Swansboro commissioners have asked Chris Seaberg, town manager, to trim his budget proposal for 2021-22 by at least $200,000 or so.
Seaberg got the request during a special meeting of the town commissioners on Thursday, May 13. The commissioners met virtually.
Thursday’s meeting allowed the commissioners the opportunity to question Seaberg on the document, and the biggest concern was the fact that in order to balance the budget, the town would have to dip into the unencumbered fund balance for about $400,000. That is what prompted the directive to reduce expenditures.
Likely on the chopping block are three full-time positions that are included in the budget proposal. The new employees include a planning technician ($59,803), a maintenance technician ($51,799) and a firefighter ($51,236).
Mayor John Davis asked Seaberg if the positions could be filled by part-time employees.
In reply, Seaberg ran through the reasons each was considered full-time.
The planner technician would not only fill a need going forward, the position would also provide immediate support for the department that will be short-staffed while Jennifer Ansell, town planner, is on maternity leave, according to Seaberg. Her maternity leave is expected to begin shortly.
“If we shy away from the planner tech, I will fill the void on the planner tech,” Seaberg said. “The alternative is it will fall on my shoulders for that position.”
In response to a suggestion to hire a temporary helper for that post, Seaberg said, “We were concerned with a contractor coming in and creating havoc with the learning curve.”
As far as looking for a part-time planner. Seaberg said, “I’m not aware of any retired planners who could come in and fill the void.”
Speaking to the firefighter, position, Seaberg said that volunteers and part-time firefighters are hard to find and, not just in Swansboro, but everywhere.
“They don’t have the time to commit like they did in the past,” Seaberg said.
The maintenance technician would provide relief for the town’s inspections department. Currently, Seaberg said, “We do have two inspectors who are doing both.”
In explaining his plan to use the fund balance, Seaberg said it allowed the town to maintain the 35-cent tax rate.
“The intent is to use that to offset tax increases,” he said. “And, then, through the budget year, be as tight as we can to reduce the reliance on the set-aside.”
Commissioner Frank Tursi asked for clarification on the amount required from the town’s fund balance to balance the budget as proposed.
“If we were to approve this budget as it is, how much would we have in unencumbered funds?” he asked.
Sonia Johnson, finance director, said the town will conclude the fiscal year on June 30 with $2.1 million, “If my calculations are correct.” So, based on the budget as proposed for 2021-22, the total would be reduced about $400,000, equaling $1.7 million.
Tursi then pointed out the state requires local governments to maintain at least 8 percent of the annual budget in unencumbered funds.
These are funds available to not only operate as revenues come in, but also to cover expenses in times of a disaster.
Seaberg said to meet the 8 percent threshold, Swansboro would need to keep $1.3 million in the fund balance.
“That’s my concern in all of this,” Tursi said. “A major hurricane could cost us a million dollars.”
On a question from Tursi, Johnson said the town spent $1.1 million of the fund balance following Hurricane Florence.
Tursi said he does not support reaching into the fund balance to the point it could leave the town vulnerable to running out of funds should disaster strike.
While he said he recognizes the need for the new employees, he suggested putting them off for a time.
“I might be talked into the firefighter because I consider that to be critical,” Tursi said. But, he added, “We need to reduce this $400,000 even more.”
Commissioner Pat Turner pointed out that the town’s pay plan for the coming fiscal year will total about $74,000 for salary adjustments.
“That is an area we could consider … waiting on,” she said.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese admitted that it would be difficult, but he would prefer trimming the budget as opposed to using the fund balance.
“I am very concerned about how much we are dipping into our savings,” he said. “I don’t know the best way to eliminate that $400,000 … but it is concerning.”
Commissioner Larry Philpott put the plan in stark terms: “You can’t maintain, going into fund balance every year. Pretty soon, you’d be at the end of it.”
Removing the three new positions would save $160,000 and removing the salary adjustments would save $74,000, according to Seaberg. That would bring lower the budget by about $234,000.
Davis, while reluctant to go line-item by line-item, suggested Seaberg look further into the budget to find areas to save.
Acknowledging that Seaberg should be responsible for finding areas to save, Tursi said he was not against some use of the fund balance. “To make me comfortable, it would need to be cut at least in half.”
“We’ll do what we can to knock it down,” Seaberg said.
Seaberg said he expects to have the revised budget available for the May 24 meeting of the commissioners.
“I’m looking for sustainability,” Philpott said.
State law calls for local governments to have an approved annual budget in place by June 30.
