An updated Swansboro Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Master Plan is complete and town commissioners have given the document their stamp of approval – although there were some negative comments from officials.
Project Manager Jennifer Beedle of McAdams, a planning firm contracted to complete the update, presented the plan in June, on behalf of the Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department.
Beedle opened her comments by complimenting the Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department, which is under the direction of Anna Stanley.
“Before I start I want to say congratulations to you all and Anna for all the super hard work you guys do here in town,” she said. She praised the town’s parks and recreation efforts.
The master plan – which takes citizen comment into account – provides a look at the department’s effectiveness, Beedle said. The previous plan was completed in 2008.
“It allows us to identify gaps and deficiencies,” she said. “It also serves as a 10-year work plan.” And, she added, “It makes the town much more competitive for grant funding.”
In one section, department amenities were compared to industry standards.
“There are a lot of variables in there,” Beedle said of the standards. However, the Swansboro Recreation Center is considered a bit undersized. “The industry standard is 2 square feet of indoor recreation space per resident. We found that Swansboro is about 1.8, so you are real close.” To meet the standard would require the town to add an extra 500 square feet.
Beedle pointed out that the comprehensive master plan includes the results of citizen surveys, which provide a look at events and opportunities for the department to consider.
“The department could use this as a guide,” Beedle said of the results.
When questioned by the commissioners about the respondents’ residency, Beedle said it was a mix of town residents and nonresidents.
In response to a question from Mayor John Davis, Beedle said respondents were able to choose among a list of choices. And, based on the survey, citizens are very fond of Swansboro’s downtown events.
“You could have a festival every day of the week and people would still want more,” Beedle said.
Many respondents would like more trails and sidewalks as well.
Commissioner Larry Philpott, retired from a career in parks and recreation, said he believed the master plan indicates the town has an opportunity to partner with other agencies, such as the Swansboro Baseball and Softball Association and the Swansboro Soccer Association.
“Should that be included in our park property?” he asked, referring to the associations’ playing fields. “Those are some of the things that I saw.”
He also mentioned the possibility of building a gymnasium at Municipal Park, as was in the original Swansboro Recreation Center plan.
“And we’re still waiting 13 years later for that facility,” Philpott said. “I think a gymnasium would really help the teenagers quite a bit.”
Many more participants could be accommodated if the gymnasium were in place, according to Philpott. It would enhance camps and be available for other events, such as banquets.
“I think our waterfront plan should be a part of this plan,” he also said. The Dock Walk could be incorporated into other trails, as could a greenway.
“I saw some really good things in here,” Philpott said of the plan. “I saw some things that should be in here but are not.
“But, again, a parks and recreation master plan is a working document. It constantly goes through changes. But overall, front to back, it is a very thorough job.”
He credited the consultant, town staff and the Swansboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for the work that went into the master plan.
While supportive, Commissioner Frank Tursi was unhappy with a certain aspect of the plan.
“I generally agree with the plan, and your recommendations pretty closely dovetail … and it offers a good blueprint,” he said. The problem, he said, is with the control group.
He specifically mentioned that only 200 citizens responded to the survey.
“It just doesn’t do a good job of involving a lot of people,” Tursi said.
Before funds are spent on buying land for park space or greenways, there would have to be an opportunity for more public input, Tursi noted.
“But, as I said, it is a good plan and I will vote for it … it provides a blueprint … but we should all understand, there just aren’t a lot of responses on which to base any concrete findings,” he said.
Commissioner Jeff Conaway agreed.
“I would have liked to see more input from more people,” he said.
Beedle took exception to the comments.
“I used to work for the state, in the grants office,” she said. “And a response rate of 227 responses is actually high,” considering 1,100 surveys were sent.
That works out to about a response rate of about 12 percent. And anything above 10 percent is a mathematical-sound response rate, Beedle said.
Commissioner Pat Turner said the she agreed with the Philpott on the gymnasium, which she pointed out was to be phase two of the Municipal Park improvement plan.
“Quality of life for people that live in Swansboro is water, health and fitness,” Turner also said. “And those things appeared to ring true in the report that you presented here.
“We have some low-hanging fruit I think, that isn’t going to cost us a whole lot of money, that we could probably look forward to doing. So good job.”
In his comments, Davis expressed disappointment that a consultant was hired at all.
“It concerns me that we paid $30,000 for a plan,” he said. “I feel like this could have been done in house. We have the skills and the knowledge to do that,” And, he said, “I would have liked to have seen a lot more effort in the survey.
“But we do thank you, it’s definitely an excellent report.”
The vote to approve the Comprehensive Master Plan was unanimous.
