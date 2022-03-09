Swansboro’s plans to improve the downtown visitor center, to the point it could be a place for transient boaters to shower and wash clothes, got a boost after a state official paid a visit to the site last week.
The project to upgrade the Swansboro Visitor Center was in danger of being severely delayed – and a delay might still occur – but town officials at least learned that the historic structure could reclaim its “contributing” status in the Swansboro Historic District. And that could make the renovation process easier.
The property at the corner of Water and Church streets has been classified into a flood zone that – depending on the cost of renovations – would require the structure to be raised another 5 feet or so above the high-water line.
Generally speaking, the property would not have to meet the flood-zone requirements if the cost of renovations is less than 50 percent of the building’s value.
However, in a report to town commissioners at their planning retreat on Wednesday, March 2, Paula Webb, town manager, said the building’s historic status might mean the work could bypass the elevation requirement.
During that discussion last week Commissioner Frank Tursi expressed a desire to raise the building any way.
The property – which following Hurricane Florence underwent about $146,000 worth of repairs in addition to work by the Swansboro Public Works crew – is valued at under $60,000. And that is the higher of two appraisals presented to town commissioners by Webb.
However, that work came prior to the flood map being updated, according to Jennifer Ansell, town planner and flood administrator.
The maps that were in effect at the time of Hurricane Florence were adopted in November 2005. Those maps showed the building in a flood zone with a base flood elevation of 10 feet, according to Ansell.
“Even though the repairs exceeded 50 percent of the value (a substantial improvement), because the building was compliant based on the effective maps, no further elevation was required,” she explained.
That changed in 2020.
“The effective flood maps were adopted in June of 2020, which placed the structure in a Coastal A zone and increased the base flood elevation,” she said in an email. “The town also adopted a 2-foot freeboard at that time, which requires elevation 2 feet above the prescribed BFE.”
In a memo to the commissioners on Feb. 14, Webb explained that in 2019, the town wanted to make improvements to the visitor’s center after the Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce – a longtime tenant – moved out. (See related article.)
“Improvements would include drafting a plan that offered suggestions from downtown merchants and boaters on specific amenities to include an additional restroom, showers, and a washer/dryer,” she said.
The plans gained input and financial support from the Swansboro Tourism Development Authority as well as from the Onslow County Tourism Development Authority. (See related article.)
Webb, who took over the manager’s post in the fall, brought to light on Feb. 14 a couple of issues that could hamper the plans.
In addition to the issue with either staying under the 50-percent threshold or raising the building – which will surely add significantly to the cost – the building no longer qualifies as a contributing structure within the Swansboro Historic District.
“Attention was made to FEMA regulations that consider substantial improvement to be when any combination of work exceeds 50 percent of the market value of a structure,” Webb explained in the memo. “If the work exceeds 50 percent of the value, the entire structure must be brought into compliance with the current flood ordinance regulations.”
A private appraisal gave a value of $57,000 to the building while the Onslow County Tax Office set the building value at $10,850.
“We typically use the assessed tax value from Onslow County, or an appraisal completed by a licensed N.C. appraiser,” Webb explained later. With that, in order to stay under the 50-percent threshold, the work would have to be phased, spending no more than $28,500 per year.
“More importantly we are not confident what improvements could be done per phase with only $28,000,” she said.
Webb told commissioners that John Wood, restoration specialist with the N.C. State Historic Preservation Office, informed her that the structure lost its contributing status when it was moved from its original location, raised to meet flood restrictions at the time, and a handicap ramp and railings were added in order to meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The building was the Water Street home of Tucker Reed Littleton, Swansboro native, award-winning author, historian and mastermind behind the town’s 200th anniversary celebration. Littleton died in 1983.
In 2008 the home – a contributing structure within the Swansboro Historic District – was slated to be demolished when the town had it relocated just up the block.
Swansboro officials at the time had just purchased a vacant, non-contributing structure, at the corner of Church and Water streets with the intention of razing the home and adding downtown parking.
With the possibility of saving the Littleton home, coupled with requests from downtown merchants for more public restrooms, the town plans changed. The home was moved and renovated to include men and women restrooms in one section and a visitor center to be operated by the Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce in another. The facility opened in January 2009.
The renovations were required for the building to be open to the public.
”We are looking for guidance on how the board would like to proceed with this project,” Webb said at the Feb. 14 meeting.
She presented two options for the commissioners to consider.
The town could take a phased approach, which could take three to four years to complete, due to the 50-percent rule.
Or the town could meet the flood zone requirements – then the 50-percent rule would no longer apply – and, she added, “We can make the improvements all at one time in lieu of a phased project. This option would need Historic Preservation Commission review and approval.”
Amelia Dees-Killette, president of the Swansboro Historical Association, participated in the meeting remotely.
While she did not indicate a preference as to which route the commissioners took, she urged the panel to consider returning the building to contributing status.
“When it was moved, it ceased to be contributing,” she explained. “If you can make that a priority, it will be good PR with the state.
“They are going to make the decision whether we maintain our district.”
Last year commissioners approved funding a survey of the town’s historic district to determine if the area still qualifies for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
In her memo Webb said that Wood offered to inspect the Littleton house/visitor center, “to better determine what steps the town could take to regain the contributing status.”
On a question from Commissioner Jeff Conaway, Ansell reiterated that Wood had offered to inspect the property to determine if the status could be recovered.
Conaway suggested the town seek that determination before making a decision on how to proceed.
At the time, Tursi made it clear that he believed regardless of Wood’s findings, the building should be raised in order to protect it from flooding it.
“Our ultimate goal … if we want to protect that building, we’re going to have to raise it,” he said. “It seems foolish to me to have an argument about whether its historic or not.
“If in order to protect it we have to raise it, than that is what we should do.”
Wood and Elizabeth King, architectural survey coordinator with the State Historic Preservation Office, inspected the site on Tuesday, March 1, according to Webb.
Following the inspection Wood said the building could regain contributing status based on specific architectural changes.
The steps would need to be removed from the side of the front porch and returned to the front, the original location. Wood also told Webb that raised flower beds would need to be added in the front of the building. And new handrails of “unobtrusive materials” would need to be installed.
A building permit, elevation certificate, engineer’s certification, and a historic preservation commission’s certificate of appropriateness would be required to accomplish the work, according to information provided by Webb. Upon state review, the building could then be reclassified as contributing.
Assuming that is the case, Webb states in the memo to the commissioners, “Application would be made by the town to the Flood Management Appeal Board for a variance from the Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance requirements based on the contributing status of the structure pursuant to the definition of ‘substantial improvement,’ which would allow the renovation to proceed without phasing of the project or limitation on cost.”
When Webb explained that at the March 2 meeting, Tursi commented, again pressing for the structure to be raised.
“There are reasons there are guidelines,” Tursi said. “The purpose of raising it is to protect it. And if you have a valuable building you want to protect it.”
Raising the building is an option, according to Webb.
Conaway asked if raising the building would negate the possibility of reclaiming contributing status. Webb said that Wood did not say that it would.
Tursi said there is a long tradition of moving structures out of harm’s way.
“Buildings have been raised and relocated all the time, going back to the 1700s,” he said.
Webb said that Wood asked if the building had ever been flooded.
“It hasn’t,” she said. “In my years here I don’t think I’ve ever seen the water go past Water Street. We haven’t had a flooding issue with that structure.”
No decision was made at the planning retreat. Webb said the matter could be the subject of future discussion.
In previous discussion, Webb did say that a deadline is approaching.
The Onslow County TDA awarded $20,000 for the project that must be spent by June 30.
Webb said she has been in touch with the TDA to determine the conditions under which the funds can be spent.
