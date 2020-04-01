On Monday, March 30, the Onslow County Health Department reported the first COVID-19-associated death in Onslow County.
The individual died on March 22 from complications associated with the virus. Although the death occurred on March 22, laboratory confirmation was on March 30.
The patient was in their 70s with underlying medical condition(s) and died of pneumonia secondary to novel coronavirus. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.
“We continue to urge the public to practice social distancing, good hygiene, and frequently disinfect surfaces,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, Onslow County Health director. “Please continue to monitor the Onslow County Health Department website for updates on cases, information, and be assured that the Onslow County Health Department is releasing information on positive cases as received and in a timely fashion from laboratories and the health care community.”
OCHD shares the CDC and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidance and information on their Facebook and website.
If you would like more information on this virus please visit onslowcountync.gov.
Call the county phone line at (910) 989-5027 for general questions on the virus; call 2-1-1 or (888) 892-1162) for general information or for help finding human services resources locally.
Victoria Reyes is community relations officer for the Onslow County Health Department.
