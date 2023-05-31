A text amendment that streamlines Swansboro’s special-use permit requirements is now law, but its approval was not without controversy.
Consideration of the measure has been rocky with the planning board chair pushing against the idea from the start; its chief proponent voting against the final version; and a planning board member resigning as a result of its approval.
That approval – by way of a 3-2 vote – came at the May 22 meeting of the town commissioners.
Swansboro has used the special-use process to various extents over the past 30 years or so, sometimes relying heavily on it, sometimes not. With an SUP, the town has the ability to review a proposal for a business or residential use and approve it, deny it or approve it with conditions. Either the commissioners or board of adjustment have traditionally assumed that role.
About seven years ago, under Mayor Scott Chadwick, commissioners chose to use the SUP process more extensively.
But following a lengthy, controversial and expensive SUP process last year, Commissioner Frank Tursi, mayor pro-tem, suggested the town streamline the process.
And the first step to do that was to seek input from the planning board.
Chadwick, now chair of the planning board, signaled his unhappiness with the idea of changing the process and the potential loss of control over commercial and residential development.
“I know why special uses were put in,” Chadwick said in November when the planning board was handed the task of revising. “I have absolutely no problem with special uses.”
With the support of the planning board, Chadwick asked for a joint meeting with the commissioners.
In a summary of the text amendment process on May 22, Becca Brehmer, Swansboro projects/planning coordinator, explained that the joint meeting took place on Feb. 13. At that meeting a committee was appointed to prepare a recommendation on SUP changes.
Two commissioners, Jeff Conaway and Pat Turner, and two planning board members, Ed McHale and Christina Ramsey, were appointed to serve along with town staff.
The committee met weekly to prepare possible changes. The proposal was considered and recommended for approval on April 10 by the planning board, according to Brehmer.
The vote to recommend approval was 4-1, with Laurent Meilleur voting against. Following the May 22 decision by the commissioners, Meilleur announced his resignation. (See related story.)
The April 10 planning board meeting took place in conjunction with a meeting of the board of commissioners. And during that meeting there were some complaints from members of both boards.
While not referring to those issues specifically, Brehmer said, “We have made changes.” In the May 22 summary, she said, “Since then, additional changes have been made.”
Brehmer then explained the various methods of approval for permit requests. Essentially, in addition to permitted uses, there are uses permitted, by staff approval, approval by the board of commissioners and approval by board of adjustment. (See related story.)
Andrea Correll, town planner, addressed a couple of issues staff faced in preparing the version of the text amendment presented May 22.
She said that Dakota Lipscombe, attorney for the town, had assisted staff.
“A major change that we must discuss is the Type C Buffer,” Correll said.
Commercial development that abuts residentially used or zoned property calls for a Type C buffer. Thus 15-foot-wide shall contain canopy or under-story trees, shrubs and fencing.
“We need to use standards,” Correll said. And, she added, “We are blessed to work very closely with Dakota in preparing for the agenda and for you.”
The idea of “standards” is to ensure that certain aspects of a permitted business are standardized. In addition to buffering, she mentioned sign size and location, lighting, services to be provided, security/management, hours of operation, landscaping and parking.
“In that way, whoever was applying,” Correll explained, “would feel comfortable,” when it comes to meeting the terms of the ordinance.
She also mentioned that traffic requirements are not relaxed.
The number of expected vehicle trips would trigger a traffic impact study, according to Correll. For commercial or residential development, for example, a study is triggered, “If you generate 200 trips a day.”
In addition to amendments specific to special use, portions of the ordinance were corrected where necessary.
“I feel like this is an excellent ordinance,” Correll said.
In a public hearing that followed Correll’s presentation, no one spoke.
But when Mayor John Davis allowed commissioners to comment, Tursi posed a hypothetical situation to question Correll.
He asked her to imagine a sports bar locating in the Blazing Chicken building. That building on N.C. 24 at Lisk Drive is just across an alley from a single-family residential neighborhood.
“Will you, as staff, be able to put conditions on hours of operation, noise, anything unusual?” Tursi asked.
Correll said that only hours of operation would be in play, and she indicated that existing ordinances would address the remainder.
Tursi indicated that he did not believe the noise ordinance would be effective.
On that point, Turner suggested it might be time to address the town’s noise ordinance.
However, when Davis asked Chief Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department to address the need, Taylor indicated there was no need.
With no other comments, Commissioner P.J. Pugliese motioned to approve the text amendment as presented.
Conaway, Pugliese and Turner voted to approve, Commissioner Larry Philpott and Tursi voted against.
“It passes,” Davis said. Then, to the staff, he added, “Thank you for your hard work on this.” He also thanked the commissioners and planning board members who worked on the proposal.
In comments at the meeting’s end, Philpott expressed gratitude to those who brought the text amendment to the meeting.
“I think everyone worked very hard on that. I just had a few concerns,” he said.
Pugliese, likewise, thanked the committee.
“You did a great job,” he said.
Davis also commented on the amendment.
“I’m more in agreement with Frank and Larry,” Davis said, expressing his concerns
He praised the staff and officials for their work, but said he would have liked the ordinance studied more closely by the planning board before it came to the commissioners.
“It should have been gone through with more eyes,” Davis said.
Turner then pointed out that as issues come up with the new process, the commissioners can deal with them.
“This is a living document,” she said.
