Pending an N.C. Department of Transportation look, traffic patterns in downtown Swansboro will change. All of Front Street and portions of four other downtown streets are proposed to be one-way traffic only.
Motor vehicle traffic in Swansboro has long been a source of concern and one-way traffic has been tried before. (See related story.) Such is the case when the streets in a town’s primary business district were laid out in the 18th century.
Swansboro was founded in 1783 and, while opinions in 2021 may vary, and it may take some getting used to, town commissioners, at a meeting on Feb. 22, voted unanimously to approve the plan for one-way traffic. The traffic pattern is updated from the most recent proposal that was presented a year ago, in March 2020.
At that meeting last year, Jeff Hochanadel, special traffic engineer with the Timmons Group, took comments from town commissioners into account. That led to the newest version of the plan.
For a couple of years Hochanadel has been working on the plan to implement one-way traffic in order to improve pedestrian safety and increase parking. (See related story.)
“Based on a few comments we have received … we went back and updated the study,” he told commissioners in the virtual meeting, which took place on the Zoom platform on Monday, Feb. 22.
Under the new plan, traffic will be one-way on Front Street, from N.C. 24 to Church Street; Moore Street will remain one-way from Front Street to Water Street; Main Street will be one-way from Water Street to Front Street; and Church Street will be one-way from Front Street to Water Street, according to Hochnandel.
As proposed, Moore and Main streets, between Front Street and the White Oak River, will remain two-way. Also, there will be no changes in traffic patterns beyond Water Street, away from the waterfront.
Commissioners were apparently pleased with the newest version, as no changes were suggested. Key to the plan is that it has very little impact on roads intersecting N.C. 24.
In the March 2020 plan, both Church Street and Main Street were one-way at N.C. 24. Those intersections were the subjects of much discussion during the 2020 presentation.
In that conversation last year, Commissioner Frank Tursi pointed out that Main Street had the only stoplight serving downtown on N.C. 24. Taking away that access might not be wise. It was Commissioner P.J. Pugliese who suggested the one-way traffic be kept west of Water Street, as has been approved.
Hochanadel has indicated that DOT would take a close look at any changes in traffic patterns with a particular interest in changes that reached the state highway. That comment must have been on Commissioner Laurent Meilleur’s mind when he brought up Front Street being one way at N.C. 24.
“Is NCDOT OK with that?” he asked. Hochanadel said the state department is currently reviewing the plan.
While he had the floor, Meilleur also asked Hochanadel about the possibility of turning Front Street into a pedestrian-only area on a regular basis, perhaps monthly.
“We have businesses here asking to shut down Front Street for festivals and events,” Meilleur said, “What kind of implication would that have?”
Hochnandel said if it was something that was done regularly, the town might want to invest in signs to post as needed. However, if it was less regular, it might be more efficient to have police officers on hand to direct traffic away when needed.
As part of the one-way project for the town, Hochanadel was asked to maximize parking and improve pedestrian safety.
Commissioner Larry Philpott suggested the town ask Hochanadel to do the layout for the new traffic pattern, taking all three aspects – traffic direction, pedestrian safety and parking – into consideration.
The proposal will include striping along the affected streets to maximize parking spaces and adding clearly defined pedestrian crosswalks.
Hochanadel also said that vehicles should not be allowed to park facing traffic.
Striping for parking may be included along Church and Main streets out to N.C. 24.
Philpott also suggested that the town consider using cobblestones or brick for pedestrian crossings, to capitalize on downtown Swansboro’s historic nature, rather than just a painted walk. On a suggestion from Mayor John Davis, Philpott said he would take the idea to the Swansboro Historical Association for consideration.
“How long will it take us to get through DOT?” Davis asked Hochanadel, who replied with a laugh, “That’s tough to answer.”
Clearly, after working on the project for a number of years, the town is ready to bring the plan to reality, according to Chris Seaberg, town manager. Swansboro’s busy summer season is generally in full swing in May.
Commissioner Pat Turner said she would not be in favor of making the changes in the middle of summer.
“I agree with Pat,” Meilleur said. “You can’t pull this off in mid-summer.” But he said the town should try to have it in place by May 1.
Because the project has to go through the DOT, Tursi said, “I think it’s premature for us to come up with target dates.” But, he added, “If we approve the design tonight, then it’s just waiting on DOT.” He suggested Seaberg or Hochnandel get in touch with DOT about moving the project along. “Let them know of the time concern,” he said.
He also said that once Hochnandel returns with the completed layout, the town should get the parking spaces painted.
A motion to approve the traffic pattern, which included a request for Hochanadel to complete the implementation plan, passed by a 5-0 vote.
