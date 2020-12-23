Swansboro Middle School is serving as a central hub this winter season for three Christmas projects aimed at helping families in its community.
The school’s student council headed up its annual can and coin drive, the Parent-Teacher Organization created the first-ever Operation Christmas Blessings for six Pirate families and the middle school’s annex gym is housing the presents collected through donations by Swansboro Christmas Cheer, organized by Sherrie Hancock.
“There’s a lot of cheer this year in the Swansboro community,” Swansboro Middle Principal Jacob Mabry said. “It’s nice to have that partnership with the community to get those donations. It’s an important relationship.”
While the can and coin drive is an annual one for the middle school’s student council, the Operation Christmas Blessings is a new project aimed at meeting the gift needs of a select group of families. This year, the pandemic forced a few changes but the spirit of giving remained the same.
“Typically, we would take the kids in need shopping, but this year we had to do it different for COVID-19,” Mabry said. “So, we shopped for them with a wish list and we’ll deliver the presents.”
The families are identified through the student counselors and the wish lists delivered to members of the PTO. This year, shopping was done over the weekend and presents delivered on Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 22.
“These families are very humble in what they’ve asked for. They’re asking for clothes and Play-Doh,” PTO member Nicole Freres said. “We’ve also been able to get skateboards, Go Pros, camping tents and Harry Potter books, whatever was on the list. Food Lion also gave $25 gift cards for all six families. We’ve been able to buy whatever is on the list and then purchase more gift cards for food.”
Freres underlined the generous contributions the group has been able to gather for the project.
“We’ve had numerous donations from businesses in the Swansboro area,” she said. “The driving force behind the whole thing was Candida Grogg and Heather Landry. Those two really drove the force in getting the donations. It’s amazing how these businesses have opened up and just blessed us, even with everything going on.”
The year 2020 has been a difficult one for many families, made more difficult by the fact that typical fundraisers and food drives have been hampered by COVID-19 concerns. The Pirate Parents were able to raise $3,250 in addition to food, gift cards and toys that were donated despite the hardships from the pandemic.
“No matter what these families are going through, at least the kids will have something underneath the tree,” Freres said. “We’re just so happy the community reached out and could bless where they could. This was a success story, and we want to thank everyone who helped.”
Another member of the PTO, Sherrie Hancock, headed up the Swansboro Christmas Cheer project for the fifth straight year, utilizing the school to store the presents that have been donated for K-12 kids in the community.
“It was designed to help families in need or those who are on a tight budget for the holidays,” Hancock said. “I go around to businesses in the area – Swansboro, Hubert, Cedar Point – and ask them to donate or put up flyers. Some give monetary donations and I go shop, then I put it all together.”
On Monday and Tuesday, families arrived at the gym to shop alone – both for privacy and social distancing purposes – for 15-minute increments. Hancock also utilized school counselors, as well as community social workers, to find families in need.
“It’s all about helping your neighbor,” Hancock said. “Toys for Tots is great, but you don’t know where that’s going to go in North Carolina. Your neighbor might need help, and that’s why we do this, to make sure they get the help they need.”
Hancock raised over $10,000 for the project, another astonishing number considering the impact the pandemic has had on families and businesses. With it, the needs of the community have risen.
“We definitely have more families that are out of work this year,” Mabry said. “Every year, Hem of his Garment asks for 20 families or so that they can provide Thanksgiving Day food. We’ve provided more names of families this year. Probably double compared to last year. It’s amazing we’ve been able to cover everyone. The community has really stepped up.”
