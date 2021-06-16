When the Swansboro Planning Board reviewed an inventory of properties along N.C. 24 that may be substandard in some fashion, the list included more than they asked for.
At the planning board meeting of April 19, “Staff was asked to prepare an inventory of ‘unmaintained’ properties along Highway 24,” Jennifer Ansell, town planner, said in a memo to the planning board.
At the May 17 planning board meeting, Ansell said that in addition to the unmaintained properties, the “windshield” survey she did also included an inventory as requested under the town’s 2018 Economic Strategic Plan. The plan sought a list of available commercial and industrial buildings and sites. “I guess that group could market those properties,” Ansell said.
After reviewing the properties that could be characterized as “unmaintained,” Mike Favata, planning board member, asked, “Are there any of these properties that are in violation?”
Ansell said there was a salvage yard that did not have required screening, but, she added,”I believe that one is one that existed prior to the zoning.” In that case, the screening rule would not apply.
Also, some were under town zoning but outside town limits: an area referred to as extraterritorial jurisdiction.
“A lot of these are in the ETJ and we can’t enforce anything in the ETJ,” Ansell said. “The town doesn’t have any authority.” Enforcement would fall to Onslow County.
“Are there properties we have some jurisdiction over?” Scott Chadwick, planning board chairman asked.
Ansell replied, “There are a couple.”
Ansell said the Swansboro Yacht Club rebuild was currently under scrutiny.
The building on the Swansboro Causeway, damaged during Hurricane Florence in 2018, has been under reconstruction since then.
“He has spent over 50 percent of the building value,” Ansell said of the property owner, Drew Lutheran. As a result, Ansell explained, the building must meet the current building codes. “He is in violation of the flood ordinance.”
Furthermore, Ansell said, Lutheran is working without benefit of a building permit.
“We have issued a stop-work order,” she said.
Ansell told the planners that the town attorney and Lutheran are in discussion over the issues.
“Is he trying to show now numbers that he is under 50 percent?” Chadwick asked.
“Yes,” Ansell replied. “He is working with a contractor that is trying to do that.”
Town commissioners will go behind closed doors to discuss the situation.
At the May 24 board of commissioners meeting – which took place virtually – Commissioner Pat Turner asked about progress on the Swansboro Yacht Club project.
“We are working with legal staff to move toward compliance,” Chris Seaberg, town manager, said.
Mayor John Davis then asked, “Do we need a closed session?”
Replying to a question from Seaberg, Cliff Parson, town attorney, suggested the panel go into closed session at a June meeting, with the June 14 meeting likely, for an update.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
