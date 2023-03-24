A plan to extend the Swansboro Dock Walk from Bicentennial Park to Moore Street gained approval of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission.
Action came at panel’s regular meeting on Feb. 21.
Andrea Correll, town planner, provided the commission with details on the project, in the works since 2020.
Swansboro proposes to not only extend the Dock Walk along the White Oak River, but also to replace a deteriorated bulkhead with riprap and construct seven public day docks “to serve visitors traveling by small boat to the historic downtown waterfront,” Correll said.
The town has received an N.C. Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access grant for financial assistance. Also, DOT has agreed to provide financial assistance for replacement of the deteriorating bulkhead with stone riprap.
“The project will be built in the riparian corridors of the town-owned southern section of Bicentennial Park, the Mattocks House property owned by Swansboro Bridge Basin, LLC (107 Front Street), and town-owned street-end at Moore Street,” according to information provided by Correll.
Work will also take place in the riparian corridor of the DOT right-of-way along N.C. 24 and the White Oak River Bridge under an agreement with DOT.
Structures proposed include an 8-foot by 100-foot floating dock, a 6-foot by 12-foot platform/dock extension, a 4-foot by 30-foot gangway, two 4-foot by 30-foot floating finger piers, and six tie pilings
The 150-foot Dock Walk will be 12 feet wide with guardrails along the shoreline to connect the existing boardwalk in Bicentennial Park with the existing town dock at Moore Street.
Access ramps will be installed over the existing bulkhead where it connects with the new boardwalk.
A 5-foot by 45-foot wooden walkway will be removed and replaced and the deteriorated wooden bulkhead located within the N.C. 24 right-of-way and replace it with 28 linear feet of granite riprap for slope protection, according to Correll’s presentation.
Materials to be used in construction of the project include treated lumber for construction of floating docks and walkway, aluminum gangway, and Class II granite riprap.
Permits are in hand, according to Correll.
When Pat Larkin, historic preservation commission chairman opened the floor for questions, Ed Binanay asked about the timeline and the value of the grant.
“Is that for 100 percent of the cost of the extension?” he asked of the grant.
Correll directed the question to Paula Webb, town manager.
Webb said the N.C. Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Program grant totals $142,350. A local non-cash/in-kind is required in the amount of $7,000. The town will put in another $14,000. Of that, $9,000 is the cash-match and $5,000 is for dredging.
The grant has been extended until Dec. 14, 2027
Under the basic guidelines for docks, piers and boardwalks, the preservation is tasked with ensuring docks, piers and boardwalks are compatible with the historic district in terms of design, materials, size, scale and details, according to Swansboro Unified Development Ordinance. They must meet best engineering practices and blend with the overall waterfront plan.
Those guidelines state:
• Use a design that is simple, functional, and utilitarian. Traditional docks were built of post-and-lintel construction, using wood pilings, cross-members, and decking. Avoid the use of railings or other non-historic features that extend above the deck floor line, unless required by law for safety reasons.
• Use unpainted treated wood for docks, piers, and boardwalks.
• Built-in features such as benches or roofed structures such as pavilions, gazebos, or screened rooms, or other types of roofed structures such as boat sheds are not appropriate.
• The design for any related bulkhead or other construction shall be submitted to the SHPC for review with the application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for a dock, pier, or boardwalk.
“It appears all standards apply to this request,” Correll points out in her comments.
However, she also said the use of railing is likely to be present above-dock due to the ADA standards for handicap accessibility and should be enabled in this motion.
A motion to grant the project a certificate of appropriateness was approved by unanimous vote.
