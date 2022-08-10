The future of a proposed dock expansion in the heart of the Swansboro waterfront was advanced Thursday, Aug. 4, during a special meeting of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Committee.
After an hour-long session concerning the dock at White Oak River-front business Bake Bottle Brew, the motion to award a certificate of appropriateness passed with a 3-2 vote.
The certification is required by town ordinances for the construction or modification of any building or structure in the historic district of Swansboro.
Designs must be compatible with the waterfront, avoid the use of railings or other non-historical features and constructed in traditional manners.
The application for the dock extension at 147 Front St. was requested by Jack Harnatkiewicz on April 19 and proposed to add four slips to the existing structure.
Preceding public comments, Chairman Patrick Larkin took a few moments to appeal for civility from the crowd of approximately 40 people.
Speaking first was Tim Simpson, owner and operator of Lady Swan Boat Tours. Simpson’s business is nearby the proposed dock.
It was previously argued the size of Bake Bottle Brew’s expansion would limit the capability of Lady Swan’s pontoon-style boat from accessing its own slip.
“There have been boats and docks along the shores of Swansboro for many, many years,” Simpson said. “Folks with those boats and docks have always worked together to allow folks to come and go and safely navigate in and out of a slip.”
Simpson also mentioned the absence of any boat lifts currently in the historical district of Swansboro similar to the proposed design by Bake Bottle Brew, as well as the detrimental effect a lifted boat may have on the view of the water from public areas.
Commenting on behalf of Harnatkiewicz was John Michael Genest of Forge Law Group who compared the proposed dock to existing docks and said he was confident the extension would be compliant with all regulations.
Discussion was then open to the board for a chance to weigh in their thoughts.
In a heartfelt speech, board member Ed Binanay explained his upcoming “no” vote was not an easy one to reach.
“In general, I am for business expansion, but not when it comes at the expense of another business,” Binanay said.
Binanay also offered some possible solutions, including reducing the size of the proposed dock or guaranteeing a berth for the Lady Swan at the public dock with the same terms as its current location.
Board member Joan Deaton expressed disappointment in the fact that no compromise could be made between the businesses.
“I want to preserve the historic value of Swansboro, which is our responsibility in this committee, because that is our bread and butter … that and the ICW. But we have to go by the law,” said Deaton.
After the initial vote to grant the certificate, the yeas and nays were split 2-2 with Kim Kingrey and Christina Ramsey in favor and Deaton and Binanay against.
Sitting on the board as an alternate was April Clark who was not allowed to vote.
The tie-breaking yes-vote was cast by Larkin ruling in favor of granting the certificate.
Following the determination, Deaton announced her resignation from the board citing health reasons.
“Sometimes if you can’t do something 100 percent, and I’m one of those people, that broke my heart that I couldn’t be here for the meetings,” Deaton said. “I have enjoyed it and thank you all for everything. My vote was from my heart, but I also felt like this decision would be detrimental to some other businesses.”
After the decision, Harnatkiewicz said he was glad the COA process was done, but he still needs to get various permits before construction can begin.
