The Swansboro Veterans Memorial – in planning for the past few years – has found a site.
In a ceremony at the American Legion Post in Swansboro on Sept. 12, Swansboro businessman Jeffrey N. Bailey signed a letter of intent to convey up to 3 acres of land on Swansboro Loop Road to Swansboro Veterans Memorial, a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit corporation.
Lt. Col. David Brown (USMC-Ret.), president of the memorial, signed the letter on behalf of the nonprofit corporation.
Both men are residents of Swansboro and Bailey, like Brown, is a retired U.S. Marine. Bailey is owner of Swansboro’s Southern Glass. Both men have long combat records and are very passionate in supporting fellow veterans.
“Bailey has promised that he intends to assist with future aspects of the project,” Brown said.
The acreage fronts Swansboro Loop Road and is adjacent to Sanders Park, site of the Swansboro Baseball and Softball League playing fields.
The SBSL had offered to lease property to the nonprofit for the veterans’ memorial. However, Brown said owning property outright would be more advantageous.
“Once the veterans’ park is completed, it will be a most significant attraction in Coastal Carolina and the most significant feature in Eastern Onslow County,” Brown said. “The park will be just outside the small bustling town of Swansboro. This historic town and neighboring communities are where thousands of active duty and retired Marines, coastguardsmen, airmen, sailors and soldiers live.”
Featured in the park will be a monument constructed of eight “spectacular granite columns,” Brown said.
The design came with the help of architectural technology students at Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville.
Student Jeannette Quinn-Davis developed the prototype.
On top of a concrete slab will be a 19-foot by 7-foot black-granite platform. Eight triangular, black-granite pillars, 10 feet in height, will be mounted on the granite platform. The USA flag will be carved on the front side of the pillars. Granite emblems of the military’s six services will be mounted on the second side of pillars.
No decision has been made regarding anything being mounted on the sides of the other two pillars nor any of the eight pillars’ third side.
Brown said he expects the site to be featured in travel magazines, “attracting veterans to visit and settle in our patriotic community.”
Swansboro, Brown has said, is well positioned to be a central location of what he refers to as the “five communities” around Swansboro: Emerald Isle, Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Peletier and Hubert.
“It is the epicenter,” he has said. “We have the high school, the churches are here, the eating establishments. We are a community.” And, he added, “This will be a good thing for the community.”
This area is home to thousands of active duty and retired Marines, sailors and soldiers.
The veterans’ park will be a quiet place that will stir feelings of patriotism; a place where old and young – their spouses, children and grandchildren – can sit and be respectful of service to the country. Memorial services can take place there as well.
For Brown, a Vietnam veteran, and others like him, the quiet place would provide an opportunity to set aside the problems of today for a chance to think back on those with whom he served – and who are serving – and possibly share those reminisces.
With the donation of the land, the cost of completing the memorial is estimated at $650,000, according to Brown.
“I don’t anticipate a lot of difficulty in raising that,” he said. “This is very affordable.”
And, when the necessary funding is raised and the work is done, the community will be richer, according to Brown.
“There will be nothing comparable to this in our area,” Brown said. Interested residents are welcome to join the task force. (See related article.) Email Brown at dbb@nc.rr.com.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
