Changes in downtown traffic patterns are likely, following comments at the March 27 meeting of the Swansboro commissioners.
“I think we need to consider changing the direction of Moore Street,” Commissioner Frank Tursi said.
Moore Street is now one way, from Front Street to Elm Street. And when other streets were rerouted to become one way in January 2022, it created a problem, according to Tursi.
“I’ve heard from a number of residents that right now you are forced to go out on (N.C.) 24,” to access the north end of Front Street, he said. For golf carts, he added, “That is extremely dangerous.”
Actually, while it is extremely dangerous, it is also illegal, according to Chief Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department. Golf carts, allowed on most downtown streets, are not allowed on the state highway. Nor are they allowed on the sidewalk that runs along N.C. 24.
While Tursi said that while there might be issues with delivery trucks by reversing the one way, an alternative should be considered.
“I think we put a burden on residents … because we are forcing them out on 24,” he said.
“I think it should remain one way, but back toward Front Street.” That would allow vehicle access to the N.C. 24 end of Front Street.
Tursi said the town might consider allowing delivery trucks access for a deliveries for a certain period of time in the morning, or whenever.
“Right now, the businesss from Main Street to 24 are land-locked,” he said. “You can’t get there without going out on 24.”
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese indicated that Moore Street residents should be brought in on the potential change.
Taylor was asked to bring some alternatives to the board for consideration.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
