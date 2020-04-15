Swansboro Board of Commissioners began planning for the 2020-21 town budget in earnest on Monday, April 13. Meeting in a virtual setting using the Zoom platform, the panel got its first look at the post-COVID-19 financial picture. It wasn’t pretty.
Following a brief presentation by Chris Seaberg, town manager, board members were given an opportunity to ask questions.
“It is balanced,” Seaberg said of the $4,749,369 budget proposal. And, he added, “We are keeping the 35-cent tax rate as is.”
In the pre-coronavirus pandemic budget, Seaberg offered a budget based on a 4-cent increase in the property-tax rate. That budget proposed new staff positions, capital purchases and as much as 5 percent raises for staff.
Going into this meeting – in comments gathered by email – commissioners were generally opposed to the tax hike, from 35 cents per $100 to 39 cents. They reasoned that many town taxpayers are taking a financial hit from the mid-March pandemic shutdown.
Mayor John Davis asked Seaberg about the virus’s impact on the town’s various revenue sources. Seaberg said the town has been advised to expect a reduction in revenues.
“We received a very conservative estimate form the N.C. League of Municipalities,” Seaberg said, which advised local governments to plan on a 20-percent reduction in sales tax revenues this year compared to last year. “We might be a little more conservative.”
Occupancy tax revenue will be down as well, according to Seaberg.
Commissioner Frank Tursi asked for details on when the funding stream would be interrupted, noting that the shutdown is taking place in March and April of the 2019-20 budget year.
“Is that for the current fiscal year or is it next fiscal year?” he asked,
Seaberg explained that sales tax revenue is distributed about three months after collection. Funds collected in March are distributed in June. “So it will affect the coming fiscal year,” he said. “We’re planning on that reduction.”
According to an article in the Raleigh News and Observer, the state could see overall revenue fall $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion below previous collection forecasts for the two-year budget cycle ending in June 2021 because of the economic slowdown. Much of that revenue would have found its way to local governments.
The article was based on information provided by Barry Boardman, the General Assembly’s chief economist.
Not only would there be less revenue, the extension of the April 15 income tax deadline until July 15 could shift $2 billion or more in collections from the current fiscal year to the next year, according to the article.
It is the likelihood of an economic shortfall that put the town in a wait-and-see position.
Under capital projects, the budget does call for the purchase of police, fire and utility vehicles, worth about $156,000. But another $74,000 worth of capital projects – included in the first draft – is not funded. Nor are several new positions and various other purchases.
But, Seaberg said, these could be considered later on.
“There are some valid projects,” he told commissioners. “We may want to revisit these, once we are on the other side of this pandemic.”
“If things turn out to be better than projected, we can always revisit budget items during the fiscal year,” Tursi has stated.
Seaberg told the commissioners there would be no money for a merit raise. The cost-of-living pay hike would be 2-1/2 percent.
Tursi asked if employee health insurance benefits were fully funded. Some of the cost of employee health insurance had been shifted to the employees in the 2019-20 budget but restored in January.
Seaberg said health insurance is fully funded in 2020-21.
“Do we have money in the budget to support the Sunday music?” Tursi asked, referring to the Seaside Arts Council’s free summer concert series. The weekly shows could start this summer, possibly in August.
“The contribution is in there,” Seaberg said.
Commissioner Pat Turner asked for clarification on several line items.
Conference funds in administration, for example, had increased from an anticipated expenditure of $1,000 to a request for $3,500. Seaberg explained the current year’s funds were transferred to help pay for a new employee. This year, employees hope to attend conferences.
Turner asked about an increase in the cost of supplies for the fire department. Chief Mark Tessing said the larger item represented the combination of several smaller line items.
Staying with the fire department Turner asked Tessing about the increased cost of dues and subscriptions.
The cost of registering a firefighter has increased, he told her, plus there is an added cost to register as EMS.
Under parks and recreation, Turner asked about what appeared to be several new line items.
Anna Stanley, department director, said the line items represent costs that had been under a single line item previously.
“We separated them out so you could see exactly what we were spending,” Stanley said.
Commissioner Larry Philpott also questioned some individual expenses.
Philpott noted that the cost of computer software went from $30,000 in the first draft of the budget to $60,000 in the second draft.
Seaberg said the cost was always about $60,000 but the first budget was only going to cover half. “We were going to split it over two separate budgets to pay for it.”
The software will serve several departments, according to Seaberg.
“That’s part of streamlining?” Philpott asked. “Yes sir,” Seaberg replied.
Streamlining had been a priority for Philpott. “If feasible, consider budget requests that would help streamline operations lessening the burden on staff,” he has said. Computer software, for example, might be way of spending to save.
Under parks and recreation, Philpott asked for an explanation on an increase of about $10,000 in salary
Stanley said the money is for part-time help, for weekends and to cover the Recreation Center desk during the week.
“We are trying to add hours so that there is at least one other person in (the center) in the day,” she said.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese asked about two parks and recreation items that had been shifted to “unfunded” from the first to the second draft.
One item was $151,000 for rubberized surface and the other was $5,000 for an emergency callbox.
The rubberized surface would make the ground wheelchair accessible, according to Davis.
Pugliese suggested putting the emergency callbox back in the budget, as it is a safety feature he believes is worth funding.
“That could be an addition if the board instructed,” Seaberg said.
Davis did not oppose it.
“We have to be careful of what we do, but since that’s the only one, it might be an easy one,” the mayor said.
Commissioner Laurent Meilleur asked about the town’s unrestricted fund balance.
Seaberg said it is about $1.5 million.
Using a quick calculation, Meilleur said that is about one-third of the board’s annual budget. The fund was once about 45 percent of the budget.
Local governments in the state are encouraged to maintain enough unrestricted funds to operate for one month in the case of an emergency. However, coastal governments should keep much more due to the possibility of severe weather.
Seaberg said more funds would be coming to the fund balance as more of the town’s expenses from Hurricane Florence are reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Meilleur then asked the board to begin organizing its list of projects to be better able to budget.
“We need to prioritize … what the commissioners would like to see the town do,” Meilleur said. “I’d like to add that as a request, that we add that as a workshop at a later date.”
Davis agreed. “I to think that is a priority,” he said.
To that, Philpott added, “It gives the staff goals on which to focus.”
Turner then brought up the fact that the town has known for nearly two years that the Emergency Operations Center, the Public Safety Facility, is inadequate.
She is concerned because hurricane season is quickly approaching and, she said, “We still don’t have anything.”
The EOC is where town administration and public safety officials gather in times of hurricanes. During Hurricane Florence in 2018, the EOC proved to be inadequate and since then only a few steps have been taken to make the center better.
Seaberg said that Jim Stipe, public utilities director, is discussing options for an alternate EOC with a structural engineer. Coming up with a long-term solution could be expensive, Seaberg added. It could mean tearing a building down and rebuilding it.
Philpott has said emergency operations center improvements must be a priority.
“We definitely need to move in that direction,” he said Monday
The online meeting, which was open to the public, included a total of 19 participants.
Davis allowed comments from two citizens.
Brad Buckley, a member of the Swansboro Planning Board, urged the board to scrutinize the Parks and Recreation budget to separate “wants” and “needs.”
Barry Fetzer, president of the Friends of the Swansboro Library, asked the commissioners to support the purchase of property adjacent to the library.
The veterinary clinic next door to the Swansboro Branch Library has recently closed and the property is for sale, he said.
The property is listed for $409,000, according to the Ray Real Estate website.
Fetzer said he has already asked the Onslow County commissioners to consider buying the property for future expansion of the library.
To the town commissioners, he said, “I’m not asking for funding right now. I’m asking the town to show a commitment to the library.”
Davis suggested the board enter into a closed session under “property acquisition” to discuss the request. However, Seaberg indicated the discussion might not meet the requirements of the N.C. Open Meetings Law. Davis then suggested the board meet by email and discuss not only the library, but the funding of the callbox as well.
Tursi discouraged the use of the email meeting, a format where the manager sends individual emails to commissioners.
“We all need to understand the N.C. Open Meetings Law,” Tursi said.
Information gathered by email is not readily available to the public, Tursi noted.
“Let’s air this out correctly,” Philpott added.
On the call box, Turner indicated she might not support it.
“Most people do have a cellphone,” she said. And, she asked, “Are we going to limit it to one park or all the parks?”
That question – and others on the budget proposal – could be answered on April 27 during the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting.
At Philpott’s urging, commissioners agreed to continue discussion at that time. Also on the agenda, possibly, will be the prioritizing of town projects, as requested by Meilleur.
