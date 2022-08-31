Eric Whitfield of Hubert, the embattled Onslow County Board of Education member, has submitted his resignation to the board.
In a rambling email message to which the resignation is attached, Whitfield states, “This is for real.”
In the message he careens from saying that his resignation will be a satisfactory outcome to all concerned to praising the board of education. (See related item.)
Tideland News received the email and offer of resignation on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 25. It comes about one month after he was the subject of an amotion hearing conducted at the request of the school board.
“To Whom It May Concern:” Whitfiield writes in the resignation emailed – but not signed – last week.
“I resign my position as a member of the Onslow County Board of Education effective at 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2022.
“This resignation becomes effective once it is accepted by majority vote of the Onslow County Board of Education.”
He offers no explanation as to why he chose the date.
Contacted on Friday for comment, Bob Williams, chair of the school board, responded through Brent C. Anderson, chief communications officer with Onslow County Schools.
Anderson said: “On Thursday, August 25, a letter from Eric Whitfield offering to resign from the Onslow County Board of Education was sent to members of the Board, OCS Executive Staff and media representatives. The document is being reviewed by BOE’s legal counsel. Due to the ongoing amotion process involving Mr. Whitfield, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
It is difficult to remove a member of an elected board in North Carolina and the local school board has chosen the process of amotion.
“When an elected official has been sworn into office, and subsequently becomes unfit to hold office or engages in misconduct which could rise to the level of ‘just cause’ for removal from his elected position, a legal question arises regarding the grounds and procedure through which a municipal governing body may legally remove that official from office under North Carolina law,” according to a January 2009 Campbell Law Review article on “amotion.”
Several individuals testified during the July hearing on amotion, including two women who complained that Whitfieled had harassed them. Details of Whitfield’s relationship with the third woman – of whom he was convicted of cyberstalking – were also shared.
The hearing is available for viewing on Youtube. When Valecia McDowell, attorney with Moore & Van Allen, who presided, opened the amotion hearing on July 26, Whitfield stated: “I will not be speaking very much today.”
In his comments Whitfield indicated his reticence was due to a non-contact order, which is in place until April 2023.
“This is not a fair trial,” he also said. He said the hearing, after which the school board would have the opportunity to act, is both “judge and executioner.” He claimed that is counter to normal legal proceedings.
McDowell, who said she was familiar with the amotion procedure, disagreed and offered clarification.
“The decision-maker has to be the elected body,” she said. The body represents the people who elected them and thus, the elected officials are subject to removal by the voters.
Laura Crumpler, attorney with Poyner Spruill LLP Attorneys at Law, was amotion counsel.
She called Kristin Greer to testify.
Greer said that Whitfield had reached out to her on Facebook and by phone with comments that she found “creepy.”
Kylene Rose, an Onslow County teacher, testified that she had received harassing emails from Whitfield. He claimed that he suspected she had filed a complaint with the health department over his septic tank. She denied that.
Rose also testified that seeing Whitfield driving into her neighborhood one day unnerved her.
“Mr. Whitfield does not present himself to be of sound mind,” she said.
Other witnesses and documents presented the case of Kelli Muse, an Onslow County Schools employee who has since resigned and has filed a claim against the county board, was successful in bringing charges of cyberstalking against Whitfield.
Dr. Barry Collins was among the school staff called on to testify.
On a question from Crumpler, Collins said of the situation involving Whitfield, “It has had a negative impact on me, and on my staff … but that’s OK. We are going to get through it.”
Following Collins’s testimony, about 4-1/2 hours into the 5-1/2-hour meeting, Whitfield asked if he could leave.
McDowell said he could.
So far, the board of education has taken no action on matter, according to information provided by Anderson.
In the days leading up to the July 26 hearing on amotion, Whitfield shared a statement with the newspaper.
“I never told my side of the story because I don’t believe anybody cares what I have to say. It is hard for me to tell if the Onslow County Board of Education wants me to resign or if they want to hear the truth. I will be legally available, to tell the truth from my side on April 10, 2023. I will schedule a venue proper to hold a press conference on that day. If the resignation is all the Onslow County Board of Education wants, then I may be willing to resign in early 2023, perhaps late March.
“I will not resign my position as a member of the Onslow County Board of Education at this time. The amotion hearing does not meet with the traditions of our United States judicial system. The amotion process has British origins where tyrants once ruled. The Plaintiff and the jury are the same entity. This type of justice is Unamerican and I will not dignify this process as a proper way of handling legal conflicts. A real court is a proper place to handle these types of disputes.”
Anderson said the Litigation Committee – made up of school board members – retained the law firm of Poyner Spruill LLP in February to conduct an external and independent investigation into several aspects of the situation, including:
• Complaints of harassment by Whitfield against an Onslow County Schools employee, Kelli Muse, and community member, Kristen Greer.
• Allegations that Board Member Melissa Oakley acted together with Muse to allege charges of harassment against Whitfield and to file civil and criminal charges against Whitfield for cyberstalking.
As part of the investigation, attorneys Rebecca Williams and Grace Pennerat reviewed more than 5,500 documents, including emails, videos, social media posts and text messages, and interviewed eight individuals, according to Anderson’s report.
Whitfield did not agree to be interviewed.
The investigation found that Whitfield personally met with Kelli Muse to investigate her complaints regarding the CTE department at Onslow County Schools and that their relationship deteriorated, “resulting in both posting videos online about their experiences with each other.”
Whitfield authored at least two books about interactions with Muse with the books available to the public on Amazon.com. He also posted several videos on YouTube about Muse, Greer and, presumably, Rose.
Whitfield was convicted of cyberstalking Muse, a class 2 misdemeanor, on April 7 in Onslow County District Court, according to Anderson’s report.
“Specifically, he was found to have electronically communicated to Ms. Muse repeatedly, for the purpose of abusing, annoying, threatening, terrifying, harassing, or embarrassing her.”
The investigation revealed no evidence that Oakley worked with Muse in any capacity to allege any charges or claims against Whitfield.
In conclusion, as for complaints of harassment by Whitfield against Muse and Greer, Whitfield was found to have violated Onslow County Board of Education Policy 2120, Code of Ethics for School Board Members.
Whitfield failed to “uphold the integrity and independence of the board member’s office” and acted with “impropriety in the exercise of the board’s and board member’s official duties” in his communications and interactions with Muse and Greer, according to the report.
Additionally, Whitfield “did not model civility to students, employees, and all elements of the community; did not refrain from investigating or attempting to resolve complaints received personally; did not avoid being placed in a position of conflict of interest; and took private action that compromises the board or administration.”
Whitfield’s activity on social media, where he used derogatory, insulting and profane language, “clearly violates the Onslow County Board of Education’s Code of Ethics for School Board Members.”
Additionally, Whitfield violated board policy in handling of complaints. Whitfield met with Muse in October to discuss “systemic concerns” Muse had about Onslow County Schools. By meeting with Muse, Whitfield did not refer Muse to the appropriate school administrator as required and, instead, met with Muse individually.
Following the announcement of his resignation, Tideland News asked Whitfield why he decided to reach out to the three women directly and through social media.
In an emailed response Whitfield said he would not discuss his interaction with Muse. That likely has something to do with a court order barring him from communicating with her, an order that he apparently violated earlier this year that forced him to spend 48 hours in jail.
“Kylene Rose testified under oath during the amotion hearing that she never had a conversation with me,” he stated in the email. “Since this statement was made under oath I am obligated to accept it as fact. With the benefit of hindsight I had no reason to contact Kylene Rose at all.”
He had less to say about Greer.
In fact, Whitfield said, “I have nothing to say about Kristin Greer.”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.