Freeman pointed out that of the six commissioners sitting in front of him, Davis was the only small business owner.
He asked for empathy. “We ask that you listen to us.”
Lauren Meilleur, a former town commissioner and now a member of the planning board, said it would be fair to draw “some reasonable line” for amortization.
He suggested rather than simply doing away with amortization, send the matter back to the planning board to consider adjusting the time frame.
Don Whalen, owner of Swansboro Music and Pawn, said he believed it is unfair to require him to replace his sign. But he also said that he would support the amendments as written.
Once all citizens had had their say, Commissioner Pat Turner recapped the amendment and made sure that it was understood. She then indicated her support for a softer approach to sign replacement.
“I agree with every one of these,” she said of the amendments.
Commissioner Larry Philpott was elected to the town board following the January 2017 approval of the sign requirements.
“I was not comfortable,” he said of the amortization that followed closely on the heels of the previous amortization. And, he added, “I certainly support our business community. It was one of the reasons I expressed concern about this.”
“I like the proposal because it’s fair to you,” he said.
He characterized the changes proposed by Ansell relative to the town efforts to improve the appearance along N.C. 24 as a “marathon.” In other words, attaining the consistency of freestanding signs may not happen quickly – within 10 years of the changes adopted – but will happen over time.
“It works to improve our corridor over a period of time,” he said, “because if something happens to the sign …” it will have to be conforming when replaced.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese said he too was satisfied with the proposed changes.
“The whole point … is to beautify the corridor,” he said. “I think there are ways to do that without putting such a burden on our businesses.”
Commissioner Jeff Conaway said that while he supported the amendments, he worried that doing away with amortization would slow or stop the corridor improvements.
Conaway said, “I get it, it costs money to maintain signs, but what’s fair is fair.”
Tursi offered similar comments.
“I’m going to vote for this, but I don’t like it,” he said. “And I’ll tell you why I don’t like it, it’s because we are ceding control over to a third party.”
The commissioners are elected to make decisions, according to Tursi. For those decisions, the elected officials are answerable to voters.
“If you don’t like the decisions we make, you elect somebody else,” he said. “But on this particular important issue for the appearance of the town we are ceding control … (to the) business owners.”
But Tursi also said that the amortization’s demands are too much for “a one-person planning shop.”
“I’m going to vote for this for the convenience of our planning department,” Tursi said. “But I do not like the idea of us ceding control.”
The vote to approve a motion recommending adoption of the amendments as presented passed 5-0.
In addition to eliminating amortization, the amendments corrected some errors in the UDO relative to freestanding signs.
“Staff discovered several references to freestanding signs which were not removed from the UDO as a part of the 2017 ordinance amendment and that are now inconsistent with the prohibition,” Ansell said in a memo to the commissioners.
For example, the sign at First Citizen’s Bank, despite language in the UDO, can remain as an exemption, “per Section 16-10 of the UDO.”
“The prohibited signs language of the UDO contains the qualifier that ‘the following types of signs are prohibited in all districts,’ which further complicates the 2017 amendment because signs are subject to staff review in the Historic District, and freestanding signs are allowed under the Historic District Design Guidelines,” the memo states. “Staff feels it is unreasonable to enforce the requirement for monument-style signs in the Historic District due to the higher density and smaller lot sizes that cannot accommodate monument-style signs, so as a part of this amendment, freestanding signs would remain permitted in the Historic District.”
A review of sign permits issued since the Jan.10, 2017, lists two signs, which were permitted, but did not meet the sign ordinance requirements, according to the memo. Those signs are allowed to remain because a permit was issued therefore vested rights exist.
