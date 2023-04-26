Town commissioners have laid out some ground rules in advance of a visit from Robert “Toad” Johnson, Onslow County’s Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor.
In discussion at their March13 meeting, the panel made it clear that any help the town received relative to stormwater mitigation fit within Swansboro Watershed Restoration Plan.
The goal of the plan, adopted in 2017, is to reduce water quality impairments within the Swansboro region.
“The plan was approved by the state and EPA after more than a year of study and commits the town to reducing the flow of stormwater that enters the White Oak River directly or is carried to the river by the four creeks that flow through town,” Commissioner Frank Tursi explained.
This is accomplished by reducing the bacterial load entering the waterways of the watersheds, according to the plan. Over a 20-year period, reductions in the volume of stormwater runoff are to be achieved through implementation of the plan and should result in measurable water quality improvements, signified by gradual increases in open shellfish waters and more recreational activity. “This restoration plan relies on reducing runoff volumes within the Swansboro watersheds to reduce existing water quality impairments and restore water quality,” according comments from the plan designers.
Commissioner Larry Philpott referred to a possible visit from Johnson. He mentioned the need to incorporate not only the Swansboro Watershed Restoration Plan but also a stormwater mapping effort underway in the town.
“Just what do we want the commissioner to address?” he asked.
He then suggested allowing Paula Webb, town manager, lead a fact-finding effort to make sure Johnson and the board understand the matter.
“So the board gets what it wants from the reporting and presentation,” Philpott said.
Mayor John Davis said the suggested visit appeared to be routine in nature.
“I think he is just offering to be helpful,” Davis said.
Tursi pointed out that the Swansboro Watershed Restoration Plan carries with it certain requirements of the town.
“The issue here is we have a legally binding watershed management plan,” Tursi said. “Any recommendations made by anyone has to meet the (terms) of that plan. Otherwise it threatens the grants we have gotten.”
A “standard, off-the-shelf solution” for stormwater issues might not fit within the town’s watershed plan, according to Tursi.
“It would be a waste of everyone’s time,” he added, “If he wants to read our plan, understand its goals and come in here with an innovative solution to how we might meet those goals I’m willing to listen.”
The plan details numerous projects that would reduce runoff, according to Tursi.
“Any projects that merely move stormwater quickly to receiving streams, such as inserting culverts or widening roadside ditches, would be in violation of the restoration plan because they are designed to increase the flow of stormwater, not reduce it,” Tursi explained.
Davis said the town had already failed to meet terms of one grant.
“We allowed one of the grants to expire,” he said. That will hurt the town’s chances of getting future grants. “That put us behind the eight-ball.”
In the end, commissioners appeared to agree that Johnson was welcome to meet with the board to discuss stormwater issues as long as it is within the context of the Swansboro Watershed Restoration Plan.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
