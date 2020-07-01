The number of people in Onslow County who have tested positive for COVID-19 took its biggest one-week jump on Tuesday, June 30, reaching 290. That compares with 222 positive cases on Tuesday, June 23.
The 68 new cases eclipse the previous record of 58, which was set last week.
Of that total, 200 are considered “recovered,” according to information provided by Kristin Richmond-Hoover, public health director with the Onslow County Health Department, and posted on the department’s website.
Also this week, an employee of Moore’s Bar-B-Que of Swansboro tested positive for COVID-19 and resulted in the restaurant voluntarily closing, according to a posting on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Victoria Reyes, community relations officer with the health department, said county health officials are working with Moore’s, offering assistance.
“We didn’t force them to close,” she said. “We are not the enforcing authority. What we can do is offer recommendations … what they can do for (a) deep cleaning.”
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Onslow County, according to information on the health department’s website.
Reyes said that of the 90 active cases, two – as of Monday, June 29, – are hospitalized. Two other people with COVID-like symptoms, but who have yet to test positive, are also hospitalized.
Reyes also said that the county is contact tracing multiple cases – she declined to call it an “outbreak” or “cluster” – in the county, although she could not be more specific about location.
“They have been linked to one another,” she said.
The investigation by contact tracers follows an unsubstantiated report of 22 cases resulting from a church service in Swansboro.
Reyes would not confirm a church is involved nor would she validate the number.
“The rumor mill is a lot larger,” she said.
