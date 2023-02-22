Thanks to an infusion of state funding, a completion date for the Carolina Museum of the Marine and Al Gray Civic Institute is finally in sight, a little more than two years from now. It is a project that has been in the making for decades,
“It’s been this arduous journey,” said BGen Kevin Stewart, USMC (Ret), chief executive officer.
Stewart took the helm of the museum/institute in September, tasked with bringing the project to the finish line. The son of a Marine, he lived aboard Camp Lejeune and went to NC State University before joining the Marine Corps. Following a 30-year career, he retired in September 2021.
Stewart, who lives in Emerald Isle, said he jumped at the chance to be CEO.
“For me, this opportunity presented itself, to get involved,” he said. “It involved two things that I love, North Carolina and the Marine Corps. I was all-in.
“It was an incredible opportunity, project and mission.” (See related story.)
The idea for the museum launched in 1999.
While it has long been a struggle to get resources, Stewart said the first phase was completed in 2015. Behind the Beirut Memorial off N.C. 24 at Montford Point is Patriot’s Walk. It features the largest eagle, globe and anchor – symbol of the USMC – in the world.
“You will see a beautiful eagle, globe and anchor and a reflecting pool,” he said of Patriot’s Walk. “That space is just beautiful and you can see how the museum is going to become the crown jewel of the whole Lejeune memorial gardens.”
While getting to that stage took a Herculean effort, fundraising took a sharp turn when local legislators, state Rep. George Cleveland and state Sen. Mike Lazarra, were able to secure $26 million in 2021.
“That’s a game-changer.” Stewart said. “Now we’re moving out.”
The museum in Jacksonville will showcase Marines and Sailors whose service to the nation exemplifies civic commitment in action, according to information provided by Ashley Danielson, vice president of development.
“The many accomplishments and innovations of Carolina Marines and Sailors and the enduring contributions of their host communities will be highlighted in a state-of-the-art facility,” she said. “The facility will also provide an exciting new multipurpose venue for public and private events including military balls, promotion and retirement ceremonies, weddings and civic events as well as classes, seminars, conferences, and symposia.”
As a retired U.S. Marine and the son of a career Marine, Stewart said the museum is being situated in the right place.
Lejeune was established in the 1940s and became an integral part of the community, according to Stewart.
“America needed a place to start to train for amphibious operations based on this future fight in the Pacific,” he said. “The innovations, the things that went on, the forces who came here, trained and then went to the Pacific … essentially won World War II and created … what our country is today. The foundation of that was started here at Camp Lejeune.”
And of course, there has been the role that Lejeune – and the Marine Corps – has played in American history in the days since. It is a story that needs to be told, according to Stewart.
“You can be proud to be an American, but for people here, you can also proud to be a part of this community and its connection to the Marine Corps,” he said. “The other thing that’s unique about the museum is … the Al Gray Civic Institute.”
One of the Marine Corps’ missions is to fight and win the nation’s battles. But there is another mission, according to Stewart, “to return good citizens. You see that so much in this community.”
The qualities learned in service are brought back to the community.
The institute will teach people and inform people about our founding principles.
“As you go through and see examples of the Marine history and experiences, there’s this educational message we’re trying to work through,” Stewart explained. “When you walk out of there, you’re inspired to be a good citizen and to serve your country and serve your community.”
The museum’s educational programs have been under development since 2017 when Gen Al Gray, USMC (Ret), the USMC’s 29th Commandant, originated the idea of the Civic Institute, according to information from Danielson. The Al Gray Civic Institute at the Carolina Museum of the Marine offers classes in critical thinking, political and economic thought, American civics and leadership. Classes will be offered onsite, online and on location.
“We have an overarching opportunity to provide a forward-thinking museum and institute designed to ensure that the contributions of our Carolina Marines and Sailors to our nation’s freedom are remembered, to teach young and old alike the civic virtue in understanding what made our great nation a leader of the free world and to help prepare our young people to lead, to follow, and to cope with future challenges,” Gray has said.
In late 2021, when the state funding was finally official, BGen Dick Vercauteren, USMC (Ret), chairman of the board for the Carolina Museum of the Marine and Al Gray Civic Institute, credited the community for its pursuit of the museum.
“Literally hundreds of people over the years and from all over the country have stayed the course to see this project through,” Vercauteren said in a press release.
He gave special credit to SgtMaj Joe Houle, USMC (Ret), operations director.
“This project, no matter who is talking about it, is so strongly associated with Joe Houle,” Vercauteren said.
Houle has worked with the organization since its inception in 1999, weaving together a vast network of support among the region’s nonprofits including those serving our nation’s veterans, according to Danielson.
“We are excited to begin construction on the museum,” Houle said. “Creating an enduring legacy for Carolina Marines and Sailors and the communities supporting us is an honor for all involved.”
In the press release, Houle gave credit to MajGen Ray Smith, USMC (Ret) and his wife, Colleen, for coming up with the idea of building a museum dedicated to North Carolina and South Carolina Marines and Sailors. Houle also gave credit to former state Sen. Harry Brown, as well as Lazzara and Cleveland.
The support of local folks has been phenomenal, according to Stewart. It kept the idea of the museum alive for nearly 25 years.
“The entire community,” he said, deserves credit. “For 20 years, the Joe Houles have been out there raising money, keeping the lights on. And now, people say, ‘You’ve been talking about this thing forever. Is it really going to happen?’ And I always say, ‘The fact that it’s survived says that it was a danged good idea.’ It was the right idea, and it was needed.”
Over the years, he admitted, there have been times that have been touch and go. But community support kept it alive.
And more support is needed.
“The $26 million is great!” Stewart said. “But it can only be used for construction activities, to build the building.”
There are costs associated with administration – there are four people on staff – even though the staff “keeps things lean.”
Committed to the mission, Stewart said, “We continue to raise money for operations.” The staff, he added, does the things that allow the project to be complete.
A number of ways exist for people to support the mission financially, according to Stewart.
“We have several annual events,” he said. The car dealers of Onslow County provide support, there is a golf tournament, direct mailing, names on bricks and benches, and goods and services. “There are naming rights for different things.”
Information on all these things can be found on the web: MuseumoftheMarine.org.
“Things are really starting to move forward in terms of pre-construction activity,” Stewart said.
An exhibit designer, general contractor and construction manager have been hired.
Architectural plans for the 42.000-square-foot museum and institute are being updated to make sure it all fits.
“Right now, every thing is subject to change,” Stewart admitted. “We are still working through the Marine Corps for the final lease on the site.” But, he added, “I think summer 2025 is our target.”
There are also the issues of dealing with inflation, supply chain problems and the ordering of hard-to-get items. But, when ground is finally broken, Stewart said, “The construction is going to be an economic boon.”
Stewart said the staff and board have the tools necessary to get the project done.
“It is a great team,” he said. “I get to work with Sgt. Maj. Joe Houle, who, I say, is a national treasure and truly an American hero.”
Houle earned three Purple Hearts while serving in Vietnam, two in one day, according to Stewart.
“He’s a combat tested warrior, leader, but more important is what he does in the community. He … volunteers, he helps … he does so many things. He is an example of what it means to be a good citizen.” And, Stewart added, “He’s been pushing this rock up the hill for over 20 years.”
Likewise, Stewart said it was an honor to have Gen Al Gray, USMC (Ret), the USMC’s 29th Commandant, on the board.
Of Gray, who is 94, Stewart said, “He loves this area.”
Gray was the Division Commander in 1983 when terrorists struck the barracks in Beirut killing 241 Marines.
“So there is a personal connection for him with this area,” Stewart said. “He’s an ardent supporter.” And, Stewart added, “He’s a legend in the Marine Corps.”
Call (910) 937-0033, ext 11 for information on the Carolina Museum of the Marine and Al Gray Civic Institute.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
