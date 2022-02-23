Under citizens’ comments at the beginning of the Swansboro Board of Commissioners meeting Feb. 14, Junior Freeman – among other comments – urged the panel to proceed with planning for a new emergency operations center.
The state budget approved this past fall earmarked $6 million for the project.
Freeman told commissioners he did not see any mention of the EOC or how the $6 million might be spent among the future agenda items.
“The state legislature gave the town a gift, $6 million … to construct an Emergency Operations Center,” he said. “Please, please don’t let that money go back … bring that money here.”
Near the end of the same meeting, Freeman again discussed the EOC, this time, responding to a question from Mayor John Davis about a tract that might be suitable for the town’s EOC.
Davis asked Freeman, a real estate broker and contractor, the cost of property Freeman was handling.
The property, across Queens Creek Road from Swansboro High School and Queens Creek Elementary School, is listed at $600,000, according to Freeman.
Davis’s question followed a report from Paula Webb, town manager, on a request from the state for information on how the $6 million would be spent.
Webb told the board she was unable to provide the information. Following the meeting, she provided details of what she told the commissioners.
“The form I referred to is an Appendix A form required by the Office of State Budget and Management when funding allocations are made,” she said. “The form requests a scope of work, sub-grant info and a detailed budget.
“The EOC project is not a ‘shovel-ready’ project and details … have not been ironed out yet. I brought the matter to the board because I want to make sure they are aware that the funds may not be received by the end of the month and/or may be delayed until the board can iron out its discussion/decisions on the EOC.”
When Webb told the board the details were required in order to receive the state funds, Davis urged the commissioners to begin planning for a new EOC.
Davis asked Webb about the possibility of building the EOC at the site of the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority wastewater treatment plant on Old Hammock Road.
But Davis also expressed an interest in the property Freeman represents, asking about the sale price. Following the exchange between Davis and Freeman, Commissioner Frank Tursi – who was participating remotely utilizing the Zoom platform – spoke up.
“This is outrageous,” Tursi said. “We are talking about … spending ($6 million) on a project that we haven’t even discussed.”
Tursi said the reason that Webb cannot complete the form is because none of the preliminary work has been done, as would have taken place had the planning process unfolded as it should have.
And he added: “Now we’re stuck. We look like we’re looking a gift horse in the mouth.”
Davis said that the board has known since October that the funds would be available. And, despite his efforts to get the project moving, nothing has happened at the board level. (See related article.)
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese then indicated he had hoped the EOC – which was among the top-five items on the commissioners’ list of goals and objectives for the coming year – would be discussed in more detail at the March 2 planning retreat.
“We don’t really have a plan,” Puglise said. Apparently looking to Webb, he added, “I don’t think this board is prepared to give you the information.
“I share Frank’s concerns with that.”
Commissioner Larry Philpott also said the process so far has not produced the information needed for Webb to complete the “Scope of Work” form.
“I concur,” Philpott said. “I still have questions if this $6 million can be used for property acquisition. There are a number of steps that have to be taken before we can decide how this $6 million can be spent.
“I’m very grateful … but I think this board has a lot of work to do.”
Davis indicated the board could have been working on the project for months, at least since October.
“We need to get busy on this,” he said.
But Tursi said the process of securing the funds had taken place without input from the commissioners and that was the reason the town was ill prepared to accept the funds. (See related story.)
“You worked this out with your pals in the Legislature … without discussing it with us,” Tursi told Davis. “And now you are blaming us. I resent it John. You cannot blame us for this, and I won’t let you.” Again Tursi said, “This is outrageous.”
Following the meeting Tursi said that to be precise, the $6 million is not a gift.
“It is a ‘grant’ approved by the legislature from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund, which gets tax money each year to primarily pay down the state debt and to pay for building projects for state universities,” Tursi said. “A gift is given with no questions asked. A grant, however, especially one that involves tax money, must be justified and those receiving it must be held responsible for ensuring that the money is appropriately spent to achieve specific goals. There are strings rightfully attached.”
That explains the Scope of Work form required by the State Budget Office.
“We’re required to fill it out before we get any money,” Tursi said. “Every grant process, whether in the state or federal governments or at private foundations, has a similar requirement. We must explain why we want the money and what we hope to accomplish with it. We have to provide a detailed budget and a timetable for meeting specific goals. We also must supply the names of contractors, consultants, and others who would be paid through the grant.”
The process protects the taxpayers’ money.
“We should all be thankful that the budget office is asking these types of questions,” Tursi explained. “After all, it’s our money that the legislature is spending.”
Webb is unable to provide the necessary information because the town has no budget, he said.
“That $6 million was a back-of-the-envelope estimate made by a consultant under questioning from the board of commissioners about the cost of building a new public safety building. It doesn’t include land acquisition or buying equipment and furnishings. There are no construction blueprints or architectural renderings, no list of possible contractors. In fact, the concept of a new public safety building was never discussed or approved by the board. No vote was taken on any of this. Ever.”
Commissioner Pat Turner said she wants more information before a decision is be made.
“I am hoping to get clarity at our meeting on March 2,” she said.
In September 2018, during Hurricane Florence, Swansboro officials became aware that the Swansboro Public Safety Building was not adequate to serve as emergency operations center.
Home to the town’s police and fire departments as well as an Onslow County EMS crew, the building – and all of the structures on the town hall campus – underwent intense scrutiny by the engineers and consultants.
“The previous board of commissioners recognized after Hurricane Florence that using our current Public Safety Building as an EOC would put our employees at risk,” Tursi explained. “It decided that at a minimum our EOC should be able to withstand the sustained winds of a Category 3 hurricane, and it hired a structural engineer, who determined that none of our public buildings could meet that standard.
“The current board directed the former town manager to hire a consultant to provide us with a report that answered key questions: Could we reinforce any of our buildings or would we have to build a new EOC? If so, where? To defray costs, we also wanted to know if we could provide the same level of service to residents while sharing the county’s EOC or in a regional facility that serves eastern Onslow or with our neighboring communities in western Carteret.”
In the meantime, Swansboro United Methodist Church agreed to share its facility, which can withstand a major hurricane, as a temporary EOC.
“We’re currently equipping that space to make it useable,” Tursi said of the church.
When the consultant presented his findings in September they did not include the possibility of a regional or shared EOC.
“He admitted, under my questioning, that he had no expertise in how EOCs operate,” Tursi said. “Instead, he presented us with something we didn’t ask for: a new police and fire building that’s twice the size of our current building and would serve as an EOC during those brief times of emergencies. He provided us with a schematic of the interior space. That building, he estimated, would cost $6 million to build, though again there are no blueprints or renderings. Commissioners questioned the size, the need and the location – the consultant chose a building site that’s not in town limits. No vote was taken to accept the concept. Had we voted, I’m certain the proposal would have failed.”
But that was not the end of the matter.
“Then, the process was hijacked by the mayor,” Tursi said. “Without informing the board or getting its input, he discussed privately with local legislators about getting $6 million for a new EOC. No one in Raleigh asked any serious questions apparently, and here we are with the proverbial cart before the horse.
“The only appropriate path forward at this point, in my opinion, is to inform the State Budget Office of our predicament. We can’t provide a Scope of Work because none of its required elements have been discussed, let alone voted on, by the governing board. Where do we go from here?
“I’ll await the answer before deciding what I think the next steps the town should take.”
