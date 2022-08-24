Timing, as they say, is everything. For Debbie Wilson and her sister, the timing of their request to demolish the home they own on Water Street will delay them about 30 days.
Wilson’s request has come while the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission is awaiting the final draft of an updated survey on the Swansboro Historic District. That update could change the status of Wilson’s riverfront home at 209 Water St.
Though the property is outside the boundaries of the National Register-listed Swansboro Historic District, it is within the boundaries of the locally designated district, according to John Wood, restoration specialist with the State Historic Preservation Office.
An updated survey of the Swansboro Historic District is now being finalized and must be submitted to the National Park Service by Sept. 2. Wilson’s home is mentioned in the survey. (See related article.)
The one-story home at 209 Water St. has been unoccupied since the death of Wilson’s mother in 2018. It has been on the market since then. Frustrated by the lack of an acceptable offer, Wilson said the family believes it will be easier to sell a landscaped waterfront lot.
So she has applied for a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission in order to demolish the home. The commission considered the request at its Aug. 16 meeting.
While the commission ultimately granted the request, the members want the owners to wait until the commission has a chance to determine if the survey might result in a change of the home’s historic status.
In her memo to the commission Jennifer Ansell, town planner at the time of the Aug. 16 meeting, noted that the home was built in 1944, according to the Onslow County Tax Office.
Also, because the home is in the VE flood zone, it is subject to the Substantial Damage/Improvement requirements, which means that improvements more than 50 percent of its value would require it be brought up to code.
“The 2022 building value per the Onslow County Tax Office is $76,173,” Ansell said in the memo.
At Ansell’s request, Wood, the restoration specialist, examined the exterior of the building and provided a summary of his findings in a letter to Ansell. (See related article.)
Wood also provided some information and guidance for the commission as they consider the COA request for demolition. His information and guidance include:
• The building appears to retain many of its original historic exterior features that are in good condition, although obscured by modern materials.
• The later exterior coverings and changes to the building are easily reversible and could be removed at minimal cost. If these features were removed, the building would exhibit a high degree of historic integrity. This might be something to consider doing as it may make the building more marketable.
• If the HPC considers this to be a non-contributing property in the local district, the removal of later coverings and alterations could allow the building to become a contributing property.
• As the owners are not having to relocate, they (and their realtor) may be amenable to working with the HPC to market the property (house included) with an organization like Preservation North Carolina. The owners/HPC may have the luxury of time to increase marketing efforts and/or explore preservation options.
• The HPC on the owner’s behalf could petition the town/county to defer taxes on the property during the period that the house is being marketed. The HPC would indicate that is will aid in reducing the owner’s financial responsibility during the marketing period and is being done as part of a larger effort for the long-term preservation of the property.
• If the building were to be demolished, the HPC must consider the overall impact of the demolition on the Water Street portion of the district or district as whole and not just consider the site-specific effects.
• If demolition is approved, the HPC still has the option to delay demolition for one year to explore preservation options including both on-site retention of the building or its relocation to another location.
When Debbie Wilson addressed the commission on Aug. 16, she gave some background.
“Our grandfather built the house in 1944,” she said. Following Hurricane Hazel, the home was moved from the waterfront closer to the street and raised about 6 feet.
After her mother’s death, Wilson said high tides from Hurricane Florence damaged the home’s floors.
With the home still on the market nearly four years later, she wants to raze it in the belief that a vacant lot will be an easier sale. She also said she offered to let the town fire department burn the house to practice firefighting, but they declined.
“If anybody wanted … to pay to have it moved, they could buy the house, move it, but it’s all on them, not us,” Wilson said. “We just want permission to tear it down.”
Once the house is moved, Wilson said she planned to landscape the lot.
“So the idea is to tear it down to sell the land?” Ed Binanay, commission member, asked.
“Yes, right,” Wilson replied. “Because of the requirements … the commercial part of it, is the thorn in your foot.
“My idea is the lot will be commercial.”
On a question from Binanay, Ansell said the area is zoned for business.
“It is in commercial zone,” she said. “Dwellings are not permitted.”
The area was included years ago in what is called the Historic District B-2 Overlay. Residences are allowed as a secondary use. The primary use must be commercial.
The home existed as a non-conforming use. And, because the home has been vacant for more than 180 days it could not revert to a residence.
Kim Oliver-Kingrey, vice chair, asked Ansell if the property could be granted a variance to continue as a residence.
Ansell said a variance could be possible if the home were a contributing structure in the district.
“But it is not … it is not actually listed on the Historic Register,” Ansell said.
Patrick Larkin, commission chair, then mentioned the fact that the survey update included mention of the home. He questioned whether a variance could be granted if it comes back as having contributing status.
“It is not currently in the National Register,” Ansell said.
Wilson asked Larkin what a change in status would mean to the owners of the home.
Larkin said one advantage would be the owners could defer taxes. And, he added, “Hopefully someone could see it and buy it.”
Wilson was unmoved.
“It hurts me to tear it down,” she said. But, she added, with the damage from Hurricane Florence and the building restrictions, it would not be cost-effective to make the repairs. “Before Florence hit, it was a different story.”
Binanay then said he wanted to put in the record the number of structures that have been lost in town since 1988. He read through that list.
“Progress is coming,” he said, But he added, “One of the things that people really like about our town is the Historic District.
“I’m concerned about the fact that we’re losing structures in our town. Maybe as a board we need to step back and look at some of our rules and regulations.” Binanay suggested putting guidelines in place that will ensure replacement structures conform to what is in the district. “Maybe that is the challenge.”
While Wilson was cautiously agreeable to determining the home’s status, she said didn’t want that to delay the demolition.
Binanay suggested granting the COA but delaying demolition until the commission had a chance to study the updated survey due Sept. 30.
Kingrey asked asked Ansell if the structure could be classified as contributing.
“I have all ideas we’ll get the survey back and it will be non-contributing,” Ansell said.
Wilson then made it clear, no matter what the status of the house is, “I will not put a dime in it to make conforming.”
Christina Ramsey, commission member, asked if the matter could be tabled.
“Is it an option we could table this until we get the survey?” she asked. “The status could change in the new survey. That could make a difference. The survey is just a month off.”
Ansell said approving the COA with delay would have the same effect as tabling.
“I would not recommend tabling it,” Ansell said.
A motion grant the COA but with a 30-day delay waiting period was approved unanimously.
That concerned Wilson.
“If it’s deemed historical, can you still have it torn down?” she asked. “Regardless of what they say, we can still tear it down?”
Larkin said that was the case.
“You can tear it down after 30 days,” he said.
