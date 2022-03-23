Blowback from Onslow County’s 2022 property revaluation may heat up in the days and weeks ahead – that is not to say there hasn’t been some concerns expressed – but the response from property owners so far has not been too overwhelming.
Harry Smith, Onslow County tax administrator, put the recent revaluation into perspective by comparing it to 2006, which was when a real estate “bubble” was booming.
Smith likened this revaluation – it followed a massive uptick in real estate sales – with 2006. He also noted that following that surge in 2006, prices fell. And, while he made it clear he was not suggesting that real estate prices are going to tank – as they did following 2006’s “boom” – Smith did say cycles affect the price of real property.
“The way we have seen real estate prices rise and fall, you really have to take a long view,” he said.
In presentations leading up to the 2022 revaluation, Smith said the real estate market has been “volatile” for the past12 to 18 months.
Perhaps county residents have taken more of the “long view” and that has had the effect of limiting the number of appeals,
“About 900 have been filed so far,” Smith said. “Compared to 2006, it’s light. But it’s not over yet.
“Of course we are expecting (more) appeals.”
Periodic property tax revaluation is a fact for local governments. At one time it took place once every eight years. Now it happens more often. (See related story.)
When property owners receive notices of revaluation, there is usually a feeling of sticker shock. “Could my property be worth that much?”
Well, there is an appeals process to determine if the county appraiser overvalued a piece of property.
The county tax office is assisting in that process by posting helpful advice for appeals on Facebook.
“We’re trying to make it easy for people,” Smith said.
In the letters to property owners that outlined the new values, the county suggests that contact for an appeal be made within 30 days of the notice, according to Smith. That would be about April 15.
The board of equalization and review will begin hearing those appeals on May 2.
As far as the deadline to file an appeal, Smith said, “We expect it will be mid-June.
“We are somewhat dependent on the amount of appeals.”
He also said that once the board of equalization and review adjourns, no more appeals will be considered for this tax year.
Property values in Onslow County, as a whole, went up 38.24 percent over the 2018 assessment, based on the current revaluation, according to Smith.
Within the county though, the increases for individual local governments varied widely, from a 27.58 percent increase in Jacksonville to 73.53 percent in Surf City.
Swansboro falls at the lower end with an average increase in property values of 32.76 percent.
Property in the unincorporated area of the county went up 36.87 percent; in Richlands, up 36.83 percent; in Holly Ridge, 59.88 percent; and in North Topsail Beach, 66.34 percent.
Because a property’s value has risen, does that mean the owner’s tax bill will rise too? Not necessarily, Smith has explained.
The tax rate determines what an individual property owner pays in property taxes, he said. And the rate is influenced by the revenue requirements of the local government’s needs.
Property-tax revenues are not a local government’s sole source off funding.
In a January presentation to Swansboro Board of Commissioners Smith said that 68.15 percent of funding for Onslow County’s current year budget is derived from residential property tax. Commercial property tax accounted for 13.79 percent.
In Swansboro, property tax makes up about 44 percent of the annual budget, according to Sonia Johnson, finance director.
Smith referred to a Revenue Neutral Disclosure – required by law – which establishes the property-tax rate required of the newly assessed value to equal the amount of funds generated in the previous valuation with the previous tax rate.
For example if the new valuation were double the previous valuation, the revenue-neutral tax rate would be one-half of the previous tax rate.
The assessed value is one component of tax bill calculation, with the other being the tax rate.
“During budget preparation, the county commissioners and municipal boards will determine the tax rate,” Smith explained. “The boards will use the total assessed value of all property in their respective jurisdiction – including real property, personal property, and motor vehicles – to calculate a tax rate that when applied to the assessed value, will produce sufficient revenue to satisfy the budget needs.”
In Swansboro, that process is only just beginning, according to Commissioner Frank Tursi, mayor pro-tem.
He said it is too early to speculate as to what the town property tax rate might be.
“We first need to know what the town’s needs are and what effects the revaluation will have on the amount of taxes raised,” Tursi explained. “We can assume each penny per thousand of property taxes will result in more money, but it will be just that, an assumption. We have to know exactly. The budget process is just beginning. In a month, I might be able to do more than guess.”
Commissioner Larry Philpott offered a similar assessment.
“My position is to keep an open mind and not make any determinations until after reviewing the manager’s budget proposals,” Philpott said.
Acknowledging the increase in property values as well as an influx of grant funds, Mayor John Davis said, at this early stage, he favors lowering the town’s tax rate.
“We should not live on this bubble,” he said. “The market will correct itself.” And, he added, “I believe we should consider decreasing the tax rate to help offset the sudden jump in the assessments.”
As for the “millions of dollars in grants” the town has received, Davis said, “This is relief we can pass on to the taxpayer.”
Once a tax rate is determined, and even if it remains “revenue neutral,” another factor will be in play and that is, how much of an increase did your property sustain?
For example, if your property increased 32.76 percent – which was the average in Swansboro – and the town commissioners lowered the tax rate proportionately, theoretically your tax bill would be exactly the same as it was in 2021.
On the other hand, if the town commissioners choose a revenue neutral adjustment based on the average increase, but your property increased 50 or 100 percent, as some Swansboro properties did, your tax bill is going up.
An owner of property in downtown Swansboro sounded that alarm when the new values arrived, referring to the increase as “massive.”
“By massive, I mean 70 percent to 100 percent rise in home values, so basically double the cost of property tax will be due in July,” the owner stated in an email to the Tideland News. “All downtown residents will be subjected to this tax hike. Other neighborhoods are higher but nothing like downtown. Add this insult to Hurricane Florence destruction, a pandemic, run-away inflation and gas prices.”
The owner indicated a fear of “gentrification.”
“I might be paranoid, but it looks like they’re trying to force out the locals,” the owner said.
Property owners who disagree with the assessed value will have the option of going through an informal review.
If necessary, the property owner can take a complaint to the board of equalization and review
A third level is the North Carolina Property Tax Commission where a process like a judicial hearing seeks to hear the appeal of the property owner and then to render a judgment.
Smith offered tips on ways to support a request for a change in the assessment
Property owners, if they wish, can go online at the address in the Notice of Revaluation and enter their information. That provides prompts to appeal.
They will be expected to provide factual and documented information about why the value is incorrect such as similar properties by age, location and type, and the sales information for those properties. A recent fee appraisal is also helpful.
The first appeal level is at the staff level and can be an in-person visit to review the property card for the property and to discuss the comparable sales data used to evaluate the property.
“Have a recent copy of a fee appraisal – within the last year – used for the sale, refinancing of a mortgage or home equity loan,” Smith suggested. “Pictures to show conditions inside and outside of the property would be helpful, as would comparative sales in the neighborhood.
“The county has recently provided information and tools to assist citizens and help them understand the revaluation process.”
Smith said the information and tools are available on the tax office web page at http://www.onslowcountync.gov/269/Tax-Office.
