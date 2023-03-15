A futile call for ambulance service on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 24, prompted Kathy Morrell of Swansboro to pay a visit to the town commissioners.
Morrell told the board of commissioners, meeting on Feb. 27, that her 90-year-old mother had fallen in her Swansboro apartment and hit her head.
“While the wound wasn’t deep, it bled quite a bit,” she said. So she dialed 9-1-1.
After 15 minutes of waiting, she said she called again and was told the emergency medical technicians were on the way. After another 20 minutes she called again.
“The dispatcher stated that the EMTs were on Lejeune Boulevard in Jacksonville,” Morrell said.
Estimating that with Friday afternoon traffic it would take at least another 25 minutes for the ambulance to arrive, Morrell said she canceled the call. Instead, she drove her mother to Med-First in Swansboro, where she said her mother promptly received excellent care.
“Within no time, mom was treated and released,” Morrell said.
Morrell told commissioners that while she was not before them to complain, “I am here though to state that as our community of Swansboro continues to grow at the pace it is, Swansboro needs to look at the services that are provided to this community.”
Rapid growth is not only overtaxing the county’s emergency services providers, but also schools and roads, according to Morrell. Area schools are “busting at the seams.”
“When we moved here in 2007 we hardly ever heard a siren. Nowadays its continual,” she said. “Traffic has increased at a rapid pace, and the tourists aren’t even here yet for the season.”
She specifically pointed to West Main Street Extension at N.C. 24 as being particularly busy, and dangerous.
“With all of the new housing developments being built, the addition of businesses such as Walmart, Starbucks, (a planned) WAWA and more, our infrastructure will be continually stressed,” Morrell said. “I highly recommend a moratorium on future building until the board of commissioners can come up with a plan to address these problems, to keep our community safe.”
The comments prompted the board members into a discussion.
Commissioner Frank Tursi directed a comment to Paula Webb, town manager.
“We have a county ambulance based at our fire department,” he noted. “Was it on call?”
Webb replied that the ambulance was not staffed.
“It was not staffed?” Tursi repeated.
Mayor John Davis explained that the ambulance staffing – a function of Onslow County, not Swansboro Fire Department – has been curtailed.
“It looks like we’re getting 14, 24-hour days coverage per month,” Davis said. “We’re not even getting half of our coverage right now.” (See related story.)
It is an issue that Davis said needs attention.
“I am very concerned,” he said. “We are no longer getting full-time staff.
“It concerns me. Time is of the essence, if somebody is to have a stroke or heart attack.”
When the ambulance is called for an emergency, SFD also responds with a crew, when available. But the SFD emergency medical personnel are not always available though, as personnel might be on a fire call according to Davis. That was apparently the case when the call for Morrell’s mother went unanswered.
Commissioner Pat Turner wanted a deeper look. She asked Webb to provide information on the number of ambulance requests and average ambulance response times.
“Not just our average, but what is the average,” she said.
Webb agreed.
Commissioner Larry Philpott responded to the concern about the West Main Street Extension and N.C. 24 intersection.
“That has been brought to the attention of the planners,” he told Morrell. “That intersection continues to get more heavily used.”
In this case, the planners to which Philpott referred are the members of the Jacksonville Urban Metropolitan Planning Organization, of which Swansboro is a part. JUMPO provides input on traffic improvements in areas of the county, including Swansboro. Philpott is the town’s representative.
“It is just really, in my opinion, a dangerous intersection,” Philpott said. “And it’s not very well lighted, it’s not very well marked.”
He said he has asked the planning organization to survey the intersection to determine if improvements can be made.
“Thank you for bringing that up,” Philpott said.
Davis then posed the idea of a building moratorium, but there was no interest.
